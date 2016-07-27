Jul 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 13 Assigned Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST - Fund Based A3 2.2 Developing implications removed Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A3 95 Developing implications removed Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd ST - Interchangeable A3 Developing implications removed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Non-FBL A1+ 7420 Outstanding Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd CP/ ST debt programme A1+ 6000 Outstanding Dee-Tee Industries Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A3 50 Reaffirmed enhanced from 1 Cr Devarsh Construction Company BG A4 20 Assigned Devarsh Construction Company BG (Proposed) A4 15 Assigned Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based A2+ 150 Downgraded Facility from A1 Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Fund Based sub A2+ 100 Downgraded limits from A1 Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A2+ 130 Downgraded Facility from A1 Eltel Power Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 20 Suspended Gtn Industries Ltd ST: FB Fac A4 873.6 Reaffirmed enhanced from 84.40 CR Gtn Industries Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 262 Reaffirmed Gufic Biosciences Ltd fund based Bk Fac A4+ 75 Suspended Hindusthan Engineering & LOC A2+ Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 15000 Assigned Programme Indigo Jewellery (India) ST FB Fac A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Earlier Rs. 35 crore Indigo Jewellery (India) Unallocated Amount A3+ 10 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Jolly Enterprise ST fund based- A4 Suspended FC/CEL/Derivative Jolly Enterprise Total NFBL A4 10 Suspended Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd BG A4 70 Assigned Opera Global Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 100 Suspended Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd LOC / BG A4 90 Assigned Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd NFBL A4+ 300 Suspended Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term FBL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed Quess Corp Ltd Short -Term Non - FBL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed Quess Corp Ltd CP A1+ 300 Reaffirmed Rajasthan Arts & Crafts House Bk lines A4 96.9 Suspended Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based, ST A4 4.4 Reaffirmed Facility Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Fund based facility A4 100 Suspended Ltd Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Non-fund based A4 69 Suspended Ltd (sub-limit) Fac Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk lines A4 15 Suspended Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based - Packing A4 220 Assigned Credit Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC A4 60 Assigned Tinna Trade Ltd Fund based - ST limits A4 250 Reaffirmed Tinna Trade Ltd Non fund based - ST A4 350 Reaffirmed limits Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd CP/ ST debt A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Non fund based A1+ 983.8 Reaffirmed working capital limits MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd Fixed deposit MAA- 75.9 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC Facility B+ 20 Assigned Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL Facility B+ 67.8 Assigned Acute Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+/A4 4.6 Assigned Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd LT - Fund Based BBB- 150 Developing implications removed Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BBB-/ 12.8 Developing A3 implications removed Ashoka Foam Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 150 Reaffirmed Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd TL BB- 227.5 Outstanding Atc Logistics Pvt Ltd CC BB- 50 Outstanding Avid Apparel Industries Based Limits D 140 Revised from A4 Avid Apparel Industries NFBL D 1 Revised from A4 B.D. Overseas Bk lines B+ /A4 120 Suspended Bansal Lumbers Pvt Ltd Fund based and non FB B /A4 160 Suspended Fac Bikaji Foods International Ltd FB Fac A 1000 Reaffirmed revised from 49 CR Bikaji Foods International Ltd Non FB Fac A Reaffirmed Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 7000 Assigned Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd NCD Programme AA- 14433.3 Outstanding Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd TL AA- 23480 Outstanding Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd FBL AA- 4000 Outstanding Davinder Exports Fund based and non FB BB- Suspended Fac /A4 Dee-Tee Industries Ltd FB Bk Fac BBB- 177.1 Reaffirmed enhanced from 14.33 Cr Devarsh Construction Company Overdraft B+ 25 Assigned Devarsh Construction Company Overdraft (Proposed) B+ 5 Assigned Devarsh Construction Company Unallocated Limits B+/ A4 5 Assigned Devtara Industries Bk Fac BB /A4 200 Suspended Dhfl Pramerica Asset Managers DHFL Pramerica Short AAAmfs Withdrawn Pvt. Ltd. Maturity Fund Ds-Max Realty Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 150 Upgraded from BB Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT-Foreign Currency A- Assigned TL Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Fund Based A- 350 Downgraded Facility from A enhanced from 15 CR Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based A- Downgraded Facility from A Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based A- Downgraded Facility from A Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT- Non Fund Based A- Downgraded Facility from A Elgi Rubber Co. Ltd LT / ST unallocated A- 6 Downgraded /A2+ from A/ A1 Eltel Power Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B 70 Suspended Eltel Power Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B 490 Suspended Gtn Industries Ltd LT: TL Fac B 678 Reaffirmed revised from 77.9 CR Gufic Biosciences Ltd TL BB+ 127.7 Suspended Gufic Biosciences Ltd fund based Bk Fac BB+ 145 Suspended Gujarat Tea Processors & Fund Based Bk Fac AA 900 Reaffirmed Packers Ltd Gujarat Tea Processors & Non Fund Based Bk AA/ 80 Reaffirmed Packers Ltd Fac* A1+ *interchangeable between long-term and short-term facilities Hindusthan Engineering & CC BBB+ 150** Reaffirmed Industries Ltd **CC is interchangeable between BG and LC Hindusthan Engineering & BG BBB+ 2500 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Jolly Enterprise Fund Based-CC BB- 300 Suspended Jolly Enterprise Fund Based- EPC BB- Suspended Jolly Enterprise Total FBL BB- 300 Suspended Jolly Enterprise Total Limits BB- 300 Suspended Jonna Iron Mart FB Fac B+ 120 Suspended K.D. Iron And Steel Company TL BBB 410 Assigned Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Ksc Educational Society FBL B+ 1523.2 Reaffirmed Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt LT Fund based - TL B 34.1 Assigned Ltd Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt LT FB - CC B 20 Assigned Ltd Laxmi Sai Breeding Farms Pvt LT/ST Unallocated B/ A4 45.9 Assigned Ltd limits Madhucon Sugar And Power TL B+ 584 Upgraded Industries Ltd from B earlier 69.36 Cr Madhucon Sugar And Power CC B+ 988.9 Upgraded Industries Ltd from B earlier 80 Cr Madhucon Sugar And Power Unallocated Limits B+ 7.9 Upgraded Industries Ltd from B earlier 8.72 Cr Mak Constructions LT, FB Fac B+ 30 Assigned Mak Constructions LT, FB Fac B+ 150 Outstanding Navya Infracon Projects Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 70 Suspended Opera Global Pvt Ltd Bk lines B 120 Suspended Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd CC BB- 90 Assigned Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd TL BB- 12.1 Assigned Pioneer Fil-Med Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 7.9 Assigned /A4 Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd TL BB+ 300 Suspended Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd CC Fac BB+ 300 Suspended Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd NFBL BB+ 15 Suspended Quess Corp Ltd Long -Term FBL AA- / 2700 Upgraded A+ from A+ Ram Raghu Healthcare Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 96.2 Suspended Ramesh Kumar Bansal Bk lines BB- 140 Suspended S&J Granulate Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed NCDs BB- 80 Assigned Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC B 185 Reaffirmed Sameep Fabrics Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 3.5 Reaffirmed Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Proposed TL facility B- 60 Suspended Ltd Sathyam Steel Roof Structures Proposed fund based B- /A4 40 Suspended Ltd facility Satyam Spinners Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 105 Suspended Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari TL BB- 462 Suspended Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Shri Hiranyakeshi Sahakari Unallocated limits BB- 814.7 Suspended Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Sona Educational Society Bk Fac B- 210 Withdrawn Soni Realtors Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 200 Suspended Sunrise Hygiene Flour Mills LT fund based - CC B 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunrise Hygiene Flour Mills LT fund based- TL B 21.2 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sunrise Hygiene Flour Mills LT fund based- Pledge B 17.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd facility under tie up with NBHC with NCMSL Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL B+ 95 Assigned enhanced from 7.85 Cr Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC B+ 2.5 Assigned Tasa Foods Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - Bk B+ 10 Outstanding Tinna Trade Ltd Fund based - LT limits BB- 200 Reaffirmed Tinna Trade Ltd Unallocated limits BB-/ 200 Reaffirmed A4 Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd TL AA- 400 Reaffirmed Trl Krosaki Refractories Ltd Fund based working AA- 1620 Reaffirmed capital limits Ujwal Automotives Pvt Ltd fund based Bk Fac BBB- 270 Suspended Universal Educational Society Bk Fac BB 100 Suspended Vistaar Financial Services Pvt NCD A- 680 Assigned Ltd Wirecom (India) Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 60 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 