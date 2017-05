Jul 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non Fund- Based A4 34 Suspended Limits- ST Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd ST fund based facility A4 2 Suspended Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd Sublimit facility A4 20 Suspended Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4+ 250 Upgraded from A4 Ashley Alteams India Ltd ST proposed non-FB Fac A4+ 50 Upgraded from A4 Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 65000 Reaffirmed Chemrow India Pvt Ltd Non Fund- Based A4 110 Suspended Limits- ST Coatings And Coatings (India) LOC A4+ 10 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd Non-FBL (LC, LG) A1 82.5 Upgraded from A2+ Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A1+ 250 Suspended Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed K.C. Timber Traders Non Fund- Based A4 80 Suspended Limits- ST Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd CP A1+ 1000 Assigned Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd Non-Fund Based, ST Fac A1+ 12000 Outstanding Mohan International Builders Non Fund- Based A4 20 Suspended Limits- ST Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd Non-FBL A4+ Withdrawn Sical Multimodal And Rail ST Non Fund Based A2 300 Reassigned Transport Ltd (SO) from A2 Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd ST Scale - Non-FB Fac A2 180 Reaffirmed revised from 20 cr Swayamprabha Udyam & Co. ST: Fund based A4 67.5 Reaffirmed facility MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bajaj Finance Ltd Fixed Deposit MAAA Reaffirmed Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limits- B+ 73.7 Suspended LT Altech Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits- B+ 2.3 Suspended LT Ambala Automobile India Ltd Bking Fac B 70 Suspended Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd Bking Fac B+ /A4 350 Suspended Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd LT fund based B+ 70 Suspended Ascott Electricals Pvt Ltd NFBF B+ 68 Suspended Ashley Alteams India Ltd TL Fac BB+ 194.2 Upgraded from BB revised from 32.36 CR Ashley Alteams India Ltd LT FB Fac BB+ 400 Upgraded from BB Ashley Alteams India Ltd Proposed TL BB+ 355.8 Upgraded from BB revised from 22.64 CR Bajaj Finance Ltd NCDs Programme AA+ 80000 Reaffirmed Bajaj Finance Ltd Subordinated AA+ 17000 Reaffirmed Debentures Programme Bhaskar International Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limits- LT B 60 Suspended Chemrow India Pvt Ltd Fund- Based Limits- B+ 40 Suspended LT Chemrow India Pvt Ltd Unallocated- Long/ST B+/ A4 30 Suspended Coatings And Coatings (India) CC/WCDL BB+ 90 Assigned Pvt. Ltd Deepak Hardware Industries Pvt Bking Fac B 80 Suspended Ltd Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB 19.1 Assigned (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB+ 188.8 Assigned (SO) Ecil Rapiscan Ltd CC A- 50 Reaffirmed Ecil Rapiscan Ltd LOC A- 250 Reaffirmed Eicher Motors Ltd FBF AA+ 200 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 6.00 crore Eicher Motors Ltd Unallocated AA+ 105 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs. 19.5 crore Eicher Motors Ltd NFBF AA+ / 150 Reaffirmed A1+ Enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore Eicher Motors Ltd FB/NFBF AA+ / 545 Reaffirmed A1+ Enhanced from Rs. 29.5 crore Field Motor Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 10.9 Upgraded from BB Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC (under e-DFS) BB+ 165 Upgraded from BB Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC ad hoc(under BB+ 40 Upgraded e-DFS) from BB Field Motor Pvt Ltd CC (for Spares & BB+ 10 Upgraded Lubes) from BB Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL A 405.7 Upgraded from A- Fine Organic Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC A 650 Upgraded from A- Fortune Rice Ltd Fund- Based Limits- LT BB- 279 Suspended Fortune Rice Ltd Unallocated Limits- LT BB- 21 Suspended Gkb Rx Lens Pvt Ltd FB Fac AA+ 350 Suspended Government Of Telangana LT Debt Programme A (SO) 50000 Provisional Entities Hardoli Paper Mills Ltd TL B+ 90 Revised from BB- Ifmr Capital Mosec Agon 2015 PTC Series A1 AA- Upgraded (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Agon 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB- Upgraded (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Hercules PTC Series A1 AA- Upgraded 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Hercules PTC Series A2 BBB- Upgraded 2015 (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Legolas 2015 PTC Series A1 A (SO) Upgraded Ifmr Capital Mosec Legolas 2015 PTC Series A2 B (SO) Upgraded Ifmr Capital Mosec Vulcan 2015 PTC Series A1 A (SO) Upgraded Ifmr Capital Mosec Vulcan 2015 PTC Series A2 B+ Upgraded (SO) Innova Children'S Heart TL Fac D 40 Suspended Hospital Pvt Ltd Innova Children'S Heart CC Fac D 110 Suspended Hospital Pvt Ltd Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT, FBL - CC BB+ 4500 Assigned / Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Outstanding Enhanced from Rs. 290.00 crore Jawahar Shetkari Sahakari LT, FBL - TL BB+ 938.6 Assigned / Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Outstanding K.C. Timber Traders Fund- Based Limits- B 20 Suspended LT Khodashi Power Pvt Ltd Bk line of credit D 260 Suspended Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT FB limits BB- 75 Revised from BB+ Kimiya Engineers Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BB- 230 Revised from BB+ Kirtiman Cements And Packaging Fund- Based Limits- LT B 180 Suspended Industries Ltd Krishak Bharati Cooperative Ltd FB, LT Fac AA 28000 Outstanding enhanced from 2,705 cr M/S Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt FBL B 163.5 Suspended Ltd M/S Issar Pharmaceuticals Pvt Unallocated limits B 86.5 Suspended Ltd M/S Mandava Cotton Mills Pvt LT FBL D 171.1 Suspended Ltd M/S Mandava Cotton Mills Pvt Non-FBL D 17.8 Suspended Ltd M/S Vivekananda Seeds LT FBL B 72 Suspended M/S Vivekananda Seeds Unallocated limits B /A4 23 Suspended Magma Itl Finance Ltd Bk Lines A+ 800 Assigned Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahi Corporation Pvt Ltd TL B+ 145.5 Reaffirmed Micon Valves (I) Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 119.1 Suspended Mohan International Builders Fund- Based Limits- BB- 75 Suspended LT Narula Solvex Pvt Ltd CCF B+ 120 Assigned Ocimum Industries Pvt Ltd Bk line of credit B- / 180 Suspended A4 Rhc Holding Pvt Ltd NCDs A 650 Assigned Rohit Fabtex LT FBL B+ 97 Assigned enhanced from 7.00 CR Shaktiman Bio Agro Industries FBL-LT B 52.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shaktiman Bio Agro Industries Unallocated Limits- LT B 7.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sharda Timbers Bking Fac B+ /A4 300 Suspended Shirani Automotive Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 149.5 Suspended A4 Shivshakti Realhomes Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 1.1 Upgraded reduced from 5 CR Shivshakti Realhomes Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 448.9 Upgraded enhanced from 40 CR Sical Iron Ore Terminals Ltd TL BBB+ 534.7 Reaffirmed (SO) revised from 340 CR Sical Multimodal And Rail TL BBB+ 1714.4 Reassigned Transport Ltd (SO) from BBB+ Sical Multimodal And Rail LT Fund Based BBB+ 200 Reassigned Transport Ltd (SO) from BBB+ Spi Properties Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based B 46 Revised from B+ revised from 7.09 CR Spi Properties Pvt Ltd LT, Proposed Fac B 41.5 Revised from B+ revised from 1.66 CR Sri Jaibalaji Steel Rolling FBL LT B- 182.5 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Sugoi Motors Pvt Ltd Bking Fac BB 153 Suspended /A4+ Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT Scale - TL BBB+ 3526.7 Reaffirmed enhanced from 238.29 cr Suguna Foods Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FB Fac BBB+ 9250 Reaffirmed enhanced from 800 cr Sulakshana Circuits Ltd Bk line of credit C+ / 74.1 Suspended A4 Swayamprabha Udyam & Co. LT: Fund based B+ 20 Reaffirmed facility Tata Capital Financial Perpetual Debt AA 5935.5 Outstanding Services Ltd Programme reduced from Rs 600 crore Tata Capital Financial NCD Programme AA+ 27106.3 Outstanding Services Ltd reduced from Rs. 8860.02 crore Tata Capital Financial Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 9054.5 Outstanding Services Ltd reduced from Rs 1000 crore Team Krian FBF BB+ 125 Assigned Vani Agro Farms Pvt Ltd Bking Fac B 495 Suspended Volta Fashions Pvt Ltd Bk line of credit B+ 350 Suspended Zeiss Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. LOC BBB+ 100 Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.