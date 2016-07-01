Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non Fund A4+ 100 Assigned Based - LOC M/S Krishnaganga Spinning ST non-FBL A4 33.5 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Marque Impex ST FBL A4+ 40.5 Assigned Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - LOC^ A4+ 150 outstanding ^Consist of Buyers Credit sublimit upto ~Rs. 3.00 crore and Counter Guarantee sublimit upto ~Rs. 12.00 crore Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - A4+ 40 Assigned Forex Derivative Radiant Exports NFBL A2; 3 Outstanding S. Gopal Kamath (Cochin) Pvt ST - FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd S. Gopal Kamath (Cochin) Pvt ST - Non-FB Fac A4 23 Reaffirmed Ltd S. Gopal Kamath (Cochin) Pvt Proposed Fac A4 42 Reaffirmed Ltd Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd ST- Non Fund Based A3+ 203.7 Reaffirmed Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd ST- Fund based A3+ 350* Assigned *sub limit of cash credit 20 Microns Ltd ST non FB Fac D 310.8 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 20 Microns Ltd LT FB Fac D 1149.9 Suspended Asset Homes Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Cashpor Micro Credit NCD (NCD) Programme BBB- 250 Reaffirmed Geeta Educational Trust Bk Fac BB- 150 Suspended Gogad Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 200 Withdrawn Grameen Koota Financial PTC Series A1 A-(SO) Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd - Delta Trust 2016 Grameen Koota Financial PTC Series A2 BB- Reaffirmed Services Pvt Ltd - Delta Trust (SO) 2016 Guranditta Mal Mohan Lal FB Fac B 200 Suspended Hiraco India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB / 400 Withdrawn A4+ Hotel Excelsior Ltd CC Limits A 50 Reaffirmed Hotel Excelsior Ltd Non-FBL A 50 Reaffirmed Hotel Excelsior Ltd TL A 877 Reaffirmed Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Blended Plan B Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential ST AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Plan Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Dynamic Bond Fund Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAmfs Reaffirmed Management Co. Ltd Corporate Bond Fund Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 B(SO) 26.4 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Saturn 2016 Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 ICRA]BBB+ 162.4 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Saturn 2016 (SO) Janpath Estates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 250 Suspended Jindal Power Ltd TL A- 75902.8 Assigned / outstanding Jindal Power Ltd Fund Based A- 4410 Assigned / outstanding Jindal Power Ltd Non-FBL A- 11000 Assigned / outstanding Jindal Power Ltd Unallocated A- 2567.2 Assigned / outstanding Jindal Power Ltd NCDs (NCD-I) A- 5000 Assigned / outstanding Jindal Power Ltd NCDs (NCD-II) A- 2100 negative outlook; Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd LT Scale - Fund Based BB Assigned - CC M/S Krishnaganga Spinning LT FBL BB- 211.4 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd M/S Krishnaganga Spinning unallocated limits BB- 214.1 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Mantram Technofab Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 290 Suspended Marque Impex LT FBL BB+ 79.5 Assigned Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL* BB 60 outstanding *Consist of FCNR sublimit upto ~0.102 USD Parasrampuria Engineers Pvt Ltd Fund based - CCs# BB 120 Assigned #Consist of FCNR sublimit upto ~0.185 USD or WCDL sublimit upto ~Rs. 12.00 crore Phoenix Structural & Bk facility C / 128.8 Suspended Engineering Pvt Ltd A4 Radiant Exports TL BBB+ 2 Outstanding Radiant Exports FBL BBB+ 345 Assigned / Outstanding S. Gopal Kamath (Cochin) Pvt LT - FB Fac BB 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 643.3 Assigned Fides Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 478.4 Assigned Tulip Trust Jan 2016 Shanker International Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B 450 Suspended Fac Sharda Timber Pvt Ltd Fund based, non fund B 350 Suspended based and proposed Fac Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based BB+ 441 Upgraded from BB Shiva Fibres Pvt Ltd LT Non Fund Based BB+ 40 Upgraded from BB Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw LT FB limits B+ 212.8 Reaffirmed Rice Mill Sri Kodandarama Boiled & Raw LT/ST Unallocated B+ 87.2 Reaffirmed Rice Mill limits / A4 Sri Shanmugha Educational TL D 224.3 Suspended Charitable Trust Sri Shanmugha Educational FB Fac D 20 Suspended Charitable Trust Sunshine Edible Oils LT - CC B+ 50 Assigned Sunshine Edible Oils LT - TL B+ 50 Assigned Vaman Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC D 45 Suspended Vaman Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL D 39.7 Suspended Vaman Fabrics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 2.2 Suspended Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd CC BBB 640 Reaffirmed Veer Plastics Pvt Ltd TL BBB 521.4 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)