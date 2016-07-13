Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods Export Packing Credit A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Facility Accura Organic Foods LOC Facility A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Accura Organic Foods Credit Exposure Limit A4+ 8 Reaffirmed Amar Impex Total non-FBL A3 42.5 Downgraded from BBB / A3+ Amar International Total non-FBL A3; 5 Downgraded Angre Port Pvt Ltd LOC* A2+(SO 1000 Reaffirmed *sublimit of term loan facility Bharath Agro Agencies LOC A4 17 Reaffirmed Bharath Agro Agencies Unallocated Limits A4 3 Reaffirmed Chetan Vyas & Associates BG A4 110 Reaffirmed Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd ST Fund based and A1+ 1820.3 Reaffirmed Non-FBL Durga Construction Company BG A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4+ 42.6 Revised from A3 Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 15000 Assigned Programme Indapur Dairy And Milk ST, FBL A2+ 150 Upgraded Products Ltd from A2 Iris Computers Ltd ST FB limits A2+ 1450 Reaffirmed Jinaehat Export Pvt Ltd FBF A4 75 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 5.20 crore) Jinaehat Export Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.96 crore) Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd line of credit A3 600 Suspended Jyotindra International Credit Exposure Limits A4 9.2 Reaffirmed Krishna Gems ST - Non-FBL A4 2 Reaffirmed Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd Bk of Baroptionally A4 40 Reaffirmed convertible debenturea - BG Limits Mundhra Container Freight BGL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Station Pvt Ltd Munjal Auto Industries Ltd ST FBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd ST NFBL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Nelcast Ltd ST FB Bk Fac A1+ 180 Upgraded from A1 Nelcast Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A1+ 90 Upgraded Fac from A1 Nelcast Ltd CP programme A1+ 300 Upgraded from A1 Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 800 Outstanding Sanghavi Bothra Engineering NFBL A4 150 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Siewert And Dholakia Overseas ST Non FB Fac A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sunil Healthcare Ltd LOC A3+ 165 Reaffirmed Sunil Healthcare Ltd BG A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed United Foods Pvt Ltd line of credit A3 2400 Assigned Vamsi Labs Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 22.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accura Organic Foods TL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Accura Organic Foods Unallocated Limits BB+ 11.1 Reaffirmed Agrasia Impex FBL B 60 Reaffirmed Agrasia Impex Unallocated limits B 10 Reaffirmed Amar Impex Total FBL* BBB- 72.5 Downgraded / A3 from BBB / A3+ *rated on both long-term and short term scale Amar International Total FBL* BBB- 160 Downgraded 'Stable' / from A3; BBB/A3+ *rated on both long term and short term scale Angre Port Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL A-(SO) 1750 Reaffirmed Asirvad Microfinance NCD A- 500 Assigned Bangalore International TL A+ 13157.3 Upgraded Airport Ltd from A Bangalore International Unallocated limits A+ 13992.7 Upgraded Airport Ltd from A Bharath Agro Agencies CC B+; 50 Reaffirmed Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 300 Suspended Chetan Vyas & Associates CC BB- 15 Reaffirmed Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd TL A+ 1500 Reaffirmed Chowgule & Co. Pvt Ltd LT, Non-FBL A+ 1350 Reaffirmed Dindayal Jalan Textiles Ltd LT; FBL BB- 140 Reaffirmed Durga Construction Company CCF BB+ 120 Reaffirmed Durga Construction Company TL BB+ 31.8 Reaffirmed Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - TL BB+ 656.4 Revised from BBB- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 370 Revised from BBB- Harrisons Malayalam Ltd LT - Proposed Fac BB+ 61 Withdrawn Indapur Dairy And Milk LT, FBL - TL A- 400 Upgraded Products Ltd from BBB+ Indapur Dairy And Milk LT, FBL - CC A- 650 Upgraded Products Ltd from BBB+ Iris Computers Ltd LT FB limits A- 850 Reaffirmed Iris Computers Ltd Unallocated A- 450 Assigned J.B. Cotton CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed J.B. Cotton TL B+ 11.7 Reaffirmed J.B. Cotton Unallocated limits B+ 2.4 Reaffirmed J.R.R. Construction (P) Ltd Bk lines B 56 Suspended Jai Maakali Fish Farms Pvt Ltd LT - CC Fac D 350 Downgraded from B Jindal Arya Impex Pvt Ltd line of credit BBB- Suspended Jyotindra International CC/PC BB- 456 Revised from BB Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd FBL BB+ 2461.2 Reaffirmed Kallam Spinning Mills Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 38.8 Reaffirmed Kathpal Solvex Pvt Ltd Bk lines B-/A4 200 Suspended Kbc Infrastructures Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 75 Suspended Kbc Infrastructures Pvt Ltd NFBL B+ 25 Suspended Kridhan Infra Ltd fund based and non-FBL D 209.1 Suspended Krishna Gems LT - FB Limits BB- 72 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Sai Delinters TL Fac BB- 6.1 Withdrawn / A4 Lakshmi Sai Delinters unallocated Fac BB- 3.9 Withdrawn / A4 Lakshmi Sai Delinters FBL BB- 60 Withdrawn / A4 Machinfabrik Industries Pvt Ltd Bk of Baroptionally BB- 70* Reaffirmed convertible debenturea - CC Limits *Consists FBP/FBD cum PC sub-limit of Rs. 1.00 crore rated A4 Magus Metals Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 90 Suspended Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Running & B+ 11 Assigned Maintenance) Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (Marketing) B+ 64.3 Assigned Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG B+ / 1.064 Assigned A4 Mahima Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit B+ / 23.636 Assigned A4 Mundhra Container Freight CCL B+ 10 Withdrawn Station Pvt Ltd Munjal Auto Industries Ltd TL AA- 621 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd LT FBL AA- 130 Reaffirmed Munjal Auto Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits AA- 231 Reaffirmed / A1+ Murli Cold Storage Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 100 Assigned Nandan Sales Corporation FBF B+ 75 Revised from BB- Nandi Plasticisers And Pipes FBF B+ 50 Suspended Industries Naturagreen Food Products Pvt Bk lines BB-/A4 127.8 Suspended Ltd Nelcast Ltd LT FB Bk facility A+ 720 Upgraded from A Nelcast Ltd Proposed LT / ST FB A+ / 180 Upgraded Fac A1+ from A / A1 Pvr Ltd LT FB Fac AA- 2958 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from 262.3 cr) Pvr Ltd Unallocated limits AA- 500 Assigned Pvr Ltd NCD Programme AA- 3600 Outstanding Sanghavi Bothra Engineering FBL BBB- 50 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd LT FBL B+ 125 Suspended Satva Infratech Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B+ 75 Suspended Shankar Parvati Industries CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed Shankar Parvati Industries TL B+ 6.2 Reaffirmed Shankar Parvati Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 6.9 Reaffirmed Siewert And Dholakia Overseas LT FB Fac BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Siewert And Dholakia Overseas LT proposed Fac BB+ 2.4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Siva Sankar Motors Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 90 Suspended Sri Balaji Industries FB/NFB B+ 71 Suspended Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill FBL B+ 62.5 Reaffirmed (Mahendrawada) Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Unallocated limits B+ 37.5 Reaffirmed (Mahendrawada) Sunil Healthcare Ltd TL BBB 24.5 Reaffirmed Sunil Healthcare Ltd Unallocated BBB 6 Reaffirmed Sunil Healthcare Ltd CC/WCDL BBB 201 Reaffirmed / A3+ Sun-Shine Food Products CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed United Foods Pvt Ltd line of credit BBB- Suspended Vamsi Labs Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB- 40 Upgraded Vamsi Labs Ltd LT - Unallocated BB- 59.5 Upgraded V-Chem Bk limitS B / 144.9 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.