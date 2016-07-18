Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd NFB -BG A4 12.5 Suspended
Bright Brothers Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL A4+ 125 Withdrawn
Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Credila Financial Services CP Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd.
Crystal Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. ST FBL A4 150 Assigned
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - BG A4 25 Assigned
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Lines A4+ 50 Suspended
Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4+ 320 Suspended
Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed
Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: FB Fac A2 550 Outstanding
Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A2 65 Assigned /
Outstanding
Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 1.8 Assigned
Siddeshwar Multipurpose NFBL - BG A4 1.2 Assigned
Heemghar Pvt Ltd
Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Non-FBL (BG/ LOC) A3 96.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB CC BB- 40 Suspended
Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB TL BB- 22.7 Suspended
Apple Rolling Mills Ltd FBL BB+ 75 Suspended
Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt FBF BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Credila Financial Services Perpetual Debt AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Pvt. Ltd. programme
Crystal Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 141 Assigned
Crystal Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Unallocated B+/ 4 Assigned
Limits A4
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL BBB- 2431.9 Upgraded
from
BB+
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC BBB- 2600 Upgraded
from
BB+
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL BBB- 30 Upgraded
from
BB+
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 938 Upgraded
from
BB+
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB - CC Limit BB- 90 Assigned
Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB - TL BB- 22.4 Assigned
Hdfc Ltd PTCs Provisional 9448.4 Assigned
AAA
Maheshwari Industries LT Fund based - CC B 70 Assigned
Natural Storage Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCD) BB+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Natural Storage Solutions Pvt Unallocated NCDs (NCD) BB+ 40 Assigned
Ltd
Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 370 Suspended
R&B Denims Ltd LT /ST B+ / 561.6 Suspended
A4
Rashi Steel & Power Ltd TL BB- 820 Downgraded
from
BB+
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd CCL BBB 575 Reaffirmed
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LOC BBB 65 Reaffirmed
(revised from 5.00 CR)
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Forward Exchange BBB / 50 Reaffirmed
Conversion A3+
Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB / 3.5 Reaffirmed
A3+
(revised from 0.00 CR)
Sandhya Marines Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB+ - Outstanding
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 42.8 Assigned
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 46.6 Assigned
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 9.6 Assigned
Loan
Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG B 1 Assigned
Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 54.2 Assigned
Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 34 Assigned
Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital B- 10 Assigned
Loan
Siddeshwar Multipurpose FBL - TL B 27.9 Assigned
Heemghar Pvt Ltd
Siddeshwar Multipurpose FBL - TL B 49.1 Assigned
Heemghar Pvt Ltd
Siddeshwar Multipurpose FBL - Working Capital B 10.2 Assigned
Heemghar Pvt Ltd Loan
Siddeshwar Multipurpose Fund Based/ Non FBL - B/A4 11.6 Assigned
Heemghar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits
Sunworld Residency Pvt. Ltd. FBF BB 900 Reaffirmed
The Malnad Areca Marketing LT FB Fac BB+ 400 Suspended
Co-Operative Society Ltd
Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) FBL (CC) BBB- 53.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
