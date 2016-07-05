Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Designers Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 70000 Assigned / Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme (For IPO A1+ 20000 Outstanding Financing) Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A4 233 Reaffirmed Bk Threshers Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4 10 Reaffirmed Energy Equipments On-grid solar projectsSP 4C - Assigned Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based D 40 Revised from facility A4 Hanuman Rice Mills ST FBL A4 50 Reaffirmed Intercontinental Polymers Pvt NFBBF A4 15 Assigned Ltd Kakinada Seaports Ltd Non Fund Based A1 1095.5 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd BK facility A4 29 Suspended Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 21.6 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A1+ 7000 Assigned (enhanced from Rs 600 crore) National Fertilizers Ltd Short-TL-Unallocated A1+ 1120 Assigned National Fertilizers Ltd CP Programme* A1+ 40000 Assigned *CP programme has been carved out of the long term fund based facilities and total utilization of CP and ICD combined should not exceed the sanctioned limits for long term fund based facilities. Salguti Industries Ltd Non-FBL, ST scale D 81.4 Revised from ICRA]A4 S. N. Tradelink Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based Bk Fac A4 380 Suspended Silverdale Fashions ST non-FB Fac A4 10 Outstanding Srinivasa Sales And Service NFBL A4 63 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Stumpp, Schuele & Somappa ST - Non FB Fac A2 405 Reaffirmed Springs Pvt Ltd (revised from 35.5 CR) Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 45 Assigned Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd FB/PC A4 185 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd CP A1+ 26250 Outstanding Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd ST, FB/ non-fund A2 905 Withdrawn based Bk Fac Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd CP (CP) A1+ 1000 Assigned Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 13.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACE Designers Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 200 Reaffirmed Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 120000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 9500 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 134690 Outstanding A1+ Akshat Plastics Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 45 Reaffirmed Anubha Fabrics Pvt Ltd Bk Limits B / A4 213 Withdrawn Arch Pharmalabs Ltd NCD D 1500 Outstanding Arch Pharmalabs Ltd NCD D 1500 Outstanding Balaji Autos TLF B+ 46 Suspended Balaji Autos FBF B+ 25 Suspended Balaji Autos unallocated Fac B+ 29 Suspended Best India Tobacco Suppliers TL B 4.8 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Best India Tobacco Suppliers unallocated Fac B 96.2 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd BGR Energy Systems Ltd FB Fac BBB+/ 32310 Suspended A2 BK Threshers Pvt Ltd TL B 1100 Reaffirmed BK Threshers Pvt Ltd FBL B 1200 Reaffirmed BK Threshers Pvt Ltd LT NFBL B 400 Reaffirmed BK Threshers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 50 Reaffirmed A4 Cinnic Fashions India Pvt Ltd FBL B 200 Suspended Giesecke & Devrient India Pvt. Bk Fac A-/A2+ 1050 Suspended Ltd. Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd Gooptionally D 30 Revised from convertible B+ debentureluck Carbon Private Limited Goodluck Carbon Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac TL D 727.4 Revised from B+ Goyal Motocorp Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 40 Assigned Goyal Motocorp Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 25 Assigned Hanuman Rice Mills LT FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Indraprastha Shelters Pvt Ltd TLF BB+ 413.2 Suspended Intercontinental Polymers Pvt FB B+ 75 Suspended Ltd Kakinada Seaports Ltd TL A 4330.1 Reaffirmed Kgeyes Residency Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 1700 Suspended Mabel Engineers Pvt Ltd BK facility B 125.4 Suspended Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC BBB 315 Reaffirmed Macro Polymers Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BBB 263.4 Reaffirmed Madhuvan Prasad Infra Pvt Ltd LT / FB B+ 75 Reaffirmed Magnum Industries FBL - CC BB 30 Reaffirmed / Assigned Magnum Industries FBL - TL BB 32.5 Reaffirmed / Assigned Magnum Industries Untied limits BB 4.6 Assigned Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills BK facility D 110.3 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mahesh Kumar Spinning Mills BK facility D 7.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Meenar Industries Ltd CC B 75 Reaffirmed Meenar Industries Ltd TL B 222.5 Reaffirmed Meenar Polydyed Yarns Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed Meenar Polydyed Yarns Ltd TL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A- 120 Withdrawn Mytrah Vayu (Pennar) Pvt Ltd FBL A- 120 Withdrawn National Fertilizers Ltd FB, LT Fac AA 40000 Reaffirmed National Fertilizers Ltd NCD Program AA 401.6 Assigned National Fertilizers Ltd TL AA 17880 Assigned Prayagraj Power Generation Co. TL D 103930 Assigned Ltd (revised from 9849 CR) Pro Body Balance Pvt Ltd Dhanlaxmi Bk: CC Limit BB- 92.5 Outstanding Pro Body Balance Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BB-/A4 407.5 Assigned / Outstanding Pulsar Ceramic Bk limits B+ / 60.6 Withdrawn A4 Purva Enterprises CC Facility D 10 Suspended S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD AA 3000 Assigned (SO) S. N. Tradelink Pvt Ltd Fund Based BB- 105 Suspended Salguti Industries Ltd FBL D 491.1 Revised from ICRA]B- Salguti Industries Ltd Non-FBL, LT scale D 1.5 Revised from ICRA]B- Sesha Sai Cotton Company FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Sesha Sai Cotton Company Unallocated Limits B 60 Reaffirmed Shri Tulsi Oil Products LT-FB Limits (CC) B+ 55 Reaffirmed Silverdale Fashions LT CC Fac B+ 40 Outstanding Srinivasa Sales And Service FBL BB- 165 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 8.00 crore) Srinivasa Sales And Service Unallocated Limits BB- 3.1 Assigned Pvt Ltd / A4 Sriven Beer And Wine FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended Distributors Sriven Beer And Wine Unallocated Limits B+ 5 Suspended Distributors SRL Ltd CC Fac A+& 240 Rating watch with developing implication & - Rating watch with developing implications SRL Ltd ST Non FB Fac* A+& - Rating watch with developing implication *Interchangeable with cash credit facilities & Rating watch with developing implications Stumpp, Schuele & Somappa LT - FB Fac BBB 595 Reaffirmed Springs Pvt Ltd (revised from 64.5 CR) Style One Retail Pvt Ltd TLF B 218 Suspended Style One Retail Pvt Ltd FBF B 176 Suspended Style One Retail Pvt Ltd unallocated Fac B 6 Suspended Susee Auto Sales And Service TL Fac D 20.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Susee Auto Sales And Service FB Fac D 159.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Susee Auto Sales And Service Non-FB Fac D 5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd TLF B- 75 Suspended Susee Auto Spares Pvt Ltd LTF B- 70 Suspended Susee Automobiles Pvt Ltd TL B- 17.1 Suspended Susee Automobiles Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 38.9 Suspended Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt TLF B 35 Suspended Ltd Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt FBF B 15 Suspended Ltd Susee Premium Automobiles Pvt proposed Fac B 120 Suspended Ltd Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC D 466.8 Reaffirmed Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based D 205.9 Reaffirmed Tapi Prestressed Products Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated D 387.3 Reaffirmed Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd TL B+ 78.5 Upgraded from B Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd NFB BG B+ 10 Upgraded from B Tata Sons Ltd NCD AAA 151200 Outstanding Trinethra Superretail Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 691.1 Withdrawn Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD (NCDs) A+ 900 Upgraded from A Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD (NCDs) A+ 375 Upgraded from A- Vaishnavi Food Products FB Working Capital C+ 60 Assigned Limits Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund based -CC Limit B+ 40 Reaffirmed Welcome Tiles Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Westfort Hi-Tech Hospital Ltd Bk Fac BB 72.5 Suspended Zeta Industrial Corporation FBL B+ 25 Assigned Pvt Ltd Zeta Industrial Corporation NFBL B+ 45 Assigned Pvt Ltd Zeta Industrial Corporation Unallocated Limits B+ 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)