Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda CD Programme A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Corporate Governance CGR2 Reaffirmed practices of Bk of Baroptionally convertible debenturea Color Chemicals ST, non-FB Fac A4+ - Withdrawn (revised from 2 Cr) Design Creation ST non-FBL* A4 140 Reaffirmed * Short-term non-fund based limits of Rs. 14.00 crore are sub-limit to the long-term fund based limits of Rs. 30.00 crore JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) JM Financial & Investment CP Programme A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) M.S Constructions ST non- FB Fac A4 65 Suspended Mahindra Asset Management Mahindra Liquid Fund A1+mfs Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 30 Assigned Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC)* A3 Assigned * One way interchangeability from CC to LC to the extent of Rs. 6.00 crore Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 75 Assigned Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non-FBL A3 84 Assigned (Unallocated Limit) Peyush Traders Non FB limits - BG A4+ 40 Assigned Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 3365 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 349.5 crore) Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A3+ 725 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 59.5 crore) Pure Chemicals Company ST, non-FB Fac A3 295 Upgraded from A4+ Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 20000 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs 1500 crore) Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 Withdrawn (reduced from 1 Cr) Sawlani Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed (SO) Secon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 460 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 32.85 crore) Sical Logistics Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A2 1825 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Term Deposit MAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurelius IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB- 7.2 Assigned (SO) Aurelius IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 BBB+ 210.8 Assigned (SO) Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Withdrawn Programme Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme - BASEL III (hyb) Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA 9500 Withdrawn Programme Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd TL Limits BB 100 Upgraded from BB- Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB 20 Upgraded from BB- (revised from Rs 12 Cr) Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 120 Suspended Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 Provisional 21.8 Assigned Ltd BB+ (SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 Provisional 8.1 Assigned Ltd BB+ (SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 Provisional 208.6 Assigned Ltd BBB+ (SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 Provisional 101.5 Assigned Ltd BBB+ (SO) Color Chemicals LT, FB Fac BBB- 110 Upgraded from BB+ (revised from 9 Cr) Design Creation LT FBL BB- 300 Downgraded from BB Fatehpuria Transformers And Fund based, non fund B+/ 510 Suspended Switchgears Pvt Ltd based and proposed Fac A4 L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LT Bk Fac A- 4494 Suspended Ltd (SO) M.S Constructions LT FBL BB- 55 Suspended M/S Shiv Shanker Rice Mill Fund based and B+ 100 Suspended proposed Fac MRF Ltd NCD (NCD) AAA 5000 upgraded from AA+ MRF Ltd NCD - Proposed AAA 1000 upgraded from AA+ Nephthys SBL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 A (SO) Reaffirmed Nephthys SBL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 BB+ Reaffirmed (SO) Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 317.3 Assigned Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd FBL (CC)* BBB- 477.7 Assigned * One way interchangeability from CC to LC to the extent of Rs. 6.00 crore Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FB (TL) BBB+ 500 Upgraded from BBB Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd LT non FB Bk Fac BBB+ 131.7 Upgraded from BBB Peyush Traders FB limits - CC BB 40 Assigned Peyush Traders Unallocated limits BB / 20 Assigned [ICRA}A4+ Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC BB 325 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 1330 Reaffirmed Pure Chemicals Company LT, FB Fac BBB- 160 Upgraded from BB+ Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 480 Suspended Ripley And Co. Stevedoring And LT/ST Proposed Fac BBB+/ 500 Assigned Handling Pvt Ltd A2+ Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd NFBL B+ 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17 Cr) Sawlani Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 120 Revised from (SO) B+(SO) Secon Pvt Ltd FBL A 40 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Rice & General Mills TL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Rice & General Mills FBL B+/ 725 Reaffirmed A4 Sical Logistics Ltd LT: NCD BBB+ 1000 Assigned Sical Logistics Ltd LT: CC BBB+ 2125 Reaffirmed Sical Logistics Ltd LT: TL outstanding BBB+ 1788.9 Reaffirmed Sical Logistics Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BBB+ 157.4 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Educational & Bk Fac BBB- 1480 Suspended Charitable Trust Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Bk Fac BB 219.1 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Techne SBL IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB- Reaffirmed (SO) Techne SBL IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 BBB+ Reaffirmed (SO) Tomoe IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 81.2 Assigned (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.