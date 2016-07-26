Jul 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A2 100 Assigned C.A Trading Company Bk Fac A4 88.6 Suspended Candor Biotech Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A4 6 Suspended Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd CP A1+ 40000 Assigned Diamond Seafood Exports ST - FB Fac A4+ 180 Assigned / outstanding Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd LOC facility A4 51 Suspended Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 8.5 Suspended Guru Kirpa Agro Foods Non-FB Fac A4 0.6 Suspended Hcil Comtel Ltd FBL A1(SO) 80* Reaffirmed * - Rs. 1.0 crore as interchangeable limits Hcil Comtel Ltd Non-FBL A1(SO) 210 Reaffirmed Hcil Comtel Ltd Unallocated fund A2 220 Reaffirmed based/NFBL Himangi Foods Pvt. Ltd BG A4 102.7 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd ST, NFBL A4 20 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd FBL A1 240 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd Non-FBL A1 940 Reaffirmed Hughes Communication India Ltd Unallocated Limits A1 220 Reaffirmed Hughes Network India Ltd NFBL A2 110 Reaffirmed Hughes Network India Ltd Unallocated Bk limits A2 290 Reaffirmed J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable Fac A1 - Upgraded from A2+ Kadalkanny Frozen Foods ST - FB Fac A4+ 355 Assigned / outstanding (enhanced from 35.40 CRS) Nippon Power Ltd solar project SP 3B - Assigned Oil India Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 21020.3 Outstanding Sakthi Rice Mill FB Fac A4 67.5 Suspended Sakthi Rice Mill FB Fac A4 2.5 Suspended Santosh Enterprises ST, FBL A4 40 Assigned Shree Bhaarathi Cotton Mills FB Fac A4 70 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated ST Limits A4+ 220 Revised from A3+ Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill discount A4+ 10 Upgraded facility under L/C from A4 Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit cum A4+ 65 Upgraded FBP/FBD from A4 Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign L/C A4+ 7.5 Upgraded from A4 Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd Inland/Foreign A4+ 7.5 Upgraded Guarantee from A4 Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST - Loans A1 500 Downgraded from A1+ Tvs Logistics Services Ltd CP A1 400 Downgraded from A1+ Tvs Logistics Services Ltd ST - Non Fund based A1 250 Assigned Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp A.J. Mehta & Co. LLP BB 160 Reaffirmed A.J. Mehta & Co. Llp LT/ST, Unallocated BB/A4+ 10 Reaffirmed limits Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based- CC BBB+ 300 Assigned Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TL BBB+ 130 Assigned Aaiswarya Dyeing Mills Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB+ 100 Assigned Advance Stimul Engineering Pvt Bk Fac B+ /A4 95 Suspended Ltd Amar Agro Industries Limits B 56.7 Suspended Candor Biotech Ltd FB Fac B+ 64 Suspended Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd NCD AAA 10000 Assigned Classique International FBL B 200 Suspended Diamond Seafood Exports LT - Proposed Fac BB 20 Assigned Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 Provisional 78.6 Assigned A- Ghatprabha Fertilisers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 200 Suspended Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd CC facility BB- 80 Suspended Gujarat Colourlam Pvt Ltd TL facility BB- 158 Suspended Guru Kirpa Agro Foods FBL BB- 94.4 Suspended Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based/CC B+ 64 Revised from BB- Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd LT-Fund Based TL B+ 27.2 Revised from BB- Gwasf Quality Castings Pvt Ltd LT-Unallocated B+ 3.8 Revised from BB- Himangi Foods Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 120 Reaffirmed Himangi Foods Pvt. Ltd TL BB- 61.3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 30.6 Reaffirmed Hindustan Pressings Pvt Ltd LT/ST unallocated BB- 49.4 Reaffirmed J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd TL Fac A 217.3 Upgraded from A- J.G. Hosiery Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac A 1500 Upgraded from A- Jnj Machines Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ 163.2 Suspended Kadalkanny Frozen Foods LT - Proposed Fac BB 35 Assigned Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Demand BB+ 80 Assigned CC (eDFS)* Kanchan Auto Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Ad-hoc BB+ 10 Assigned CC (eDFS)* Kirtiman Agro Genetics Ltd Bk Fac BB 140 Suspended Kishan Gum Industries Fund Based - CC B 45 Reaffirmed Kishan Gum Industries Fund Based - TL B 14.4 Reaffirmed M/S Bhambra Overseas FBL D 70 Suspended Mad Studios Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - TL D 130 Assigned Mad Studios Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC D 25 Assigned Mad Studios Pvt Ltd LT- Non fund based D 20 Assigned Madhucon Agra Jaipur Proposed FB Fac AA- 2080 Assigned Expressways Ltd Maini Group Of Educational LT FB Limits B+ 90 Reaffirmed Society Maini Group Of Educational Unallocated B+ 5 Reaffirmed Society Mesaniya Ginning And Pressing Limits D 146.5 Suspended Factory Mirambica Agro Industries Limits B+ 62.2 Suspended Neev Metologies Pvt Ltd CC facility D 30 Suspended Neev Metologies Pvt Ltd TL facility D 36.5 Suspended Nice Sesame Agro Industries Bk Fac B+/A4 93.2 Suspended Oil India Ltd LT FB Limits AAA 2000 Outstanding Pg Electroplast Ltd Fund based - CC BB 150 Assigned Pg Electroplast Ltd Fund based - Working BB 170 Assigned Capital TL Pg Electroplast Ltd Non fund based - BG BB 23 Assigned Pg Electroplast Ltd Non fund based - LOC BB 157 Assigned Phoenix International Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB 950 Reaffirmed Pilot 2 Wheelers Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB+ 200 Suspended Rijiya Brother LT, Fund Based - PSC/ BBB- 270 Reaffirmed EPC Rijiya Brother LT, Non Fund Based BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Rijiya Brother LT - Unallocated BBB- 63 Reaffirmed Riona Laminate Pvt Ltd FB - CC B+ 30 Revised from B Riona Laminate Pvt Ltd FB - TL B+ 35 Revised from B S.M. Cylinders (Unit Of S.M. Bk Fac BB-/A4 240 Suspended Sugars (P) Ltd) Sakthi Rice Mill TL B+ 10.5 Suspended Santosh Enterprises LT, FBL - CC B 27.5 Assigned Santosh Enterprises LT - Unallocated B 2 Assigned Shakambri Khadya Bhandar FBL B- /A4 100 Suspended Shiva Parvati Poultry Feeds Bk Fac BB 350 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shri Tulsi Industries Bk Limits B+ 50 Assigned Shrinivasa Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4+ 400 Suspended Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Unallocated LT Limits BB+ 100 Revised from BBB- Sinosteel India Pvt Ltd Fund Based/NFBL BB+ / 180 Revised from A4+ BBB - / A3+ Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: TL D 751.7 Downgraded Ltd from B- Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: FB Fac D 80 Downgraded Ltd from B- Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt LT: Proposed Fac D 184.1 Downgraded Ltd from B- Sp Superfine Cotton Mills Pvt ST: Non-FB Fac D 18.8 Downgraded Ltd from A4 Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC BB 35 Upgraded from BB- Stallion Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL BB 10 Upgraded from BB- Tirupati Cottex CC Facility D 80 Suspended Tirupati Cottex TL D 5.1 Suspended Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT - TL* A+ 1300 Reaffirmed * can also be availed as SBLC Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT - Non Fund based@ A+ 500 Reaffirmed @ can also be availed as a Cash credit facility Tvs Logistics Services Ltd LT - Fund based A+ 1250 Reaffirmed Vardhaman Pressure Die Casting Fund Based - CC B+ 15 Assigned Vardhaman Pressure Die Casting Fund Based - TL B+ 45 Assigned Vedamatha Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based - CC B 100 Assigned Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd FBL - CC B+ 240 Reaffirmed Venky Hi-Tech Ispat Ltd Unallocated B+/ 45 Reaffirmed A4 Vgs Enterprises FB Fac B+ 85 Suspended Virtual Galaxy Infotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 215.2 Suspended Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 310.3 Reaffirmed Wave Beverages Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Yellow Jewels Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 240 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.