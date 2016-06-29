Jun 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agam Pharmaceuticals ST NFBL A4 80 Suspended Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs.10.0 crore) Art & Crafts Inc. ST FB Bk Fac A4 145 Revised from A4+ Dalmia Bharat Sugar Industries NFBL A1 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt. Ltd. NFBL - LOC A4 15 Assigned Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt. Ltd. NFBL - BG A4 15 Assigned Fortis Hospitals Ltd NFBL A1+ # 1150 (SO) GKB Lens Pvt Ltd non-fund based Bk Fac A4+ 15.2 Suspended H. D. Enterprises BG A4 25 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 20000 Assigned IIFL Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 15000 Assigned Programme Jewel India Pvt Ltd fund based A4 50 Suspended Jewel India Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 145 Suspended Kunnel Engineers And non-fund based Bk A4+ 240 Suspended Contractors (P) Ltd. limits National Highways Authority Of CP A1+ 50000 Assigned India Pas Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based fac D 17.5 Suspended Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 50 Suspended SMPP Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 110 Upgraded from A4+ Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 307.5 Suspended Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd non-fund based A4 108.5 Suspended Sunrise Containers Ltd ST non-FBL A1 130 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 13.80 crore) Surya Roshni Ltd CP Programme A1+ 150 Reaffirmed (SO) Tata Motors Finance Ltd CP Programme programme A1+ 60000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs. 5000 crore) Triveni Engineering & NFBL A1 3279.4 Upgraded Industries Ltd from A2+ Triveni Engineering & CP/ST Debt Programme A1 250 Upgraded Industries Ltd from A2+ Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning non-FBL A4 34 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Vijai Marine Services BG A4+ 200 Assigned/ Outstanding (enhanced from Rs 9.60 crore) Vijai Marine Services LOC (sublimit of BG) A4+ Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agam Pharmaceuticals CC facility BB- 20 Suspended Ajay Enterprises Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 60.0 crore) Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Co. TL B 35 Suspended Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Co. LT, FB Fac B 15 Suspended Akkavila K Lekshmanan & Co. proposed LT Fac B 11.4 Suspended Art & Crafts Inc. LT FB Bk Fac BB 75 Reaffirmed Besto Mining India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based B 181.4 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 19.10 Cr) BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 115 Assigned BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 600 Reaffirmed BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 155 Reaffirmed BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 100 Reaffirmed BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 115 Assigned BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG BBB- 600 Reaffirmed BPR Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 155 Reaffirmed C.K. Industries CC B 130 Revised from B+ C.K. Industries WHR (Against Pledge B 50 Assigned of Stocks) C.K. Industries Standby Line of Credit B 19.5 Revised from B+ Cadmus Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed (SO) Cadmus Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ Reaffirmed (SO) Civitech Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 6.2 Suspended Cura Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed (SO) Cura Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB- Reaffirmed (SO) Dalmia Bharat Sugar Industries TL A+ 6976.5 upgraded Ltd from A Dalmia Bharat Sugar Industries FBL A+ 5000 upgraded Ltd from A Dalmia Bharat Sugar Industries NCD A+ 333.3 upgraded Ltd from A Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed* (SO) * Since the executed transaction documents are in line with the rating conditions and the legal opinion and due diligence audit certificate have been provided to ICRA, the said ratings have now been confirmed as final. Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB Reaffirmed (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB- Upgraded (SO) from BB+(SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ Upgraded (SO) from BBB(SO) Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt. Ltd. FBL - TL B 158 Assigned Embee Ferro Alloy Pvt. Ltd. FBL - CC B 45 Assigned Fortis C Doc Healthcare Ltd TL A+ # 103.1 (SO) Fortis Hospitals Ltd TL A+ # 3083.3 (SO) Fortis Hospitals Ltd FBL A+ # 822 (SO) Fusion Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB 610 Assigned GKB Lens Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 130 Suspended Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt. FBL - CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd. Gujarat Peanut Products Pvt. FBL - TL B+ 18.9 Reaffirmed Ltd. H. D. Enterprises TL BB 125 Reaffirmed H. D. Enterprises CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Hari Oil & General Mills Bk Fac BB 105 Suspended Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 300 Assigned Harjivandas Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC BB- 300 Assigned Hattori Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 444.1 Assigned A-(SO) Hiranandani Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL A # 300 Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore) Jaigo Agro Industries LT - CC B+ 100 Assigned Js Spintex Ltd Bk Fac B 214.1 Suspended Kunnel Engineers And fund based working BB+ 160 Suspended Contractors (P) Ltd. capital Fac Luna Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A- Reaffirmed (SO) Luna Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ Reaffirmed (SO) MCX-SX Clearing Corporation Ltd fully guaranteed cash AAA 500 Suspended deposit/margin money (SO) Mphasis Ltd BG limits AA+ / 7000 Reaffirmed A1+ Needs Manpower Support Working Capital Limit BBB- 62.5 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Neelplast Polymers Pvt Ltd working capital BB- 120 Suspended facility Niit Institute Of Information LT - Fund Based Bk A 750 Withdrawn Technology Fac (TL) Nsn Reddy Rice Industry Unallocated limits BB 100 Assigned Oil Country Tubular Ltd FBL ^ D 1550 Revised from BBB- ^ Rating for short term sublimits revised to D from A3 Oil Country Tubular Ltd NFBL ^ D 720 Revised from BBB- ^ Rating for short term sublimits revised to D from A3 Pas Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 68.9 Suspended Pas Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd longterm FB Fac, D 50 Suspended Premier Steels LT FB Fac B+ 100 Suspended Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac D 135.6 Suspended Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac D 220 Suspended Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT non-FB Fac D 2.6 Suspended Raju Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT proposed Fac D 170.1 Suspended Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt Fund Based-CC BB 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Rishabh Gold Jewels India Pvt Unallocated BB / 20 Reaffirmed Ltd A4; Sahitya Sadawat Samiti Bk lines D 114 Suspended SMPP Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 90 Upgraded from BB+ SMPP Pvt Ltd Proposed Fund BBB- 250 Upgraded based/NFBL / A3 from BB+ / A4+ Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD programme BBB 680 Assigned Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac, B 203 Suspended Sri Karunambikai Mills Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 125 Suspended Sunrise Containers Ltd Proposed FBL - - - Sunrise Containers Ltd LT FBL A 320 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 45.00 crore) Sunrise Containers Ltd TL A 200 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 2.90 crore) Syndicate Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 32500 Reaffirmed Programme-Basel III (hyb) T.J. Sivananda Mudaliyar TL BB- 83.4 Suspended Educational Trust T.J. Sivananda Mudaliyar LT unallocated Fac BB- 116.6 Suspended Educational Trust Tegh Cables Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- / 180 Suspended A4 Trion Properties Pvt Ltd TL * BBB- 866.4 Reaffirmed (Revised from Rs. 130.54 crore) * includes an overdraft sub limit of Rs. 30 crore Triveni Engineering & FBL A 12585 Upgraded Industries Ltd from A- Triveni Engineering & TL A 3349 Upgraded Industries Ltd from A- Triveni Silk Mills Bk lines B+ 105 Suspended Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning CC facility BB- 650 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Vaibhav Ginning & Spinning TL BB- 507.5 Suspended Mill Pvt Ltd Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd EPC B+ 300 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd TL B+ 189.7 Reaffirmed Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd Forward Contract B+ 40 Assigned Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd BG B+ 20 Assigned Veerabhadra Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 100.3 Reaffirmed Vijai Marine Services CC BB+ 54 Outstanding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)