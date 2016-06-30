Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chiripal Poly Films Ltd LOC/BG A2+ 1550 Assigned Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST, Fund A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Based/Non-FBL Icon Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd LOC A1+ 20 Upgraded from A4 Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Forward contract A4 75 Assigned (Non-fund based) Shree Banke Bihari Buildcon BG A4 70 Assigned Techno Force Solutions (India) Bill discounting A3 10 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Techno Force Solutions (India) LOC limits A3 5 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Artefact Infrastructure Ltd Fac B 75 Notice of withdrawal Bitcon India Infrastructure Fund Based-CC BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Bitcon India Infrastructure Non Fund Based-BG BB+ 425 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Chiripal Poly Films Ltd TL BBB+ 3126.5 Assigned Chiripal Poly Films Ltd CC Limits BBB+ 1600 Assigned Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 3.5 Assigned Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund/Non-FBL A- / 110 Reaffirmed A2+ revised from 25 CR Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd TL A- 850 Assigned Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FBL A- 70 Reaffirmed Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FBL * A- Reaffirmed * sub-limit of Long-Term/Short-Term, Non-Fund Based Limits Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT/ST, Non-FBL A-/ 1940 Reaffirmed A2+ enhanced from 180 CR Goyal Automobiles FBL - CC B+ 50 Assigned Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- /A4 72.3 Suspended Icon Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Assigned M/S. Ashutosh Bandyopadhayay Fund Based B 90 Assigned -CC/Dropline Overdraft M/S. Ashutosh Bandyopadhayay Unallocated Limits B /A4 10 Assigned Maben Nidhi Ltd CC Facility BBB- 500 Reaffirmed My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt. CC (e-DFS) B 50 Assigned Ltd. My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt. CC B 30 Assigned Ltd. My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt. Adhoc (e-DFS) B 12.5 Assigned Ltd. My Car Pvt Ltd CC BB- 135 Assigned My Car Pvt Ltd CC (e-DFS) BB- 130 Assigned My Car Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20 Assigned Nabadigant Educational Trust Line of credit BB 1200 Suspended Permanent Magnets Ltd Bk limits D 425 Suspended Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL/Corporate Loan AA 3000 Assigned enhancement from Rs. 3,275.0 crore Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Reaffirmed Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 300 Assigned Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 26.9 Assigned Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ A4 98.1 Assigned Shree Banke Bihari Buildcon CC B- 30 Assigned Shrikishan And Company Pvt Ltd Line of credit BB-/ 75 Suspended A4 Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Line of credit B-/ A4 186 Suspended Synnova Gears & Transmissions CC BB 160 Assigned Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore Synnova Gears & Transmissions TL BB 97.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd enhanced from Rs.5.68 crore Techno Force Solutions (India) CC BBB- 20 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Techno Force Solutions (India) BG BBB- 180 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.