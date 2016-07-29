Jul 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of July 27 & 28, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd NFBL- ST A4 40 Assigned /
Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3 Cr)
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Non FB Fac A1 22500 Assigned
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CP A1 7500 Reaffirmed
Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt Non FB limits A4 128 Suspended
Ltd
ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned
Financing)
Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned
Ltd financing)
Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned
Investments Ltd Financing)
Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned
Ltd Financing)
Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 104.7 Reaffirmed
Hira Power & Steels Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 1185 Reaffirmed
Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 100 Suspended
Kanin (India) Ltd Fund Based/ NFBL A3 260 Suspended
Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors Non-FBL A1+ 231.7 Assigned
Systems Pvt Ltd
(Enhanced from 23.00 crore)
Mantri Solar On grid solar SP 3D Assigned
projects
Prabha Industries ST - Non-FB Fac A3 100 Assigned
Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based D 40 Reaffirmed
(LC/BG)
Renaissance Jewellery Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 120 Upgraded
from
A2
Santosh Starch Products Ltd EPC/FUBP/FOBP # * A4 50 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of Cash credit #EPC- Export Packing Credit, FUBP- Foreign Usance Bill Purchase, FOBP-
Foreign Outward Bill Purchase
Santosh Starch Products Ltd LOC * A4 20 Reaffirmed
*sublimit of Cash credit
Santosh Starch Products Ltd Foreign Bills A4 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting *
*sublimit of Cash credit
Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt Non-FB Fac A3+ 1150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST non-fund based A3 1.7 Reaffirmed
facility
Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST sub-limit Fac A3 Reaffirmed
Sumilon Industries Ltd Short -Term Non-Fund A3 70 Reaffirmed
Based - BGs
Sumilon Industries Ltd Short -Term Non-Fund A3 150 Reaffirmed
Based - LOC
Sumilon Polyester Ltd Short -Term Non-Fund A3 100 Reaffirmed
Based - BGs
Sumilon Polyester Ltd Short -Term Non-Fund A3 200 Reaffirmed
Based - LOC
Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt FB Bk Fac (Overdraft) A3+ 130 Upgraded
Ltd from A3
Vaishnavi Rice Industries ST Non-FBL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Veer Oil And General Mills Veer Oil and General A4 165 Assigned
Mills
Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) Non-FBL (BG/ LOC) A3 500 Assigned /
Pvt Ltd Outstanding
(revised from Rs. 9.67 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 35 Reaffirmed
Amit Polypipes Pvt Ltd FBL- LT B 66.1 Assigned /
Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 3.95 Cr)
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 164 Assigned
Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB 10.9 Assigned
Aterno AHL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 A 6.9 Upgraded
from
BBB
Aterno AHL IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 AA- 196.3 Upgraded
from A
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd TL A 25000 Reaffirmed
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd External Commercial A - Reaffirmed
Borrowing
Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd FB Fac A 5000 Reaffirmed
Bhavin Steel Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 80 Withdrawn
Charu Overseas Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB-/ 160 Suspended
A4
Cimber IFMR Capital PTC Series A1 A- 167.3 Assigned
Cimber IFMR Capital PTC Series A2 BBB 15.5 Assigned
Cybermotion Technologies Pvt Bk Fac B / 100 Suspended
Ltd A4
Dharti Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Limit BB- 330.5 Revised from
B+
Dharti Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 50 Revised from
B+
Dharti Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG BB- 20.6 Reaffirmed
Diligent Pinkcity Center Pvt FB limits B+ 1048 Suspended
Ltd
Dwarkesh Alloys Pvt Ltd FB Fac B+ 230 Suspended
Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction NCDs Provisional 5000 Assigned
Co. Ltd AA
(SO)
Gomatha Cotton Industries LT - FB Fac B 100 assigned
Hindustan Inox Ltd Fund based / non-FBL BBB/ 700 Suspended
A3+
Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd CC Limits BB 80 Reaffirmed
Hira Electro Smelters Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 57.1 Reaffirmed
Hira Power & Steels Ltd FB Fac BB+ 1240 Reaffirmed
Hufort Healthcare Pvt Ltd FBL B 20 Suspended
Kamakhya Traders Fund Based - CC Limit B 60 Assigned
Kamakhya Traders Unallocated B 10 Assigned
Khandke Wind Energy Pvt Ltd FBL-TL A- 5910 Revised from
BBB
Lea Associates South Asia Pvt LT FB A+ 100 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Lea Associates South Asia Pvt Long/ ST non-fund A+/ A1 800 Reaffirmed
Ltd based
Lekh Raj And Sons FB Fac B+ 450 Suspended
Magnum Ventures Ltd FB Fac D 3098.1 Suspended
Mahindra Tsubaki Conveyors FBL A+ 85 Outstanding
Systems Pvt Ltd
Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd FB limits BB- 100 Revised from
BB
Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Non FB limits BB- 110 Revised from
BB
Ovis Equipments Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB- 89.5 Revised from
BB
Piramal Enterprises Ltd NCD AA 10000 Assigned
Prabha Industries LT - FB Fac BBB- 20 Assigned
Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd LT - TL D 40 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 7.86 crore)
Pragati Glass Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) D 175 Reaffirmed
Punjab Retail Pvt Ltd CC BBB- 480 Revised from
BBB
Rajesh Gems And Jewels Pvt Ltd FB Fac D 750 Suspended
Renaissance Jewellery Ltd FBL BBB+ 2703.5 Upgraded
from
BBB
Royal Star Agrotech Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 150 Suspended
S. D. Corporation Pvt Ltd NCD Provisional 1850 Assigned
AA
(SO)
Sandor Medicaids Pvt Ltd NCD BB+ 200 Assigned
Santosh Starch Products Ltd TL B+ 36.6 Upgraded
from B
(reduced from Rs. 5.00 crore)
Santosh Starch Products Ltd CC B+ 100 Upgraded
from B
Shivalaya Construction Co Pvt FB Fac BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Simpex Overseas Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Sinnan IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 A 114.9 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Sinnan IFMR Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 5.2 Upgraded
from
BBB+
Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 1000 Assigned
Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 761.7 Assigned
Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 2077.5 Assigned
Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 A (SO) 1747.2 Assigned
Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 53.8 Assigned
(SO)
Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 41 Assigned
(SO)
Smith IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A3 BBB 205.6 Assigned
(SO)
Sonal Adhesives Ltd CC D 110 Suspended
Sonal Adhesives Ltd TL facility D 43 Suspended
Sonal Adhesives Ltd ST non fund based D 122 Suspended
facility
Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
Sri Sankari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Proposed BBB- 148.3 Reaffirmed
Sriji Corporation Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 200 Suspended
Sumilon Industries Ltd LT FB - TL BBB- 1152.3 Reaffirmed
Sumilon Industries Ltd LT FB - CC Limits BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
Sumilon Polyester Ltd LT FB - TL and BBB- 1524.8 Reaffirmed
Corporate Loan
Sumilon Polyester Ltd LT FB - CC Limits BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt FB Bk Fac (TL) BBB 900 Upgraded
Ltd from
BBB-
Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt Non-FB Bk Fac (BG) BBB 52.2 Upgraded
Ltd from
BBB-
Triton Hotels And Resorts Pvt Proposed Bk Fac BBB 14.8 Upgraded
Ltd from
BBB-
V.M.Bakery Products Pvt Ltd FBL B 72 Assigned
Vaishnavi Rice Industries LT FB limits B+ 198.1 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs 23.39 crore)
Vaishnavi Rice Industries LT/ST Unallocated B+/ 21.9 Reaffirmed
limits A4
(revised from Rs 1.61 crore)
Venus Petrochemicals (Bombay) FBL (CC) BBB- 15 Outstanding
Pvt Ltd
(revised from Rs. 5.33 crore)
Verismo IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 458.1 Assigned
(SO)
Verismo IFMR Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BB+ 29.2 Assigned
(SO)
Water And Sanitation Pooled LT Debt Programme Provisional 800 Assigned
Fund (Govt. Of Tamilnadu) AA
(SO)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)