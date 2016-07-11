Jul 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 08, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chvv Subba Rao BG A4 130 Reaffirmed Dembla Valves Ltd ST FB Fac A4 305 Suspended H.S. Sandhu Builders Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines B+ 125 Suspended A4 Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A2+ 3.3 Reaffirmed Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FBL-BG A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd Non-FBL-LC A4+ 67 Reaffirmed Jay Keshav Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST FB Fac A4+ 60 Suspended Panduronga Timblo Industrias Non-FBL A3+ 440 Assigned Prabhudas Lilladher Financial ST Fund Based Lines A2 500 Reaffirmed Services Pvt. Ltd Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd non fund based A4+ 92.5 Suspended facility Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Non fund based A1 50 Reaffirmed Sjb Automobiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 350 Suspended Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd ST Fac A4 130 Suspended Symcom Communication Non Fund Based A4 - Reaffirmed V.M. Matere Infrastructures ST - Non fund based A4+ 330 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adilabad Expressway Pvt Ltd Fund Bk Fac [ICRA ]D 3500 Suspended B.R.T. Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 220 Suspended / A3 Balaji Builders LT fund based and non B+ 100 Suspended FB Fac Chaitanya Chemicals CC BB 55 Reaffirmed Chaitanya Chemicals Unallocated Limits BB 8.5 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation NCD AAA 10000 Withdrawn Ltd Chhaddami Lal Jagdish Saran TL B+ 99 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Chordia Food Products Ltd LT, FBL-CC BBB- 90 Reaffirmed Chvv Subba Rao CC B+ 20 Upgraded from B Chvv Subba Rao Unallocated Limits B+ / 80 Upgraded A4 from B Deepak Fertilisers & NCD AA- 8500 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Deepak Fertilisers & TL AA- 6914.4 Assigned Petrochemicals Corporation Ltd Dembla Valves Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 290.4 Suspended Dembla Valves Ltd Unallocated B+/A4 13.1 Suspended Ds (Assam) Hospitality Ltd TL AA- 875.7 Reaffirmed G Khanna & Company Bk limitS BB / 150 Suspended A4+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A 409.8 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A A- 790 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A A- 656.2 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 323.1 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 14.4 Assigned Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 150 Assigned - Indian Mfi Trust - Series Xxv Hitesh Plastics Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A Provisional 744.3 Assigned Ltd AAA Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Fund based AA 700 Reaffirmed Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Non Fund based AA 1000 Reaffirmed Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Fund based AA 300 reassigned (SO) from BBB- Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Non Fund based AA 750 reassigned (SO) from BBB- Isgec Hitachi Zosen Ltd Fund based / Non fund AA 250 reassigned based (SO) from BBB- Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd FB limits-CC BB+ 330 Reaffirmed Javin Construction TL B+ 300 upgraded from B Keerthi Service Station LT and ST FB Fac BB+ 60 Suspended / A4+ Kissan Poultry (India) Pvt Ltd FBL [ICRA ]D 136.1 Assigned M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 51.5 Assigned M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG B+/A4 45 Assigned M K Roy & Bros Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount B+/A4 3.5 Assigned Mrn Industries LT FB Fac BB- 140 Suspended Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd Fund based working B 135 Reaffirmed capital limits Nitesh Fashion Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 2.5 Reaffirmed Padigela Ginning Industries CC Limits B+ 75 Reaffirmed Padigela Ginning Industries TL Limits B+ 1 Reaffirmed Padigela Ginning Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 44 Reaffirmed Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd FB Fac (LT) BBB- 85 Reaffirmed Panchwati Prayogshala Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac (LT) BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Panduronga Timblo Industrias FBL BBB 120 Assigned Paradigm Granites Pvt. Ltd. LT and ST FB Fac BB- / 170 Suspended A4 Piramal Enterprises Ltd TL AA 5000 Assigned Raitani Engineering Works Pvt CC B+ 120 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Raitani Engineering Works Pvt BG B+ 250 Downgraded Ltd from BB- Rashmi Metaliks Ltd TL BBB+ 238.8 Withdrawn Rushabh Investments Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 195 Suspended Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Fund based A- 1866.5 Reaffirmed Saraswati Sugar Mills Ltd Proposed Bk facility A- 538.5 Reaffirmed SCR Nirman Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 30 Assigned SCR Nirman Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ / 70 Assigned A4 Shrini Softex India Ltd Bk Fac BB / 250.8 Suspended A4 Sri Lakshmi Egg Farming Pvt Ltd CC B+ 130 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Egg Farming Pvt Ltd TL B+ 660 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Egg Farming Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+/A4 4 Reaffirmed Sri Siddirameshwar Agro CC B 450 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Siddirameshwar Agro TL B 28.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Sri Siddirameshwar Agro Unallocated Limits B / 41.5 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd A4 Sunvik Steels Pvt Ltd TL BB 770 Suspended Sutures India Pvt Ltd LT and ST fund based A / 261 Suspended and non FB Fac A1 Symcom Communication Fund Based-CC B+ 250 Revised from BB- UTI Asset Management Co. Ltd UTI Bking and PSU AAAmfs assigned Debt Fund V.M. Matere Infrastructures LT, FBL - TL BB 20 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd V.M. Matere Infrastructures LT, FBL - CC BB 280 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Value Pharma Retail India CC BB 65 Assigned (Hyd) Pvt Ltd Value Pharma Retail India TL BB 40 Assigned (Hyd) Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.