BRIEF-Fitch says government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
* Fitch: Government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
Jul 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda CD Programme A1+ 200000 Reaffirmed Bank Of Baroda Corporate Governance CGR2 Reaffirmed practices of Bk of Baroptionally convertible debenturea Color Chemicals ST, non-FB Fac A4+ - Withdrawn (revised from 2 Cr) Design Creation ST non-FBL* A4 140 Reaffirmed * Short-term non-fund based limits of Rs. 14.00 crore are sub-limit to the long-term fund based limits of Rs. 30.00 crore JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) JM Financial & Investment CP Programme A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd JM Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) M.S Constructions ST non- FB Fac A4 65 Suspended Mahindra Asset Management Mahindra Liquid Fund A1+mfs Assigned Company Pvt Ltd Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC) A3 30 Assigned Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LOC)* A3 Assigned * One way interchangeability from CC to LC to the extent of Rs. 6.00 crore Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (BG) A3 75 Assigned Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd Fund Based/ Non-FBL A3 84 Assigned (Unallocated Limit) Peyush Traders Non FB limits - BG A4+ 40 Assigned Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A3+ 3365 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 349.5 crore) Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A3+ 725 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 59.5 crore) Pure Chemicals Company ST, non-FB Fac A3 295 Upgraded from A4+ Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 20000 Assigned / Outstanding (enhanced from Rs 1500 crore) Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd NFBL A4 Withdrawn (reduced from 1 Cr) Sawlani Synthetics Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 25 Reaffirmed (SO) Secon Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A1 460 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 32.85 crore) Sical Logistics Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A2 1825 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bank Of Baroda Term Deposit MAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aurelius IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB- 7.2 Assigned (SO) Aurelius IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 BBB+ 210.8 Assigned (SO) Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Withdrawn Programme Bank Of Baroda Tier II Bonds AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Programme - BASEL III (hyb) Bank Of India Lower Tier II Bonds AA 9500 Withdrawn Programme Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd TL Limits BB 100 Upgraded from BB- Bhavana Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BB 20 Upgraded from BB- (revised from Rs 12 Cr) Bhuwalka Pipes Pvt Ltd Bk lines BBB+ 120 Suspended Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 Provisional 21.8 Assigned Ltd BB+ (SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 Provisional 8.1 Assigned Ltd BB+ (SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 Provisional 208.6 Assigned Ltd BBB+ (SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 Provisional 101.5 Assigned Ltd BBB+ (SO) Color Chemicals LT, FB Fac BBB- 110 Upgraded from BB+ (revised from 9 Cr) Design Creation LT FBL BB- 300 Downgraded from BB Fatehpuria Transformers And Fund based, non fund B+/ 510 Suspended Switchgears Pvt Ltd based and proposed Fac A4 L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway LT Bk Fac A- 4494 Suspended Ltd (SO) M.S Constructions LT FBL BB- 55 Suspended M/S Shiv Shanker Rice Mill Fund based and B+ 100 Suspended proposed Fac MRF Ltd NCD (NCD) AAA 5000 upgraded from AA+ MRF Ltd NCD - Proposed AAA 1000 upgraded from AA+ Nephthys SBL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 A (SO) Reaffirmed Nephthys SBL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 BB+ Reaffirmed (SO) Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd FBL (TL) BBB- 317.3 Assigned Nirmal Wires Pvt Ltd FBL (CC)* BBB- 477.7 Assigned * One way interchangeability from CC to LC to the extent of Rs. 6.00 crore Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd LT FB (TL) BBB+ 500 Upgraded from BBB Paliwal Overseas Pvt Ltd LT non FB Bk Fac BBB+ 131.7 Upgraded from BBB Peyush Traders FB limits - CC BB 40 Assigned Peyush Traders Unallocated limits BB / 20 Assigned [ICRA}A4+ Polaris Liquor Pvt Ltd LT, FBL-CC BB 325 Reaffirmed Pon Pure Chemical India Pvt Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB 1330 Reaffirmed Pure Chemicals Company LT, FB Fac BBB- 160 Upgraded from BB+ Rainbow Rice Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 480 Suspended Ripley And Co. Stevedoring And LT/ST Proposed Fac BBB+/ 500 Assigned Handling Pvt Ltd A2+ Saini Alloys Pvt. Ltd NFBL B+ 240 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 17 Cr) Sawlani Synthetics Pvt Ltd LT FBL B- 120 Revised from (SO) B+(SO) Secon Pvt Ltd FBL A 40 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Rice & General Mills TL B+ 19 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Rice & General Mills FBL B+/ 725 Reaffirmed A4 Sical Logistics Ltd LT: NCD BBB+ 1000 Assigned Sical Logistics Ltd LT: CC BBB+ 2125 Reaffirmed Sical Logistics Ltd LT: TL outstanding BBB+ 1788.9 Reaffirmed Sical Logistics Ltd LT: Proposed Fac BBB+ 157.4 Reaffirmed Sri Srinivasa Educational & Bk Fac BBB- 1480 Suspended Charitable Trust Sri Venkatachalapathy Spinning Bk Fac BB 219.1 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Techne SBL IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB- Reaffirmed (SO) Techne SBL IFMR Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 BBB+ Reaffirmed (SO) Tomoe IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 81.2 Assigned (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Fitch: Government support lowers profitability risks for Indian steel
* Less than $70,000 paid out by computer users to regain access