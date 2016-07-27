Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 13 Assigned
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST - Fund Based A3 2.2 Developing
implications
removed
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A3 95 Developing
implications
removed
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST - Interchangeable A3 Developing
implications
removed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 7420 Outstanding
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 6000 Outstanding
Dee-Tee Industries Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 1 Cr
Devarsh Construction Company BG A4 20 Assigned
Devarsh Construction Company BG (Proposed) A4 15 Assigned
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based A2+ 150 Downgraded
Facility from A1
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based sub A2+ 100 Downgraded
limits from A1
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A2+ 130 Downgraded
Facility from A1
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 20 Suspended
Gtn Industries Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 873.6 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 84.40 CR
Gtn Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 262 Reaffirmed
Gufic Biosciences Ltd fund based Bk Fac A4+ 75 Suspended
Hindusthan Engineering & LOC A2+ Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 15000 Assigned
Programme
Indigo Jewellery (India) ST FB Fac A3+ 250 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Earlier Rs. 35 crore
Indigo Jewellery (India) Unallocated Amount A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Pvt Ltd
Jolly Enterprise ST fund based- A4 Suspended
FC/CEL/Derivative
Jolly Enterprise Total NFBL A4 10 Suspended
Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Assigned
Opera Global Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 100 Suspended
Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd LOC / BG A4 90 Assigned
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd NFBL A4+ 300 Suspended
Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term FBL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed
Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term Non - FBL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed
Quess Corp Ltd CP A1+ 300 Reaffirmed
Rajasthan Arts & Crafts House Bk lines A4 96.9 Suspended
Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST A4 4.4 Reaffirmed
Facility
Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Fund based facility A4 100 Suspended
Ltd
Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Non-fund based A4 69 Suspended
Ltd (sub-limit) Fac
Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 15 Suspended
Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Packing A4 220 Assigned
Credit
Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 60 Assigned
Tinna Trade Ltd Fund based - ST limits A4 250 Reaffirmed
Tinna Trade Ltd Non fund based - ST A4 350 Reaffirmed
limits
Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Non fund based A1+ 983.8 Reaffirmed
working capital limits
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed deposit MAA- 75.9 Outstanding
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 20 Assigned
Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Facility B+ 67.8 Assigned
Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+/A4 4.6 Assigned
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd LT - Fund Based BBB- 150 Developing
implications
removed
Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BBB-/ 12.8 Developing
A3 implications
removed
Ashoka Foam Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed
Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 227.5 Outstanding
Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Outstanding
Avid Apparel Industries Based Limits D 140 Revised from
A4
Avid Apparel Industries NFBL D 1 Revised from
A4
B.D. Overseas Bk lines B+ /A4 120 Suspended
Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B /A4 160 Suspended
Fac
Bikaji Foods International Ltd FB Fac A 1000 Reaffirmed
revised from 49 CR
Bikaji Foods International Ltd Non FB Fac A Reaffirmed
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 7000 Assigned
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 14433.3 Outstanding
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 23480 Outstanding
Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA- 4000 Outstanding
Davinder Exports Fund based and non FB BB- Suspended
Fac /A4
Dee-Tee Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB- 177.1 Reaffirmed
enhanced from 14.33 Cr
Devarsh Construction Company Overdraft B+ 25 Assigned
Devarsh Construction Company Overdraft (Proposed) B+ 5 Assigned
Devarsh Construction Company Unallocated Limits B+/ A4 5 Assigned
Devtara Industries Bk Fac BB /A4 200 Suspended
Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Short AAAmfs Withdrawn
Pvt. Ltd. Maturity Fund
Ds-Max Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 150 Upgraded
from BB
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT-Foreign Currency A- Assigned
TL
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Fund Based A- 350 Downgraded
Facility from A
enhanced from 15 CR
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based A- Downgraded
Facility from A
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based A- Downgraded
Facility from A
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based A- Downgraded
Facility from A
Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT / ST unallocated A- 6 Downgraded
/A2+ from
A/ A1
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B 70 Suspended
Eltel Power Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B 490 Suspended
Gtn Industries Ltd LT: TL Fac B 678 Reaffirmed
revised from 77.9 CR
Gufic Biosciences Ltd TL BB+ 127.7 Suspended
Gufic Biosciences Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 145 Suspended
Gujarat Tea Processors & Fund Based Bk Fac AA 900 Reaffirmed
Packers Ltd
Gujarat Tea Processors & Non Fund Based Bk AA/ 80 Reaffirmed
Packers Ltd Fac* A1+
*interchangeable between long-term and short-term facilities
Hindusthan Engineering & CC BBB+ 150** Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
**CC is interchangeable between BG and LC
Hindusthan Engineering & BG BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
Jolly Enterprise Fund Based-CC BB- 300 Suspended
Jolly Enterprise Fund Based- EPC BB- Suspended
Jolly Enterprise Total FBL BB- 300 Suspended
Jolly Enterprise Total Limits BB- 300 Suspended
Jonna Iron Mart FB Fac B+ 120 Suspended
K.D. Iron And Steel Company TL BBB 410 Assigned
Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned
Ksc Educational Society FBL B+ 1523.2 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt LT Fund based - TL B 34.1 Assigned
Ltd
Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt LT FB - CC B 20 Assigned
Ltd
Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt LT/ST Unallocated B/ A4 45.9 Assigned
Ltd limits
Madhucon Sugar And Power TL B+ 584 Upgraded
Industries Ltd from B
earlier 69.36 Cr
Madhucon Sugar And Power CC B+ 988.9 Upgraded
Industries Ltd from B
earlier 80 Cr
Madhucon Sugar And Power Unallocated Limits B+ 7.9 Upgraded
Industries Ltd from B
earlier 8.72 Cr
Mak Constructions LT, FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned
Mak Constructions LT, FB Fac B+ 150 Outstanding
Navya Infracon Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended
Opera Global Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 120 Suspended
Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd CC BB- 90 Assigned
Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.1 Assigned
Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 7.9 Assigned
/A4
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd TL BB+ 300 Suspended
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd CC Fac BB+ 300 Suspended
Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd NFBL BB+ 15 Suspended
Quess Corp Ltd Long -Term FBL AA- / 2700 Upgraded
A+ from A+
Ram Raghu Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 96.2 Suspended
Ramesh Kumar Bansal Bk lines BB- 140 Suspended
S&J Granulate Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs BB- 80 Assigned
Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC B 185 Reaffirmed
Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 3.5 Reaffirmed
Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Proposed TL facility B- 60 Suspended
Ltd
Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Proposed fund based B- /A4 40 Suspended
Ltd facility
Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 105 Suspended
Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari TL BB- 462 Suspended
Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit
Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari Unallocated limits BB- 814.7 Suspended
Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit
Sona Educational Society Bk Fac B- 210 Withdrawn
Soni Realtors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 200 Suspended
Sunrise Hygiene Flour Mills LT fund based - CC B 50 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sunrise Hygiene Flour Mills LT fund based- TL B 21.2 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sunrise Hygiene Flour Mills LT fund based- Pledge B 17.5 Suspended
Pvt Ltd facility under tie up
with NBHC with NCMSL
Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 95 Assigned
enhanced from 7.85 Cr
Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 2.5 Assigned
Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - Bk B+ 10 Outstanding
Tinna Trade Ltd Fund based - LT limits BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Tinna Trade Ltd Unallocated limits BB-/ 200 Reaffirmed
A4
Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA- 400 Reaffirmed
Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA- 1620 Reaffirmed
capital limits
Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BBB- 270 Suspended
Universal Educational Society Bk Fac BB 100 Suspended
Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 680 Assigned
Ltd
Wirecom (India) Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
