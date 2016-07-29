Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 27 & 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4 40 Assigned / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3 Cr) Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Non FB Fac A1 22500 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP A1 7500 Reaffirmed Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt Non FB limits A4 128 Suspended Ltd ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd Financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd Financing) Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 104.7 Reaffirmed Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 1185 Reaffirmed Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Suspended Kanin (India) Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL A3 260 Suspended Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors Non-FBL A1+ 231.7 Assigned Systems Pvt Ltd (Enhanced from 23.00 crore) Mantri Solar On grid solar SP 3D Assigned projects Prabha Industries ST - Non-FB Fac A3 100 Assigned Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based D 40 Reaffirmed (LC/BG) Renaissance Jewellery Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 120 Upgraded from A2 Santosh Starch Products Ltd EPC/FUBP/FOBP # * A4 50 Reaffirmed *sublimit of Cash credit #EPC- Export Packing Credit, FUBP- Foreign Usance Bill Purchase, FOBP- Foreign Outward Bill Purchase Santosh Starch Products Ltd LOC * A4 20 Reaffirmed *sublimit of Cash credit Santosh Starch Products Ltd Foreign Bills A4 20 Reaffirmed Discounting * *sublimit of Cash credit Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt Non-FB Fac A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A3 1.7 Reaffirmed facility Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST sub-limit Fac A3 Reaffirmed Sumilon Industries Ltd Short -Term Non-Fund A3 70 Reaffirmed Based - BGs Sumilon Industries Ltd Short -Term Non-Fund A3 150 Reaffirmed Based - LOC Sumilon Polyester Ltd Short -Term Non-Fund A3 100 Reaffirmed Based - BGs Sumilon Polyester Ltd Short -Term Non-Fund A3 200 Reaffirmed Based - LOC Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt FB Bk Fac (Overdraft) A3+ 130 Upgraded Ltd from A3 Vaishnavi Rice Industries ST Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Veer Oil And General Mills Veer Oil and General A4 165 Assigned Mills Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Non-FBL (BG/ LOC) A3 500 Assigned / Pvt Ltd Outstanding (revised from Rs. 9.67 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 35 Reaffirmed Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B 66.1 Assigned / Reaffirmed (enhanced from 3.95 Cr) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 164 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 10.9 Assigned Aterno AHL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 A 6.9 Upgraded from BBB Aterno AHL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 AA- 196.3 Upgraded from A Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd TL A 25000 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd External Commercial A - Reaffirmed Borrowing Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd FB Fac A 5000 Reaffirmed Bhavin Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 80 Withdrawn Charu Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 160 Suspended A4 Cimber IFMR Capital PTC Series A1 A- 167.3 Assigned Cimber IFMR Capital PTC Series A2 BBB 15.5 Assigned Cybermotion Technologies Pvt Bk Fac B / 100 Suspended Ltd A4 Dharti Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Limit BB- 330.5 Revised from B+ Dharti Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 50 Revised from B+ Dharti Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG BB- 20.6 Reaffirmed Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt FB limits B+ 1048 Suspended Ltd Dwarkesh Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 230 Suspended Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCDs Provisional 5000 Assigned Co. Ltd AA (SO) Gomatha Cotton Industries LT - FB Fac B 100 assigned Hindustan Inox Ltd Fund based / non-FBL BBB/ 700 Suspended A3+ Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 80 Reaffirmed Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 57.1 Reaffirmed Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BB+ 1240 Reaffirmed Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL B 20 Suspended Kamakhya Traders Fund Based - CC Limit B 60 Assigned Kamakhya Traders Unallocated B 10 Assigned Khandke Wind Energy Pvt Ltd FBL-TL A- 5910 Revised from BBB Lea Associates South Asia Pvt LT FB A+ 100 Reaffirmed Ltd Lea Associates South Asia Pvt Long/ ST non-fund A+/ A1 800 Reaffirmed Ltd based Lekh Raj And Sons FB Fac B+ 450 Suspended Magnum Ventures Ltd FB Fac D 3098.1 Suspended Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors FBL A+ 85 Outstanding Systems Pvt Ltd Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 100 Revised from BB Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Non FB limits BB- 110 Revised from BB Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 89.5 Revised from BB Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 10000 Assigned Prabha Industries LT - FB Fac BBB- 20 Assigned Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 7.86 crore) Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) D 175 Reaffirmed Punjab Retail Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 480 Revised from BBB Rajesh Gems And Jewels Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 750 Suspended Renaissance Jewellery Ltd FBL BBB+ 2703.5 Upgraded from BBB Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 150 Suspended S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 1850 Assigned AA (SO) Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 200 Assigned Santosh Starch Products Ltd TL B+ 36.6 Upgraded from B (reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore) Santosh Starch Products Ltd CC B+ 100 Upgraded from B Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt FB Fac BBB 300 Reaffirmed Ltd Simpex Overseas Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended Sinnan IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 A 114.9 Upgraded from BBB+ Sinnan IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 5.2 Upgraded from BBB+ Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 1000 Assigned Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 761.7 Assigned Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 2077.5 Assigned Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 A (SO) 1747.2 Assigned Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 53.8 Assigned (SO) Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 41 Assigned (SO) Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A3 BBB 205.6 Assigned (SO) Sonal Adhesives Ltd CC D 110 Suspended Sonal Adhesives Ltd TL facility D 43 Suspended Sonal Adhesives Ltd ST non fund based D 122 Suspended facility Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Proposed BBB- 148.3 Reaffirmed Sriji Corporation Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended Sumilon Industries Ltd LT FB - TL BBB- 1152.3 Reaffirmed Sumilon Industries Ltd LT FB - CC Limits BBB- 300 Reaffirmed Sumilon Polyester Ltd LT FB - TL and BBB- 1524.8 Reaffirmed Corporate Loan Sumilon Polyester Ltd LT FB - CC Limits BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt FB Bk Fac (TL) BBB 900 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt Non-FB Bk Fac (BG) BBB 52.2 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt Proposed Bk Fac BBB 14.8 Upgraded Ltd from BBB- V.M.Bakery Products Pvt Ltd FBL B 72 Assigned Vaishnavi Rice Industries LT FB limits B+ 198.1 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs 23.39 crore) Vaishnavi Rice Industries LT/ST Unallocated B+/ 21.9 Reaffirmed limits A4 (revised from Rs 1.61 crore) Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) FBL (CC) BBB- 15 Outstanding Pvt Ltd (revised from Rs. 5.33 crore) Verismo IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 458.1 Assigned (SO) Verismo IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BB+ 29.2 Assigned (SO) Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Debt Programme Provisional 800 Assigned Fund (Govt. Of Tamilnadu) AA (SO) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)