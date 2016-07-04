Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd Non-FBL A3 150 Revised from A3+ previously 30.00 CR Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Rs. 10.0 crore earlier Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 25000 Assigned Ltd Financing) Federal Engineers ST fund based facility A3+ 100 Reaffirmed earlier from Rs. 14.50 cr Federal Engineers ST non fund based A3+ 110 Reaffirmed facility earlier from Rs. 15.00 cr Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd NFBL - ST A4 150 Reaffirmed Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd NFBL A3+ 425 Revised enhanced from Rs 33.50 crore Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund Based- Bill A4 30 Outstanding Discounting Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 34.7 Outstanding Enhanced from 2.60 CR Mukka Sea Food Industries Pvt FB Fac A4 200 Suspended Ltd Navketan Roller Flour Mills ST-Non Fund Based A4 1.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd New India Roadways ST non fund based A4 360 Assigned facility New India Roadways Unallocated Amount A4 140 Assigned Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 25.8 Reaffirmed Perfect Metacraft Llp LOC * A4 Assigned * Sub limit of term loan Pratibha Constructions NFBL A4 250 Reaffirmed Engineers And Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd revised from Rs.85.00 crore Rathi Iron & Steel Industries Non-FBL A3+ 10 Revised Ltd (SO) Spectrum Ethers Ltd NFBL - LOC A3 260 Suspended Spectrum Ethers Ltd NFBL -BG A3 30 Suspended Star Pipe Products (India) Pvt FB Fac A4+ 75 Suspended Ltd Star Pipe Products (India) Pvt Non-fund based Bk A4+ 30 Suspended Ltd limits Susee Motors India Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (ST) A4 30 Reaffirmed Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 475 Reaffirmed Utkal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A3 7.5 Assigned Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd TL A4 93 Suspended Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd Non fund based Bk A4 300 Suspended limits Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt BG A4 13.5 Assigned Ltd Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt Import LC* A4 Assigned Ltd *sub limit of term loan Xicon International Ltd NFBL A4 40 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Berar Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 570 Assigned Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anondita Healthcare Ltd LT FBL B 120 Assigned B.C. Mohanty & Sons Pvt Ltd CC facility BB+ 150 Suspended Berar Finance Ltd Fund based Bk lines BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs 35.00 crore Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd FBL BBB- 420 Revised from BBB previously 38.00 CR Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd TL BBB- 651 Revised from BBB previously 69.86 CR Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 225 Revised from BBB previously 45.00 CR Bharat Fritz Werner Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 360 Assigned /A3 Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 10 Upgraded Bharti Ingot Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 20 Assigned Dimple Creations Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB+ 346 Suspended /A4+ Federal Engineers LT FB facility BBB 6.2 Reaffirmed earlier Rs. 1.28 cr Federal Engineers Unallocated Amount BBB 91.6 Reaffirmed /A3+ Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd FBL - LT B 100 Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated - LT B 10 Reaffirmed Galaxy Concab (India) Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Long/ST B/A4 60 Reaffirmed Ganga Diagnostic And Medical TL B 139.9 Reaffirmed Research Centre Pvt Ltd Gencor Pacific Auto LT FB Fac and B+ 137.5 Suspended Engineering Pvt Ltd unallocated Fac Gmr Warora Energy Ltd Bk Fac D 26100 Downgraded from BB+ Gmr Warora Energy Ltd NCD D 750 Downgraded from BB+ Imperium Constructions Pvt Ltd LT proposed TL and BB 400 Suspended proposed FB Fac Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL BBB 209.8 Revised reduced from Rs 23.71 crore earlier Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd CC BBB 420 Revised enhanced from Rs 33.00 crore Jaideep Ispat & Alloys Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 17.3 Revised reduced from Rs 7.00 crore earlier Kasim Coal & Logistics Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- /A4 550 Suspended Kht Agencies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 490 Suspended /A4 M/S Varad Agri Tech Ltd FBL BB 170 Suspended M/S Varad Agri Tech Ltd Non-FBL BB 20 Suspended M/S Varad Agri Tech Ltd Unallocated limits BB 10 Suspended Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB- 44 Outstanding Mangalam Pipes Pvt Ltd Fund Based- TL BB- 6.9 Outstanding Nambiar Builders Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB- 750 Assigned Navketan Roller Flour Mills LT - CC B+ 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nexgensolution Technologies Fund based Bk Fac BB+ 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Nutrikraft India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A- 50 Suspended /A2+ Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 119.4 Reaffirmed Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 80 Reaffirmed Omen Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 17.6 Reaffirmed /A4 Pavizham Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 180 Suspended Perfect Metacraft Llp CC B 50 Assigned Perfect Metacraft Llp TL B 153.5 Assigned Pooja Sree Traders Bk Fac B+ /A4 100 Suspended Pratibha Constructions FBL - CC C+ 247.7 Reaffirmed Engineers And Contractors (India) Pvt Ltd revised from Rs.30.00 crore Pratibha Constructions LT/ST - Unallocated C+/A4 652.3 Assigned Engineers And Contractors Limits (India) Pvt Ltd Prime Progression Exports And Bk Fac BB+/ 187.5 Suspended Services Pvt Ltd A4+ Rathi Iron & Steel Industries FBL BBB 140 Revised Ltd (SO) Sky India Metals Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 35 Suspended Sky India Metals Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG/LOC * D 110 Suspended * 100% interchange ability between Bank Guarantee and Letter of credit Spectrum Ethers Ltd FBL - CC BBB- 170 Suspended Spectrum Ethers Ltd FBL - TL BBB- 38.6 Suspended Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice FB Fac B+ 135 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice TL B+ 84.2 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Shanmuga Modern Rice Proposed Fac B+ 5 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Lalitha Enterprises Working Capital A- 3450 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Limits Sri Lalitha Enterprises TL A- 150 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Star Pipe Products (India) Pvt Non-fund based Bk BB 40 Suspended Ltd facility Sulthan Gold Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 170 Suspended Susee Motors India Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) B 30 Reaffirmed Tide Water Oil Co. (India) Ltd FBL AA 575 Reaffirmed Utkal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 270 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 19 crore Utkal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Utkal Automobiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB- 205 Assigned (e-Dfs) Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 50.8 Suspended Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd TL BB- 11 Suspended Vanisha Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac BB- 3.2 Suspended /A4 Vinayak Oil & Fats Pvt Ltd Fund based CC facility BB 50 Suspended Vinyas Innovative Technologies Bk Fac BB/ 580 Suspended Pvt Ltd A4+ Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt CC B 30 Assigned Ltd Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt TL - I B 220 Assigned Ltd Whitefield Spintex (India) Pvt TL - II ICRA]B 35 Assigned Ltd Xicon International Ltd FBL B+ 30 Suspended Zenbrain Systems Pvt Ltd TL BB- 100 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)