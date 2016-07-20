Jul 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhitex International ST fund based Bk Fac A2 159.7 Upgraded from A3 Abhitex International ST non fund based A2 41.1 Upgraded Bk Fac from A3 Alembic Ltd ST, FB Fac* A2+ Reaffirmed *Total utilisation of long-term/ short-term, fund-based/ non-fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 50.0 crore Avera Resource Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A4 110 Reaffirmed Bfg International Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 12.5 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 0.75 Cr) Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4+ 190 Revised from A3 Cholamandalam Investment And CP A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And ST Working Capital A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Fac from Bks * * Rs. 4,000.00 crore bank limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 4,000.00 crore East End Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby line of A4 5 Outstanding Credit Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 15000 Assigned Financing) Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP(IPO financing) A1+ 15000 Assigned Ltd Edelweiss Commodities Services CP(IPO financing) A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Ltd Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 7000 Assigned Investments Ltd Financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Investments Ltd Financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd Financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 25000 Withdrawn Ltd Financing) Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt CP/ST Debt Programme A1 5000 Outstanding Ltd Global Copper Ltd ST-NFBL A4 59 Reaffirmed Gvpr Engineers Ltd ST -NFBL A1 1630 Upgraded from A2+ Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd ST- BG A4 120 Reaffirmed K-Pack Systems Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 40 Suspended Metexim (Sourcing) Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A4 47.5 Assigned Milestones Engineering Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Modern Laminators Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd BG A4 80 Reaffirmed Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd NFB-NCE A4+ 1.9 Revised from A4+ Prime Renewables Pvt Ltd On Grid Solar Rooftop SP 3D - Assigned Power Projects Rud India Chain Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4 60 Reaffirmed Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL - BG A4 90 Assigned / Outstanding (Enhanced from Rs. 0.50 crore) Sonrise Tea Processing Company ST, NFBL - BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Srinivas Industries ST Bk Fac A4 10 Suspended Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A3 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A Shama Rao Foundation LT - TL Fac BBB- 697.5 Reaffirmed (revised from 97.00 CR) Abhitex International LT fund based (CC) BBB+ 798.6 Upgraded from BBB Abhitex International LT fund based (TL) BBB+ 190.6 Upgraded from BBB Alembic Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 140 Reaffirmed Alembic Ltd LT, FB/ non-FB Fac A- 330 Reaffirmed Alembic Ltd Non-FB Fac A- 30 Reaffirmed Anjani Developers Bk limits BB 390 Withdrawn Arryn Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 91.7 Assigned (SO) Arryn Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB- 10.8 Assigned (SO) Bfg International Pvt Ltd LT: TL BB 30 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.25 Cr) Bfg International Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BB 100 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 4.50 Cr) Bfg International Pvt Ltd LT/ST: Unallocated BB / 2.5 Assigned limits A4 Bhopal Garage And Service Bk Fac BB 100 Suspended Station Chanderpur Works Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs AA 78934 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And Subordinated Debt AA 17950 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk Loans AA 49600 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Cholamandalam Investment And CC Fac from Bks * AA 40000 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd * Rs. 4,000.00 crore bank limits are interchangeable between cash credit and short term working capital facilities, subject to total utilisation not exceeding Rs. 4,000.00 crore Cholamandalam Investment And BG ^ AA 100 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd ^ Sub-limit to the Rs. 150.00 crore working capital facilities from ICICI Bank, included as part of the rated Rs. 4,000.00 crore working capital facilities from Bank Cholamandalam Investment And BG-Second loss ^ AA 900 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd ^ Sub-limit to the Rs. 150.00 crore working capital facilities from ICICI Bank, included as part of the rated Rs. 4,000.00 crore working capital facilities from Bank Cholamandalam Investment And Perpetual Debt AA- 13300 Reaffirmed Finance Co. Ltd Programme Divay Angels Realtor Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B- 150 Suspended East End Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated - - Outstanding limits (reduced from Rs. 4.00 crore earlier) East End Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 20 East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG B 45 Assigned / Outstanding (Revised from Rs. 1.50 crore earlier) East End Technologies Pvt Ltd Untied limits B / 70 Assigned A4 Ericsson India Pvt Ltd Bk Lines AA 11990 Withdrawn Federal Agro Industries Pvt. Bk lines B+ 500 Suspended Ltd Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs A 500 Assigned Ltd Fortis Healthcare Holdings Pvt NCDs A 3000 Outstanding Ltd Global Copper Ltd CCL B 100 Reaffirmed Global Copper Ltd TL B 87.5 Reaffirmed Gvpr Engineers Ltd FBL A 1970 Upgraded from A- Gvpr Engineers Ltd LT -NFBL A 6650 Upgraded from A- Gvpr Engineers Ltd LT/ST-Non Fund Based A / 3750 Upgraded A1 from A- / A2+ Gvpr Engineers Ltd Unallocated Limits A / 2500 Upgraded A1 from A- / A2+ Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Bk Fac BB- 7900 Suspended Ltd Karvy Therapeutics Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+/ 120 Suspended A4 Kotarki Constructions Pvt Ltd LT- CC B+ 130 Upgraded from B K-Pack Systems Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B+ 10 Suspended M/S Treadstone Ltd FBL B 81 Suspended M/S Treadstone Ltd unallocated limits B 19 Suspended Mega Bollywood Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 320 Withdrawn Metexim (Sourcing) Pvt Ltd Long-TL B+ 2.5 Assigned Milestones Engineering Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 12 Reaffirmed Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT BBB- 139.8 Upgraded from BB+ Mochiko Shoes Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits- LT BBB- 49.2 Upgraded from BB+ Modern Laminators Ltd TL BB+ 14.1 Reaffirmed Modern Laminators Ltd FB, LT Fac BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Modern Laminators Ltd Unallocated Limits ICRA]BB+ / 5.9 Reaffirmed A4+ Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Reaffirmed Namasthetu Infratech Pvt Ltd Other proposed limit B 10 Reaffirmed Neotech Education Foundation TL D 159 Revised from C (reduced from Rs. 18.22 crore ) Paliwal Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT FB (TL) BBB+ 440 Upgraded from BBB Praveen Electrical Works LT FBL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Praveen Electrical Works LT NFBL B+ 90 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.00 CR) Praveen Electrical Works Proposed Limits B+ / 60 Reaffirmed A4 (enhanced from 2.00 CR) Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd FB CC BB+ 20 Revised from BBB- Precimeasure Controls Pvt Ltd FB TL BB+ 95 Revised from BBB- Ruby Bus Pvt Ltd Bk limits B/ 549.9 Suspended A4 Rud India Chain Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB 75 Reaffirmed Rud India Chain Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BB 3.3 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 4.50 crore) Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B- 60 Outstanding Shiva Structures Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B- 75 Outstanding Shree Omkar Construction Bk limits BB- 150 Withdrawn Company Siddham Jewels Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 30 Suspended Siddham Jewels Pvt Ltd unallocated Bk Fac BB- 20 Suspended Sonrise Tea Processing Company LT, FBL - CC BB- 95 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 8.50 crore) Sri Srinivas Industries LT Bk Fac B+ 40 Suspended Sundaram Asset Management Co. Sundaram Flexible AAAmfs Assigned Ltd Fund- Flexible Income Plan Sundaram Finance Ltd Debt Programme A+ 27500 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 51614 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt AA+ 1107.1 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd FBL from Bks AA+ 18000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Non-FBL from Bks AA+ 80.8 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 4000 Withdrawn Sundaram Finance Ltd FD MAAA - Reaffirmed The Weave Land fund based and non-FBL BBB / 52 Notice of A3 withdrawal Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FBL - Cash Credit BBB- 150 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 12.00 crore earlier) Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd FBL - Stand by line BBB- 18 ASsigned of credit Welcome Distilleries Pvt Ltd Untied limits BBB- 132 Assigned Yeyo International Bk Limits BB- / 116 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.