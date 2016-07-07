Jul 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 5&6, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd BG A4 1.5 Assigned Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd CP A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed / Assigned Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Reaffirmed Astec Lifesciences Ltd ST non-FBL A2+ 250 upgraded from A3 Bartaman Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC/ BG) A1 120 Reaffirmed Bcpl Conductors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 71 Suspended Bharat Forge Ltd Non FBL A1+ 4000 Reaffirmed Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd ST non-FB Fac D 414 Revised from A4 Dev Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd non-FB Fac A4 15 Reaffirmed Dusad Electricals Non-Fund Based A4 35 Suspended Facilties Dusad Electricals Non-Fund Based A4 20 Suspended Facilties Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 26.5 Reaffirmed G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL (Working Capital A3 330 Withdrawn Demand Loan) Hartek Power Pvt Ltd solar projects. 'SP2B' Assigned Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Ultra ST Bond A1+ - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund mfs Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Cash Fund A1+ - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd mfs JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd Export Packaging A4 50 Reaffirmed Credit JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd FBP/FBD A4 20 Reaffirmed JMC Paper Tech Pvt Ltd BG A4 36.6 Reaffirmed Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A2 30 Assigned Kamsri Printing And Packaging Unallocated Fac A4 - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Kishan Cotton Ginning & FBL - Export Packing A4 60 Revised from Pressing Factory Credit * A4 * Export packing credit is a sublimit of cash credit limit N.B. Commercial Enterprises Ltd LOC A3 90 Reassigned (SO) N.B. Commercial Enterprises Ltd Letter of Guarantee A3 15 Reassigned (SO) P. S. Enterprises Sreenivasa Bk Fac A4 300 Suspended Phoenix Overseas Ltd Non FB Fac A3 45.6 Reaffirmed Sahyadri Construction Company ST, Non-fund based A4 50 Suspended Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 75 Upgraded from A1 Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 75 Upgraded from A1 Sanghvi Movers Ltd ST, non-FB Fac# A1+ 3500 Upgraded from A1 # - Rs. 350.00 crore non-fund based facilities are sub-limit to the term loan facilities. Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Over Draft A4 30 Reaffirmed Shivani Trendz Pvt Ltd FB and non-FBL A4 125 Reaffirmed Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 9 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational ST non FB Fac A2 100 Reaffirmed Trust Warade Pack Tech Pvt. Ltd. ST, NFBL - BG A4 35 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC Limits B 15 Assigned Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd TL B 50.1 Assigned Aghara Knitwear Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/A4 0.4 Assigned Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1610 Reaffirmed Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd FBL A+/ 2000 Reaffirmed A1+ Amrit Agrovet (P) Ltd. Line of credit D 145 Suspended Amrit Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Line of credit D 818.7 Suspended Asoke Timber Co. Line of credit B+/ 75 Suspended A4 Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 35 Reaffirmed Assam Timber Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ 5 Reaffirmed Astec Lifesciences Ltd LT Loans A- 215 Upgraded from BBB Astec Lifesciences Ltd CC Fac A- 590 Upgraded from BBB B.D. Agricare Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B 83.5 Suspended Balajee Ply Product Pvt. Ltd. . Bk Fac B-/ 71 Suspended A4 Balprada Hotels And Bk Lines D 1020 Suspended Hospitality Services Pvt Ltd Barmendra Agrotech Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 257.2 Suspended Bartaman Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) A 87.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA+ 833 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd NCD AA+ 528 Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd LT Loan AA+ - Reaffirmed Bharat Forge Ltd FBL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Brar Seeds Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 112 Suspended Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd CC BB 95 Upgraded from BB- Brijnandan Industries Pvt Ltd TL BB 25 Upgraded from BB- Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd TL Fac D 289.7 Revised from BB Cochin Minerals And Rutile Ltd LT FB Fac D 365 Revised from BB Dev Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd TL C 23.2 Reaffirmed Dev Metal & Alloys Pvt Ltd FBL C 70 Reaffirmed Dusad Electricals Fund Based Facilties B+ 65 Suspended Elegant Overseas non FB Fac B+ / 170 Suspended A4 Euro Panel Products Pvt Ltd FBL B 100 Reaffirmed Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed Famous Vitrified Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB- 100 Reaffirmed Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd TL D 145 Suspended Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd open CC Fac (includes D 40 Suspended sub-limit of Rs. 1.50 crore towards optionally convertible debenture/BD) Fastbuild Blocks Pvt Ltd fund based untied D 14.5 Suspended limits Friends Agro Industries FBL B 96 Reaffirmed G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 126.2 Withdrawn G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 3720 Withdrawn G.R. Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB- 823.8 Withdrawn Guru Kirana Motors LT - Fund Based TL B 40 Assigned Guru Kirana Motors Long Assigned -Term - B 20 Assigned Fund Based CC Gwalior Regency Resorts India TL B 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd Harman Cottex Bk lines B+ 140 Suspended Haryana Kesri Rice Mills Bk Lines B 120 Suspended Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Income Fund - ST AAA+ - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Plan mfs Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Flexi Debt Fund AAA+ - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd mfs Hsbc Asset Management (India) HSBC Floating Rate AAA+ - Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Fund - LT Plan mfs Jindal Agrocorp Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B / A4 282.5 Suspended Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) B+ 33.4 Notice of Withdrawal Jindal Poly Weaves Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) B+ 57.5 Notice of Withdrawal Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Jmc Paper Tech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 32.7 Reaffirmed Jmd Ltd Bk Lines BB-/ 1030 Suspended A4 Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 388.7 Reaffirmed Kalyan Silks Trichur Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 950 Reaffirmed Kamsri Printing And Packaging FB Fac B 88 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from C Kishan Cotton Ginning & FBL - CC B 120 Revised from Pressing Factory B+ Kishan Cotton Ginning & FBL - TL B 11 Revised from Pressing Factory B+ Kundu Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Bk fac C+ 70 Suspended Link Up Textiles Ltd Bk lines BB+ 325.8 Withdrawn / A4+ M/S. Krishna Kumar Singh CC B+ 22.5 Suspended M/S. Krishna Kumar Singh BG B+/A4 27 Suspended Multiple Exim Pvt Ltd Bk fac B / 57.2 Suspended A4 N.B. Commercial Enterprises Ltd CC BBB- 70 Reassigned Ncl Alltek & Seccolor Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 350 Suspended / A3 Phoenix Overseas Ltd FB Fac BBB- 605 Reaffirmed Phoenix Overseas Ltd Unallocated BBB- 9.4 Reaffirmed Rainbow Children'S Medicare NCD A 1000 Assigned Pvt Ltd Renaissance Holdings & CC BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Renaissance Holdings & TL BB+ 344.8 Reaffirmed Developers Pvt Ltd Renew Wind Energy (Mp Two) Pvt TL BBB 1359.4 Assigned Ltd Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd TL BB- 24.4 Reaffirmed Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd CC (Hyp) Limit BB- 180 Reaffirmed Ritika Vegetable Oil Pvt Ltd CC (Pledge) Limit - BB- 39 Reaffirmed Against warehouse receipts S.T. Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 150 Suspended Sahyadri Construction Company LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 100 Suspended Sai Hospital Bk Fac B 90 Suspended Sanghvi Movers Ltd TL/Buyers A+ 5527.2 Reaffirmed Credit/Capex LC Sanghvi Movers Ltd Fund based, CC Fac A+ 750 Reaffirmed Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL I B 2.9 Revised from B+ Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- TL II B 12 Revised from B+ Sankalp Cotton & Oil Industries Fund Based- CC B 50 Revised from B+ Sasidhar Poultries Pvt. Ltd. CC C+ 50 Reaffirmed Sasidhar Poultries Pvt. Ltd. TL C+ 63.2 Reaffirmed Sasidhar Poultries Pvt. Ltd. Unallocated limits C+ 36.8 Reaffirmed Shannon & Shannon FBL B+ 85 Suspended Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd CC BB- 380 upgraded from B+ Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding BB- 150 upgraded from B+ Shivam Motors Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated BB- / 220 upgraded A4 Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Bk Fac B- 1500 Suspended Sahakari Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Shree Laxmi Gaur Gum Industries TL B 14.4 Reaffirmed Shree Laxmi Gaur Gum Industries CC B 45 Reaffirmed Shreyans Oil Ltd Bk Fac BB- / 150 Suspended A4 Shubhlaxmi Gum Industries TL B 14.8 Revised from B+ Shubhlaxmi Gum Industries CC B 70 Revised from B+ Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 28.8 Reaffirmed Smi Coated Products Pvt Ltd Proposed loans BBB-/ 121.2 Reaffirmed A3 Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B- 40 Reaffirmed Spa Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B- 20 Reaffirmed Sree Satya Sreenivasa Raw & Bk Fac 85 Suspended Boiled Rice Mill Sree Vidyanikethan Educational TL BB 259.7 Reaffirmed Trust Sree Vidyanikethan Educational CC BB 100 Reaffirmed Trust Sree Vidyanikethan Educational Unallocated Limits BB 140.3 Reaffirmed Trust Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational TL BBB+ 1300 Reaffirmed Trust Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational LT FB Fac BBB+ 125 Reaffirmed Trust Sri Lakshmi Ammal Educational Proposed BBB+/ 75 Reaffirmed Trust facility(LT/ST) A2 Sunder Marketing Associates Bk Fac B+ / 170 Suspended A4 Surya Synthetics Bk lines B+ 120 Suspended V S Engineering Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 200 Suspended A4 Vashudev Trading Company Bk Lines B 50 Suspended Vd Global Pvt Ltd LT / ST FBL (EPC & BBB / 3100 Reaffirmed PSC) A3+ Vera India Ltd CC B+ 250 Reaffirmed Vishnu Carriers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac C / A4 200 Suspended Warade Pack Tech Pvt. Ltd. LT, FBL - CC B 50 Reaffirmed Warade Pack Tech Pvt. Ltd. LT/ ST Unallocated B / 5 Reaffirmed Limits A4 Zinzuwadia Brothers Jewellers LT Fund Based-CC BB- 80 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 