Jul 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd NFB -BG A4 12.5 Suspended Bright Brothers Ltd Fund Based/Non-FBL A4+ 125 Withdrawn Chennai Petroleum Corporation CP A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Credila Financial Services CP Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Crystal Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. ST FBL A4 150 Assigned Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - BG A4 25 Assigned Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Lines A4+ 50 Suspended Pace Power Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4+ 320 Suspended Redington (India) Ltd CP / STD Programme A1+ 14000 Reaffirmed Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: FB Fac A2 550 Outstanding Sandhya Marines Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A2 65 Assigned / Outstanding Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 1.8 Assigned Siddeshwar Multipurpose NFBL - BG A4 1.2 Assigned Heemghar Pvt Ltd Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Non-FBL (BG/ LOC) A3 96.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB CC BB- 40 Suspended Accord Ceramics Pvt Ltd FB TL BB- 22.7 Suspended Apple Rolling Mills Ltd FBL BB+ 75 Suspended Brightstar Infrastructure Pvt FBF BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Ltd Credila Financial Services Perpetual Debt AA 1500 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. programme Crystal Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. LT FBL B+ 141 Assigned Crystal Sea Foods Pvt. Ltd. Long/ST Unallocated B+/ 4 Assigned Limits A4 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd TL BBB- 2431.9 Upgraded from BB+ Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd CC BBB- 2600 Upgraded from BB+ Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd NFBL BBB- 30 Upgraded from BB+ Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 938 Upgraded from BB+ Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB - CC Limit BB- 90 Assigned Elica Vitrified Pvt Ltd FB - TL BB- 22.4 Assigned Hdfc Ltd PTCs Provisional 9448.4 Assigned AAA Maheshwari Industries LT Fund based - CC B 70 Assigned Natural Storage Solutions Pvt NCDs (NCD) BB+ 40 Assigned Ltd Natural Storage Solutions Pvt Unallocated NCDs (NCD) BB+ 40 Assigned Ltd Pace Renewable Energies Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 370 Suspended R&B Denims Ltd LT /ST B+ / 561.6 Suspended A4 Rashi Steel & Power Ltd TL BB- 820 Downgraded from BB+ Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd CCL BBB 575 Reaffirmed Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd LOC BBB 65 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.00 CR) Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Forward Exchange BBB / 50 Reaffirmed Conversion A3+ Sai Marine Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB / 3.5 Reaffirmed A3+ (revised from 0.00 CR) Sandhya Marines Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB+ - Outstanding Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 42.8 Assigned Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 46.6 Assigned Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 9.6 Assigned Loan Satya Subal Himghar Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG B 1 Assigned Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 54.2 Assigned Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B- 34 Assigned Satyeshwar Heemghar Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital B- 10 Assigned Loan Siddeshwar Multipurpose FBL - TL B 27.9 Assigned Heemghar Pvt Ltd Siddeshwar Multipurpose FBL - TL B 49.1 Assigned Heemghar Pvt Ltd Siddeshwar Multipurpose FBL - Working Capital B 10.2 Assigned Heemghar Pvt Ltd Loan Siddeshwar Multipurpose Fund Based/ Non FBL - B/A4 11.6 Assigned Heemghar Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits Sunworld Residency Pvt. Ltd. FBF BB 900 Reaffirmed The Malnad Areca Marketing LT FB Fac BB+ 400 Suspended Co-Operative Society Ltd Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) FBL (CC) BBB- 53.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.