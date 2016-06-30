Jun 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 29, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd LOC/BG A2+ 1550 Assigned
Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned
Financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned
Investments Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned
Ltd financing)
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd ST, Fund A2+ 80 Reaffirmed
Based/Non-FBL
Icon Petroleum Corporation Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 10 Assigned
Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd LOC A1+ 20 Upgraded
from A4
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Forward contract A4 75 Assigned
(Non-fund based)
Shree Banke Bihari Buildcon BG A4 70 Assigned
Techno Force Solutions (India) Bill discounting A3 10 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Techno Force Solutions (India) LOC limits A3 5 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Artefact Infrastructure Ltd Fac B 75 Notice of
withdrawal
Bitcon India Infrastructure Fund Based-CC BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Bitcon India Infrastructure Non Fund Based-BG BB+ 425 Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd TL BBB+ 3126.5 Assigned
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd CC Limits BBB+ 1600 Assigned
Chiripal Poly Films Ltd Unallocated limits BBB+ 3.5 Assigned
Flemingo Dfs Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund/Non-FBL A- / 110 Reaffirmed
A2+
revised from 25 CR
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd TL A- 850 Assigned
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FBL A- 70 Reaffirmed
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT, FBL * A- Reaffirmed
* sub-limit of Long-Term/Short-Term, Non-Fund Based Limits
Flemingo Dutyfree Shop Pvt Ltd LT/ST, Non-FBL A-/ 1940 Reaffirmed
A2+
enhanced from 180 CR
Goyal Automobiles FBL - CC B+ 50 Assigned
Green Teak (India) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- /A4 72.3 Suspended
Icon Petroleum Corporation Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Assigned
M/S. Ashutosh Bandyopadhayay Fund Based B 90 Assigned
-CC/Dropline Overdraft
M/S. Ashutosh Bandyopadhayay Unallocated Limits B /A4 10 Assigned
Maben Nidhi Ltd CC Facility BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt. CC (e-DFS) B 50 Assigned
Ltd.
My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt. CC B 30 Assigned
Ltd.
My Auto World (Kanpur) Pvt. Adhoc (e-DFS) B 12.5 Assigned
Ltd.
My Car Pvt Ltd CC BB- 135 Assigned
My Car Pvt Ltd CC (e-DFS) BB- 130 Assigned
My Car Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20 Assigned
Nabadigant Educational Trust Line of credit BB 1200 Suspended
Permanent Magnets Ltd Bk limits D 425 Suspended
Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL/Corporate Loan AA 3000 Assigned
enhancement from Rs. 3,275.0 crore
Punjab Hammers Pvt Ltd CC BB 50 Reaffirmed
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Working Capital B 300 Assigned
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd TL B 26.9 Assigned
Rayban Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated B/ A4 98.1 Assigned
Shree Banke Bihari Buildcon CC B- 30 Assigned
Shrikishan And Company Pvt Ltd Line of credit BB-/ 75 Suspended
A4
Shriram Power & Steel Pvt Ltd Line of credit B-/ A4 186 Suspended
Synnova Gears & Transmissions CC BB 160 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
enhanced from Rs.13.00 crore
Synnova Gears & Transmissions TL BB 97.1 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
enhanced from Rs.5.68 crore
Techno Force Solutions (India) CC BBB- 20 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Techno Force Solutions (India) BG BBB- 180 Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
