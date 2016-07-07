Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 5&6, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.5 Assigned
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed /
Assigned
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST non-FBL A2+ 250 upgraded
from
A3
Bartaman Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC/ BG) A1 120 Reaffirmed
Bcpl Conductors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 71 Suspended
Bharat Forge Ltd Non FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 414 Revised from
A4
Dev Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed
Dusad Electricals Non-Fund Based A4 35 Suspended
Facilties
Dusad Electricals Non-Fund Based A4 20 Suspended
Facilties
Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 26.5 Reaffirmed
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL (Working Capital A3 330 Withdrawn
Demand Loan)
Hartek Power Pvt Ltd solar projects. 'SP2B' Assigned
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Ultra ST Bond A1+ - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fund mfs
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Cash Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd mfs
JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packaging A4 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd FBP/FBD A4 20 Reaffirmed
JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd BG A4 36.6 Reaffirmed
Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2 30 Assigned
Kamsri Printing And Packaging Unallocated Fac A4 - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Kishan Cotton Ginning & FBL - Export Packing A4 60 Revised from
Pressing Factory Credit * A4
* Export packing credit is a sublimit of cash credit limit
N.B. Commercial Enterprises Ltd LOC A3 90 Reassigned
(SO)
N.B. Commercial Enterprises Ltd Letter of Guarantee A3 15 Reassigned
(SO)
P. S. Enterprises Sreenivasa Bk Fac A4 300 Suspended
Phoenix Overseas Ltd Non FB Fac A3 45.6 Reaffirmed
Sahyadri Construction Company ST, Non-fund based A4 50 Suspended
Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 75 Upgraded
from A1
Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 75 Upgraded
from A1
Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac# A1+ 3500 Upgraded
from A1
# - Rs. 350.00 crore non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the term loan facilities.
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Over Draft A4 30 Reaffirmed
Shivani Trendz Pvt Ltd FB and non-FBL A4 125 Reaffirmed
Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Reaffirmed
Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational ST non FB Fac A2 100 Reaffirmed
Trust
Warade Pack Tech Pvt. Ltd. ST, NFBL - BG A4 35 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 15 Assigned
Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd TL B 50.1 Assigned
Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/A4 0.4 Assigned
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1610 Reaffirmed
Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd FBL A+/ 2000 Reaffirmed
A1+
Amrit Agrovet (P) Ltd. Line of credit D 145 Suspended
Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Line of credit D 818.7 Suspended
Asoke Timber Co. Line of credit B+/ 75 Suspended
A4
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 35 Reaffirmed
Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 5 Reaffirmed
Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT Loans A- 215 Upgraded
from
BBB
Astec Lifesciences Ltd CC Fac A- 590 Upgraded
from
BBB
B.D. Agricare Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B 83.5 Suspended
Balajee Ply Product Pvt. Ltd. . Bk Fac B-/ 71 Suspended
A4
Balprada Hotels And Bk Lines D 1020 Suspended
Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd
Barmendra Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 257.2 Suspended
Bartaman Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) A 87.5 Reaffirmed
Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA+ 833 Reaffirmed
Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA+ 528 Reaffirmed
Bharat Forge Ltd LT Loan AA+ - Reaffirmed
Bharat Forge Ltd FBL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 112 Suspended
Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB 95 Upgraded
from
BB-
Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 25 Upgraded
from
BB-
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd TL Fac D 289.7 Revised from
BB
Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT FB Fac D 365 Revised from
BB
Dev Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL C 23.2 Reaffirmed
Dev Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL C 70 Reaffirmed
Dusad Electricals Fund Based Facilties B+ 65 Suspended
Elegant Overseas non FB Fac B+ / 170 Suspended
A4
Euro Panel Products Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed
Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd TL D 145 Suspended
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd open CC Fac (includes D 40 Suspended
sub-limit of Rs. 1.50
crore towards optionally convertible debenture/BD)
Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd fund based untied D 14.5 Suspended
limits
Friends Agro Industries FBL B 96 Reaffirmed
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 126.2 Withdrawn
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 3720 Withdrawn
G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 823.8 Withdrawn
Guru Kirana Motors LT - Fund Based TL B 40 Assigned
Guru Kirana Motors Long Assigned -Term - B 20 Assigned
Fund Based CC
Gwalior Regency Resorts India TL B 150 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Harman Cottex Bk lines B+ 140 Suspended
Haryana Kesri Rice Mills Bk Lines B 120 Suspended
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Income Fund - ST AAA+ - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Plan mfs
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Flexi Debt Fund AAA+ - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd mfs
Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Floating Rate AAA+ - Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Fund - LT Plan mfs
Jindal Agrocorp Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B / A4 282.5 Suspended
Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 33.4 Notice of
Withdrawal
Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 57.5 Notice of
Withdrawal
Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed
Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 32.7 Reaffirmed
Jmd Ltd Bk Lines BB-/ 1030 Suspended
A4
Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 388.7 Reaffirmed
Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed
Kamsri Printing And Packaging FB Fac B 88 Upgraded
Pvt Ltd from C
Kishan Cotton Ginning & FBL - CC B 120 Revised from
Pressing Factory B+
Kishan Cotton Ginning & FBL - TL B 11 Revised from
Pressing Factory B+
Kundu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Bk fac C+ 70 Suspended
Link Up Textiles Ltd Bk lines BB+ 325.8 Withdrawn
/ A4+
M/S. Krishna Kumar Singh CC B+ 22.5 Suspended
M/S. Krishna Kumar Singh BG B+/A4 27 Suspended
Multiple Exim Pvt Ltd Bk fac B / 57.2 Suspended
A4
N.B. Commercial Enterprises Ltd CC BBB- 70 Reassigned
Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 350 Suspended
/ A3
Phoenix Overseas Ltd FB Fac BBB- 605 Reaffirmed
Phoenix Overseas Ltd Unallocated BBB- 9.4 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Children'S Medicare NCD A 1000 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Renaissance Holdings & CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Renaissance Holdings & TL BB+ 344.8 Reaffirmed
Developers Pvt Ltd
Renew Wind Energy (Mp Two) Pvt TL BBB 1359.4 Assigned
Ltd
Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd TL BB- 24.4 Reaffirmed
Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd CC (Hyp) Limit BB- 180 Reaffirmed
Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd CC (Pledge) Limit - BB- 39 Reaffirmed
Against warehouse
receipts
S.T. Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 150 Suspended
Sahyadri Construction Company LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 100 Suspended
Sai Hospital Bk Fac B 90 Suspended
Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL/Buyers A+ 5527.2 Reaffirmed
Credit/Capex LC
Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A+ 750 Reaffirmed
Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL I B 2.9 Revised from
B+
Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL II B 12 Revised from
B+
Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B 50 Revised from
B+
Sasidhar Poultries Pvt. Ltd. CC C+ 50 Reaffirmed
Sasidhar Poultries Pvt. Ltd. TL C+ 63.2 Reaffirmed
Sasidhar Poultries Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits C+ 36.8 Reaffirmed
Shannon & Shannon FBL B+ 85 Suspended
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 380 upgraded
from B+
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB- 150 upgraded
from B+
Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB- / 220 upgraded
A4
Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Bk Fac B- 1500 Suspended
Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane
Niyamit
Shree Laxmi Gaur Gum Industries TL B 14.4 Reaffirmed
Shree Laxmi Gaur Gum Industries CC B 45 Reaffirmed
Shreyans Oil Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 150 Suspended
A4
Shubhlaxmi Gum Industries TL B 14.8 Revised from
B+
Shubhlaxmi Gum Industries CC B 70 Revised from
B+
Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 28.8 Reaffirmed
Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd Proposed loans BBB-/ 121.2 Reaffirmed
A3
Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B- 40 Reaffirmed
Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B- 20 Reaffirmed
Sree Satya Sreenivasa Raw & Bk Fac 85 Suspended
Boiled Rice Mill
Sree Vidyanikethan Educational TL BB 259.7 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sree Vidyanikethan Educational CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Unallocated Limits BB 140.3 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational TL BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational LT FB Fac BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed
Trust
Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational Proposed BBB+/ 75 Reaffirmed
Trust facility(LT/ST) A2
Sunder Marketing Associates Bk Fac B+ / 170 Suspended
A4
Surya Synthetics Bk lines B+ 120 Suspended
V S Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 200 Suspended
A4
Vashudev Trading Company Bk Lines B 50 Suspended
Vd Global Pvt Ltd LT / ST FBL (EPC & BBB / 3100 Reaffirmed
PSC) A3+
Vera India Ltd CC B+ 250 Reaffirmed
Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac C / A4 200 Suspended
Warade Pack Tech Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Warade Pack Tech Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Unallocated B / 5 Reaffirmed
Limits A4
Zinzuwadia Brothers Jewellers LT Fund Based-CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
