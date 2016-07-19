Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Auto Ltd Non-FBL D 110 Revised from A4 Apex Auto Ltd Unallocated limits D 100 Revised from A4 B D Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Corporate Governance CGR 2 - Assigned Rating Chhattisgarh Ferro Trades Pvt. Non-FB Fac A4 30 Suspended Ltd Deccan Cements Ltd NFBL A1 100 Withdrawn Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A1 17.5 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 305 Reaffirmed Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE* A3+ 60 Reaffirmed *Foreign Demand Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange Gloria Engineering Company LT, FBL - TL A4+ 10 Assigned Gloria Engineering Company ST, non-fund based - A4+ 10 Assigned LC Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 87.1 Reaffirmed Hdfc Securities Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Fac Indoco Remedies Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1+ 200 Outstanding Indoco Remedies Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1+ 132.5 Outstanding International Seaports Haldia Non-FBL [ICRA}A2+ 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Jay Metal Non-fund Based, ST A4 Reaffirmed facility *sublimit of term loan Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 2 Assigned LMJ International Ltd FBL (PC/ PCFC/ EPC/ A3+ 1032.5 Outstanding FBP/FDB/FBE/ FDBP/ FBE/ PCL/ FBN/ FBD/ FDBD/ FUBP/ FDB/ FDDBP/ FDUBD/ RDBF/ RUBF/ AACB/ Pre-post sh * PC- Packing Credit, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBP - Foreign Bills Purchased, FDBP- Foreign Discounting Bills Purchased, FBE- Foreign Bills Export, PCL - Packing Credit Loan, FBN- Foreign Bills Negotiated, FBD- Foreign Bills Discounted, FDBD- Foreign Documentary Bill Discounted, FUBP- Foreign Usance Bill Discounted, FDB- Foreign Discounting Bills, FDDBP- Foreign Documentary Demand Bill Purchased, FDUBD- Foreign Documentary Usance Bill Discounted, RDBF- Rediscounted Demand Bill Foreign, RUBF- Re-discounted Usance Bill Foreign, AACB- Advance Against Collection Bills LMJ International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3+ 2825 Outstanding LMJ International Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3+ 160 Outstanding Manappuram Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Manappuram Finance Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 15240 Withdrawn Marvel Technology And Tools ST non fund based A4 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd facility Minox Metals Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 350 Suspended Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Cash A1+mfs Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Management Fund Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Low A1+mfs Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Duration Fund (erstwhile Principal Debt Opportunities Fund - Conservative Plan) Ramnord Research Laboratories ST Non-Fund Based - A4 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Import LC Ramnord Research Laboratories ST Non-Fund Based A4 - Assigned Pvt Ltd Sub-limit - Buyer's Credit Rane Engine Valve Ltd Proposed LT Fac A2 195 Revised from A2+ Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limi A2 - Revised from A2+ Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 150 Revised from A2+ Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A2 - Revised from limit A2+ Stellar Marine Foods FB limits - PC/PCFC A4 71 Assigned cum FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD Stellar Marine Foods Non-FBL - BG A4 - Assigned (Sublimit of FB limit) 4E Junction solar projects. SP 4C - Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aastha Infracity Ltd TL B+ 150 Assigned Alpha Marine FBL B+ 120 Outstanding Alpha Marine Unallocated Limits B+/A4 150 Assigned Apex Auto Ltd TL D 521.6 Revised from C Apex Auto Ltd CC Limits D 150 Revised from C Apex Auto Ltd Bill Discounting D 250 Revised from Limits C B D Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 150 Assigned Chhattisgarh Ferro Trades Pvt. TL B+ 55 Suspended Ltd Deccan Cements Ltd TL A 135.3 Reaffirmed Deccan Cements Ltd CC A 400 Withdrawn Deccan Cements Ltd Unallocated Limits A 793.8 Withdrawn Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A 70 Reaffirmed Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL A 99.8 Reaffirmed Finolite Ceramic Proposed loans* B / 100 Assigned A4 *Rated on both Long-term and short-term scale Frontier Logistics Bk Fac B 75 Suspended Gloria Engineering Company LT, FBL - CC BB+ 80 Assigned Greentech Mega Food Park Pvt. TL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ltd. Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 1291.4 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2800 Reaffirmed Hdfc Securities Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Fac AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Hindva Hospitality Llp Proposed LT FB Fac B 400 Assigned India Mortgage Guarantee Issuer Rating IrAA - Reaffirmed Corporation Pvt Ltd Indoco Remedies Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA- 530 Assigned Indoco Remedies Ltd Fund based Bk AA- 394 Outstanding Fac-working capital International Seaports Haldia LT/ST proposed BBB+ 511 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd / [ICRA}A2+ Jadcherla Expressways Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) AA- 2507.4 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional [15.8 Assigned Ltd BBB Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 761.7 Assigned Ltd A Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 41 Assigned Ltd A Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 2077.5 Assigned Ltd A Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 1747.2 Assigned Ltd A Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A3 Provisional 205 Assigned Ltd A Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 500 Assigned Ltd A- Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 1000 Assigned Ltd A (SO) Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 53.8 Assigned Ltd BBB (SO) Jay Metal CC B 25 Reaffirmed Jay Metal TL B 28.5 Reaffirmed Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - TL B 25.8 Assigned Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - CC B 62.2 Assigned Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 10 Assigned Loan Lmj International Ltd FBL (Pre/ Post - - - Shipment CreditUntied Limits) Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC/ BG- - - - Untied Limits) Lmj International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 635 Outstanding Lmj International Ltd FBL (Stand by Line of BBB 27 Outstanding Credit) M/S Unicone LT FB Fac BB- 161.8 Suspended Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs AA- 1493.3 Upgraded from A+ reduced from Rs. 200.00 crore Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs AA- 436.4 Upgraded from A+ reduced from Rs. 223.00 crore Marvel Technology And Tools LT FB Fac BB- 58.7 Assigned Pvt Ltd Marvel Technology And Tools Unallocated Limits BB- 26.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Minox Metals Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 150 Suspended Pramanik Metal Corporation CC B 100 Assigned Ramnord Research Laboratories LT FB Sub-limit - CC B+ - Assigned Pvt Ltd Rane Engine Valve Ltd TL Fac BBB 65.8 Revised from BBB+ Rane Engine Valve Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 655 Revised from BBB+ Rane Engine Valve Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB 765 Revised from BBB+ Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 115 Suspended A4 Rbl Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant A+ 3000 Assigned Tier II Bonds (hyb) Programme Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB/ 120 Notice for A4+ withdrawal Shree Rajendra Agro Industries Fund Based - Over B+ 50 Assigned Draft Shree Rajendra Agro Industries Fund Based - TL B+ 4.9 Assigned Shree Rajendra Agro Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 45.1 Assigned Sri Uma Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC D 100 Revised from B Sri Uma Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 15 Revised from B Stellar Marine Foods FB limits - CC B - Assigned (Sublimit of FBL) The Indian Card Clothing Co. TL A 17 Reaffirmed Ltd The Indian Card Clothing Co. Unallocated Bk Fac A 173 Reaffirmed Ltd The Indian Card Clothing Co. LT/ST fund based Bk A / 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Fac A1 Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Reaffirmed Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd e-DFS B 50^ Reaffirmed ^Dropline facility of Rs.1 crore is a sub-limit of E-dfs facility Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.