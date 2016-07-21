Jul 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Empire Industries Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A2+ 250 Reaffirmed enhanced from 20 CR Gic Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac A1+ 4000 Outstanding Gic Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 8000 Outstanding Hariom Polypacks Ltd Non-Fund Based A3 10 Assigned Innovassynth Technologies (I) ST : NFBL* A4+ Assigned Ltd * sub-limit of cash credit facility International Combustion Fund Based Sub A2+ 100 Revised (India) Ltd Limits* * Sub limit of long term fund based limits International Combustion Non Fund Based Sub A2+ 50 Revised (India) Ltd Limits** ** Sub limit of long term non fund based limits Maharaja Cotspin Ltd Bk Fac A4+ 755 Suspended Market Hub Stock Broking Pvt. ST non fund based Bk A4 80 Suspended Ltd. Fac Nhb Ball & Roller Ltd Non FB Fac A3+ 749 Suspended Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd NFBL A3 2910 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 281.00 crore Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. Non-FBL A3 70 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Empire Industries Ltd Fixed Deposit MA 530 Assigned Programme enhanced from 42 CR The Delhi Safe Deposit Co. Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakash Infra LT Fund Based-TL D 270 Suspended Alang Metal & Realtors Pvt Ltd Fund based and D 200 Suspended non-fund based Bk lines Alang Metal Exim Pvt Ltd Fund based and D 300 Suspended non-fund based Bk lines Alpine Developers LT fund based - TL B+ 197.5 Assigned enhanced from Rs.10.00 crore Asa International India Bk Lines - TL BBB- 1600 Assigned Microfinance Pvt. Ltd. enhanced from Rs. 10 crore Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL C+ 13.5 Assigned Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC C+ 50 Assigned Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd FBL - Working Capital C+ 10 Assigned Loan Bindu Food Processors Pvt Ltd Untied limit C+ 6.5 Assigned Clean Wind Power (Satara) Pvt. TL BBB- 1263.2 Reaffirmed Ltd. reduced from Rs 215.0 crore Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCDs AA(SO) 5000 Provisional Co. Ltd Empire Industries Ltd LT, FB Fac A- 129.7 Reaffirmed GIC Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 85000 Outstanding enhanced from Rs 7000 crore GIC Housing Finance Ltd NCD AA+ 5500 Outstanding Hariom Polypacks Ltd TL BBB- 110 Outstanding Hariom Polypacks Ltd CC BBB- 62.5 Outstanding enhanced from Rs 1.00 crore Hariom Polypacks Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 7.5 Assigned /A3 Innovassynth Technologies (I) LT FBL : CC BB+ 100 Assigned Ltd International Combustion FBL BBB+ 122.5 Revised (India) Ltd International Combustion NFBL BBB+ 210 Revised (India) Ltd Mistry Construction Co. Pvt. Working capital Fac D 490 Suspended Ltd. Nanjappa Trust TL BBB- 105 Reaffirmed reduced from 16.28 CR Nanjappa Trust CC BBB- 25 Reaffirmed Nanjappa Trust Proposed Limits BBB- 220 Reaffirmed increased from 16.22 CR Neeta Developer FB limits - TL BB- 150 Assigned Nhb Ball & Roller Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 631.6 Suspended Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 520 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 42.00 crore Nkc Projects Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits BBB- 570 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs 77.00 crore earlier Piramal Sunteck Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed TL BBB 1000 Assigned Ranchi Expressways Ltd TL D 11916 Reaffirmed Select Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits AA 1970 Reaffirmed Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. TL BBB- 350 Assigned enhanced from Rs 33.0 crore Shri Maa Polyfabs Ltd. CC BBB- 190 Assigned Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd NCDs (NCD) BB- 40 Assigned Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd Unallocated NCDs (NCD) BB- 40 Assigned Sri Dakshina Murthy Agro LT FBL B 100 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd T A Pai Management Institute TL BBB+ 294.6 Upgraded from BBB Tata Motors Finance Ltd- PTCs AAA Withdrawn Indian Receivable Trust Sep (SO) 2013 - A Tata Motors Finance Ltd- Second Loss Facility BB+ Withdrawn Indian Receivable Trust Sep (SLF) (SO) 2013 - A Xander Finance Pvt Ltd LT borrowing programme A 10000 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)