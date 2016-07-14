Jul 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspen Infrastructures Ltd FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd LC / Buyers Credit A4 356 Revised from Limits* A4+ (Reduced from Rs.50.60 crore) * LC/ Buyers Credit Limits are sub-limits of Cash Credit limits. Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt. Ltd. Import LOC A4 10 Assigned G U Financial Services Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M3 Assigned Geo Foundations & Structures ST, Non-FB Fac A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd proposed limits A4 47.3 Suspended Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 2.7 Suspended M/S Jindal Rice And General NFBL A4 6.2 Suspended Mills Nagreeka Foils Ltd FBL A3 250 Suspended Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - PC/PCFC/ A4 40 Reaffirmed FBP/FBD /FCBP /FCBD (Enhanced from Rs. 3.25 crore)* Sub-limit of Cash Credit facility Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 2.5 Reaffirmed * Sub-limit of Cash Credit facility Raj Engineering Co. BG A4 130 Assigned Raj Engineering Co. LOC A4 50 Assigned Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 20 Suspended S.A. Anandan Spinning Mills FB Fac A4 50 Suspended Pvt. Ltd S.A. Anandan Spinning Mills Non-FBL A4 102.2 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Shodhana Laboratories Ltd FB Fac - ST A2+ 15 Reaffirmed Shodhana Laboratories Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 60 Reaffirmed The Kothari Wheels ST, FBL - Inventory A4+ 120 Upgraded funding from A4 The Kothari Wheels ST, Non fund based A4+ 30 Upgraded from A4 Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Non-FBL A4 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A3 A+ Withdrawn (SO) Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 AA+ Withdrawn (SO) Aeolus Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 AA+ Withdrawn (SO) Aspire Home Finance LT Bk Lines AA- 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Aspire Home Finance NCD Programme AA- 5000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 356 Revised from BB+ Avani Petrochem Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan BB 150 Revised from BB+ Citizen Cars CC BB- 70 Assigned Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt. Ltd. TL Limit B+ 29.2 Assigned Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt. Ltd. CC Limit B+ 20 Assigned Dolphin Poly Plast Pvt. Ltd. Proposed Unallocated B+ / 40.8 Assigned Limit A4 Ds Toll Road Ltd FBL BBB+ 3320 Reaffirmed Geo Foundations & Structures LT, FB Fac BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Hero Fincorp Ltd NCD Programme AA+ 6000 Assigned Hotel Indraprastha Fairmont TL Fac B 112.3 Suspended Hotel Indraprastha Fairmont FBL B 2.5 Suspended Hotel Indraprastha Fairmont unallocated Fac B 5.2 Suspended Ifmr Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A2 AA+ Withdrawn 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Apheleia PTC Series A3 BBB+ Withdrawn 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Apollonis PTC Series A1 AA Withdrawn 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Apollonis PTC Series A2 BB Withdrawn 2014 (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Ares 2014 PTC Series A1 AA Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Ares 2014 PTC Series A2 BBB- Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Ariadne 2014 PTC Series A2 A (SO) Withdrawn Ifmr Capital Mosec Ariadne 2014 PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Ariadne 2014 PTC Series A3 BBB- Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Auxo 2014 PTC Series A1 AA+ Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Auxo 2014 PTC Series A2 BBB- Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Enigma 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional Assigned A- (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Enigma 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional Assigned C+ (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Odin 2014 PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Odin 2014 PTC Series A2 BB- Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Talos 2014 PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Talos 2014 PTC Series A2 BB- Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Thallo PTC Series A1 AAA Withdrawn (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Thallo PTC Series A2 BBB Withdrawn (SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 Provisional 13 Assigned Pvt Ltd BB- (SO) Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 Provisional 229.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd BBB+ (SO) Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd term-loans C+ 48.5 Suspended Jaann Offset Printing Pvt Ltd FBL C+ 15 Suspended Kences Constructions Pvt Ltd FBL BB 50 Suspended Lapp India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non-FBL A-/ 850 Reaffirmed A2+ Lifespring Hospitals Pvt Ltd Bk line of credit B+ 42.5 Suspended M/S Jindal Rice And General FBL B- 230.6 Suspended Mills M/S Livtar Singh Bajaj And FBL B+ 140 Suspended Company M/S Nutrivet Company Pvt Ltd FBL B- 70 Suspended M/S Nutrivet Company Pvt Ltd unallocated limits B- 20 Suspended M/S Saraswati Rice & Gen. Mills FBL B 120 Suspended M/S Tripurari Agro Pvt Ltd FBL B 92.5 Suspended Meera Casting CC B 40 Assigned Meera Casting TL B 26.5 Assigned New Citizen Cars CC B+ 50 Assigned Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - TL - - - (Reduced from Rs. 0.15 crore) Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 70 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs. 4.90 crore) Nissan Syntex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Facility B+/ 0.5 Reaffirmed A4 Raj Engineering Co. CC BB 70 Assigned Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd FBL B- 50 Suspended Rajaram Mills Pvt Ltd Non-FBL B- 5 Suspended Rnb International Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac B 110 Revised from B+ Royalica Tiles Proposed Unallocated B+/ 70.7 Assigned Limit A4 S.A. Anandan Spinning Mills TL Fac B+ 165.9 Suspended Pvt. Ltd S.A. Anandan Spinning Mills FBL B+ 250 Suspended Pvt. Ltd S.A. Anandan Spinning Mills proposed limits B+ 39.3 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Sai Point Bikes And Cars FB limits - Asset B 120 Assigned Backed Loan - Dropline facility Seth Ramji Das Modi Vidya LT FB Bk Fac BB 190 Reaffirmed Niketan Society Shekhada Cotgin Pvt Ltd FB - CC B+ 90 Reaffirmed Shekhada Cotgin Pvt Ltd FB - TL B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Shodhana Laboratories Ltd FB Fac - LT A- 75 Reaffirmed Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt TL Fac B 150 Suspended Ltd Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt FBL B 60 Suspended Ltd Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt Non-FB Fac B 21 Suspended Ltd Shrie Harivallabi Spinners Pvt proposed limits B 19 Suspended Ltd The Kothari Wheels LT, FBL - CC BB+ 50 Upgraded from BB Theros Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 A- Withdrawn (SO) Theros Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A3 A+ Withdrawn (SO) Theros Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn (SO) Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac BBB- 158 Upgraded from BB+ Thirumeni Finance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme BBB- 335 Upgraded from BB+ Uma Shankar Textiles FBL B 200 Suspended Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills TL Fac BB- 8.8 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills FBL BB- 140 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vijay Velavan Spinning Mills Non-FBL BB- 47.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)