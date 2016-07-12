Jul 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Steels Pvt Ltd ST FB facility A3 300 Reaffirmed Agni Steels Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 300 Reaffirmed Dayal Steels Ltd Non FBL - LOC A4 8 Reaffirmed Dayal Steels Ltd Non FBL - BG* A4 23.8 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd NFBL - BG A4 5 Assigned Jayant Printery Llp NFB-BG A4 25.5 Assigned Kei Industries Ltd NFBL A2+ 11350 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 181.8 Assigned A1+ (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 301.3 Assigned A1+ (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A3 Provisional 227 Assigned A1+ (SO) Pristine Developers Pristine Prolife - " - - Phase III project Pune Five-Star"1 Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 24 Revised from D Rasayano ST, Non-FBL - Foreign A3 140 Reaffirmed LOC/ Inland LOC/ BG Rasayano Unallocated limits A3 20 Reaffirmed Raymix Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac A4 3 Suspended Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd NFB-LOC A4+ 30 Assigned Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd NFB-BG A4+ 120 Assigned Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd NFB-FC A4+ 1.4 Assigned Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing Credit A4+ 38 Withdrawn Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd FBP/FBD A4+ 12 Withdrawn Solaire Impex Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 9.5 Withdrawn Southern Batteries Pvt Ltd NFBL D 110 Revised from A4 Sri Srinivasa Constructions Non FBL A4 150 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Sri Srinivasa Constructions Unallocated limits A4 90 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Vicky Fashion Ltd ST Fund based - A4 20 Assigned Packing Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agni Steels Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB- 62.7 Reaffirmed (revised from 10.00 CR) Agni Steels Pvt Ltd LT FB facility BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Agni Steels Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility BBB- 37.3 Reaffirmed / A3 Aha Holdings Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BB- 250 Assigned Arattukulam Developers LT loan Fac BB+ 200 Suspended Aruppukottai Sri Jayavilas Ltd Bk Fac C 950 Suspended Bharat Agro Impex Proposed Limits B+ 300 Assigned Blyth Wind Park Pvt. Ltd. TL BBB- 1350 Reaffirmed Canfin Homes Ltd Non Convertible Debt AAA 25000 Assigned Programme Clean Wind Power (Manvi) Pvt. TL BBB+ 2840 Assigned Ltd. Cornerstone Property LT - TL BBB 1100 Assigned Investments Pvt Ltd (SO) Dayal Steels Ltd FBL - CC B+ 68.2 Reaffirmed Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd FBL - Overdraft B 30 Assigned Heath View Holiday Resorts Ltd FBL - TL B 120 Assigned India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 630.6 Assigned Ltd (SO) Jai Surgicals Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 80 Suspended A4 Janta Land Promoters Pvt Ltd TL BBB 250 Assigned (enhanced from 150 Cr) Jayant Printery Llp FBFF BB- 52.5 Assigned Jayant Printery Llp Unallocated Limits BB- / 22 Assigned A4 Jis Foundation TL BBB 180 Suspended Jsk Marketing Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Karan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd CC D 70 Revised from B+ Karan Rice Exports Pvt Ltd TL D 80 Revised from B+ Kei Industries Ltd FBCCL A- 4100 Assigned Kei Industries Ltd TL A- 2270 Assigned Kei Industries Ltd Unallocated BK Limits A- 2280 Assigned / A2+ Lnj Power Ventures Ltd. TL BBB+ 842.4 Reaffirmed M. H. Foods Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A4 Provisional 835.1 Assigned AAA (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A5 Provisional 94.3 Assigned AAA (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility Provisional 24.6 Assigned (LF) AAA (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 94.3 Assigned (SLF) BBB- (SO) Mauli Fresh Agro Industries Unallocated limits B 250 Assigned Pvt Ltd Maximum Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT BB- 195 Suspended Maza Developers Pvt Ltd LT: FBL (TL) BB+ 75.1 Assigned Maza Developers Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated Limits BB+ 24.9 Assigned Mody Education Foundation TL BBB+ 300 Assigned / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 15.0 cr) Mula Agro Products Pvt Ltd FB-TL B+ 3 Assigned Mula Agro Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 7 Assigned Nextra Teleservices Pvt Ltd Bk Fac C/ 155 Suspended A4 Nipso Polyfabriks Ltd LT/ST C+ / 77.2 Suspended A4 Orange Maha Wind Energy Pvt. TL BBB- 2120 Reaffirmed Ltd. (revised from 533.0 CR) Orange Maha Wind Energy Pvt. CC BBB- - Reaffirmed Ltd. (revised from 26.0 CR) Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 60 Revised from D Range Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 89.5 Revised from D (reduced from Rs. 11.54 crore) Raymix Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 194.8 Suspended Raymix Concrete (India) Pvt Ltd Unallocated funds BB- / 2.2 Suspended A4 Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd FBCC BB+ 30 Assigned Realtime Techsolutions Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 68.6 Assigned / A4+ Remedy Medical Services Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 82 Upgraded from B- Remedy Medical Services Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 5 Upgraded from B- Remedy Medical Services Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B / 33 Upgraded A4 from B- / Reaffirmed Shree Bhandari Plastic Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 65 Suspended A4 Shree Khodal Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 18.5 Reaffirmed Shree Khodal Cot-Gin Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 65 Reaffirmed Shri Trust J 2016 PTCs Provisional 4000 Assigned AAA (SO) Shri Trust L 2016 PTCs Provisional 2029.9 Assigned AAA (SO) Silver Cotton FBL - TL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Silver Cotton FBL - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Skr Wind Energy LT, Term-Loans BBB- 75.8 Assigned (SO) Skr Wind Energy LT, Unallocated BBB- 7.5 Assigned (SO) Southern Batteries Pvt Ltd TL D 261.5 Revised from BB- Southern Batteries Pvt Ltd FBL D 300 Revised from BB- Sri Balaji Traders FB Fac B+ 60 Suspended Sri Balaji Traders Unallocated B+/ 30 Suspended fund/non-FB Fac A4 Sri Buchiyyamma Rice Mill LTFBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Sri Buchiyyamma Rice Mill LT Unallocated Limits B+ 130 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Constructions FBL BB 50 Suspended India Pvt Ltd Synergy System & Solutions Bk Fac BB- / 76.5 Suspended A4 Tapti Agro Industries Proposed TL B 140 Assigned (Enhanced from 10.00 CR) Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 840 Assigned A (SO) Vicky Fashion Ltd LT Fund based - CC B 50 Assigned Zip Industries Ltd FB Fac BB 70 Suspended Zuri Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd TL BB- 200 Upgraded from D Zuri Hotels And Resorts Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB- 20 Upgraded from D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.