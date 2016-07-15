Jul 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aep Company BG A3+ 17.5 Assigned (SO) Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Non-Fund Based D 15 Revised from Facility - LOC A4 Agarwal Polysacks Ltd ST Non-Fund Based D 1 Revised from Facility - BG A4 Apollo International Ltd FB Fac A2+ 842.5 Reaffirmed Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd BG A4 40 Reaffirmed Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4 Reaffirmed Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd ST - Non FBL* A1+ 1350 Reaffirmed * The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 135.00 crore. Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd CP A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd ST - NFBL * D 150 Revised from A4 *Sublimit of Rs. 90 crore fund based limits rated on the long term scale Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Non-FB Bk Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Mackintosh Burn Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 1000 Reaffirmed Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 195 Revised from A4 Rkd Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A4 81 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aadri Infin Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 50 Assigned BBB (SO) Acciona Wind Energy Pvt Ltd TL A 554.2 Reaffirmed (Reduced from 127.00 CR) Aep Company CC BBB 45 Assigned (SO) Aep Company TL BBB 5.6 Assigned (SO) Agarwal Polysacks Ltd LT Fund Based D 125 Revised from Facility - CC B Apollo International Ltd Non FB Fac BBB+ 2347.5 Reaffirmed / A2+ Apollo International Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 231.5 Reaffirmed / A2+ Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd TL BB- 330 Reaffirmed Claystone Granito Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 120 Reaffirmed Deimos Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 611.6 Assigned A- (SO) Deimos Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional 54.4 Assigned BBB- (SO) Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd LT - FBL AA- 1453.9 Upgraded from A+ Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd LT - TL AA- 122 Upgraded from A+ Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd LT - Non FBL* AA- 1350 Upgraded from A+ * The Non Fund Based Limits under long term and short term tenure are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs 135.00 crore. Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd LT - Unallocated AA- 741 Upgraded from A+ Ginni Gold Pvt Ltd LT - FBL D 900 Revised from BB+ Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A A- 482.1 Assigned (SO) Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd FBL - TL BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 30.6 Reaffirmed Indian Mfi Trust - Series PTC Series A1 BBB+ 793.9 Assigned Xxviii (SO) Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd LT FB Bk Fac BB- 90 Revised from BB Kvtek Power Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 20 Revised from BB L.S. Mills Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB 712 Upgraded from BBB- L.S. Mahesh Mercandise Pvt Ltd FBL BB 100 Revised from BB+ Mak Constructions LT, FB Fac B+ 150 Reaffirmed Neumann Components Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB+ 150 Suspended Phobos Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 Provisional 617.3 Assigned A- (SO) Phobos Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 Provisional 26.6 Assigned BBB (SO) Prem Jain Ispat Udyog Pvt Ltd Fund Based Bk Fac BB- 206 Suspended Pudhuaaru Financial Services Subordinated BBB- 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Debentures Programme Pudhuaaru Financial Services NCD Programme Provisional 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd BBB (SO) Rkd Infrastructure Pvt Ltd FBL (CC) BB 18 Assigned Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd TL B+ 5.7 Suspended Sainath Autolinks Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk limits B+ 296.6 Suspended Samasta Microfinance Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 100 Assigned BBB (SO) Sanskar Educations Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 240 Suspended Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 570.09 Assigned A- Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 422.5 Assigned A (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A3 Provisional 9.9 Assigned BBB (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd PTC Series A2 Provisional 24.8 Assigned BBB+ (SO) St. George'S Education Society Fund Based - TL BBB- 750 Assigned Svasti Microfinance Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 100 Assigned BBB (SO) Vijay Pulse Pvt Ltd TL B+ 1.7 Assigned Vijay Pulse Pvt Ltd CC B+ 75 Assigned Wheezal Homeo Pharma Fund Based Bk Fac BB+ 120 Suspended Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd NCD Programme Provisional 100 Assigned BBB 