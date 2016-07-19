Jul 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 18, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apex Auto Ltd Non-FBL D 110 Revised from
A4
Apex Auto Ltd Unallocated limits D 100 Revised from
A4
B D Steels Pvt Ltd NFBL A4 30 Assigned
Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd Corporate Governance CGR 2 - Assigned
Rating
Chhattisgarh Ferro Trades Pvt. Non-FB Fac A4 30 Suspended
Ltd
Deccan Cements Ltd NFBL A1 100 Withdrawn
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A1 17.5 Reaffirmed
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1 305 Reaffirmed
Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - Packing Credit A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Dileep Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - FDB/FBE* A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
*Foreign Demand Bill/Foreign Bill of Exchange
Gloria Engineering Company LT, FBL - TL A4+ 10 Assigned
Gloria Engineering Company ST, non-fund based - A4+ 10 Assigned
LC
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 87.1 Reaffirmed
Hdfc Securities Ltd ST Non-Fund Based Bk A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
Fac
Indoco Remedies Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1+ 200 Outstanding
Indoco Remedies Ltd ST fund based Bk Fac A1+ 132.5 Outstanding
International Seaports Haldia Non-FBL [ICRA}A2+ 190 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Jay Metal Non-fund Based, ST A4 Reaffirmed
facility
*sublimit of term loan
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 2 Assigned
LMJ International Ltd FBL (PC/ PCFC/ EPC/ A3+ 1032.5 Outstanding
FBP/FDB/FBE/ FDBP/
FBE/ PCL/ FBN/ FBD/ FDBD/ FUBP/ FDB/ FDDBP/ FDUBD/ RDBF/
RUBF/ AACB/ Pre-post sh
* PC- Packing Credit, PCFC- Packing Credit in Foreign Currency, EPC- Export Packing Credit, FBP
- Foreign Bills Purchased, FDBP- Foreign Discounting Bills Purchased, FBE- Foreign Bills Export,
PCL - Packing Credit Loan, FBN- Foreign Bills Negotiated, FBD- Foreign Bills Discounted, FDBD-
Foreign Documentary Bill Discounted, FUBP- Foreign Usance Bill Discounted, FDB- Foreign
Discounting Bills, FDDBP- Foreign Documentary Demand Bill Purchased, FDUBD- Foreign Documentary
Usance Bill Discounted, RDBF- Rediscounted Demand Bill Foreign, RUBF- Re-discounted Usance Bill
Foreign, AACB- Advance Against Collection Bills
LMJ International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3+ 2825 Outstanding
LMJ International Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3+ 160 Outstanding
Manappuram Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Manappuram Finance Ltd ST FB Fac A1+ 15240 Withdrawn
Marvel Technology And Tools ST non fund based A4 15 Assigned
Pvt Ltd facility
Minox Metals Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 350 Suspended
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Cash A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Management Fund
Principal Pnb Asset Management Principal Low A1+mfs Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd Duration Fund
(erstwhile Principal Debt Opportunities Fund -
Conservative Plan)
Ramnord Research Laboratories ST Non-Fund Based - A4 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Import LC
Ramnord Research Laboratories ST Non-Fund Based A4 - Assigned
Pvt Ltd Sub-limit - Buyer's
Credit
Rane Engine Valve Ltd Proposed LT Fac A2 195 Revised from
A2+
Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST FB Fac - sub limi A2 - Revised from
A2+
Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac A2 150 Revised from
A2+
Rane Engine Valve Ltd ST non FB Fac - sub A2 - Revised from
limit A2+
Stellar Marine Foods FB limits - PC/PCFC A4 71 Assigned
cum FBP/FBD/FCBP/FCBD
Stellar Marine Foods Non-FBL - BG A4 - Assigned
(Sublimit of FB limit)
4E Junction solar projects. SP 4C - Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aastha Infracity Ltd TL B+ 150 Assigned
Alpha Marine FBL B+ 120 Outstanding
Alpha Marine Unallocated Limits B+/A4 150 Assigned
Apex Auto Ltd TL D 521.6 Revised from
C
Apex Auto Ltd CC Limits D 150 Revised from
C
Apex Auto Ltd Bill Discounting D 250 Revised from
Limits C
B D Steels Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 150 Assigned
Chhattisgarh Ferro Trades Pvt. TL B+ 55 Suspended
Ltd
Deccan Cements Ltd TL A 135.3 Reaffirmed
Deccan Cements Ltd CC A 400 Withdrawn
Deccan Cements Ltd Unallocated Limits A 793.8 Withdrawn
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac A 70 Reaffirmed
Development Consultants Pvt Ltd TL A 99.8 Reaffirmed
Finolite Ceramic Proposed loans* B / 100 Assigned
A4
*Rated on both Long-term and short-term scale
Frontier Logistics Bk Fac B 75 Suspended
Gloria Engineering Company LT, FBL - CC BB+ 80 Assigned
Greentech Mega Food Park Pvt. TL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd.
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 1291.4 Reaffirmed
Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2800 Reaffirmed
Hdfc Securities Ltd LT Fund Based Bk Fac AAA 1000 Reaffirmed
Hindva Hospitality Llp Proposed LT FB Fac B 400 Assigned
India Mortgage Guarantee Issuer Rating IrAA - Reaffirmed
Corporation Pvt Ltd
Indoco Remedies Ltd Proposed Bk Fac AA- 530 Assigned
Indoco Remedies Ltd Fund based Bk AA- 394 Outstanding
Fac-working capital
International Seaports Haldia LT/ST proposed BBB+ 511 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd / [ICRA}A2+
Jadcherla Expressways Pvt Ltd FB Fac (TL) AA- 2507.4 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional [15.8 Assigned
Ltd BBB
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 761.7 Assigned
Ltd A
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 41 Assigned
Ltd A
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 2077.5 Assigned
Ltd A
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 1747.2 Assigned
Ltd A
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A3 Provisional 205 Assigned
Ltd A
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 500 Assigned
Ltd A-
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 1000 Assigned
Ltd A (SO)
Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 53.8 Assigned
Ltd BBB
(SO)
Jay Metal CC B 25 Reaffirmed
Jay Metal TL B 28.5 Reaffirmed
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - TL B 25.8 Assigned
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - CC B 62.2 Assigned
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 10 Assigned
Loan
Lmj International Ltd FBL (Pre/ Post - - -
Shipment CreditUntied
Limits)
Lmj International Ltd Non-FBL (LOC/ BG- - - -
Untied Limits)
Lmj International Ltd FBL (CC) BBB 635 Outstanding
Lmj International Ltd FBL (Stand by Line of BBB 27 Outstanding
Credit)
M/S Unicone LT FB Fac BB- 161.8 Suspended
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs AA- 1493.3 Upgraded
from A+
reduced from Rs. 200.00 crore
Manappuram Finance Ltd NCDs AA- 436.4 Upgraded
from A+
reduced from Rs. 223.00 crore
Marvel Technology And Tools LT FB Fac BB- 58.7 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Marvel Technology And Tools Unallocated Limits BB- 26.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Minox Metals Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 150 Suspended
Pramanik Metal Corporation CC B 100 Assigned
Ramnord Research Laboratories LT FB Sub-limit - CC B+ - Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Rane Engine Valve Ltd TL Fac BBB 65.8 Revised from
BBB+
Rane Engine Valve Ltd LT FB Fac BBB 655 Revised from
BBB+
Rane Engine Valve Ltd Proposed LT Fac BBB 765 Revised from
BBB+
Rattan Polychem Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+/ 115 Suspended
A4
Rbl Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant A+ 3000 Assigned
Tier II Bonds (hyb)
Programme
Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB/ 120 Notice for
A4+ withdrawal
Shree Rajendra Agro Industries Fund Based - Over B+ 50 Assigned
Draft
Shree Rajendra Agro Industries Fund Based - TL B+ 4.9 Assigned
Shree Rajendra Agro Industries Unallocated Limits B+ 45.1 Assigned
Sri Uma Jewellers India Pvt Ltd CC D 100 Revised from
B
Sri Uma Jewellers India Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits D 15 Revised from
B
Stellar Marine Foods FB limits - CC B - Assigned
(Sublimit of FBL)
The Indian Card Clothing Co. TL A 17 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Indian Card Clothing Co. Unallocated Bk Fac A 173 Reaffirmed
Ltd
The Indian Card Clothing Co. LT/ST fund based Bk A / 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd Fac A1
Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC B 10 Reaffirmed
Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd e-DFS B 50^ Reaffirmed
^Dropline facility of Rs.1 crore is a sub-limit of E-dfs facility
Urja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 5 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
