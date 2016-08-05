Aug 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories ST, non-FBL A3 20 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Forbes & Co. Ltd ST-fund based Bk Fac A1+ 470 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd ST-non-fund based Bk A1+ 155 Reaffirmed Fac Forbes & Co. Ltd CP A1+; 800 Reaffirmed Gmr Hyderabad International NFBL A1 1500 Upgraded Airport Ltd from A2+ Hi-Tech Engineering Industries Non FB Bk Fac A4 3 Suspended Housing Development Finance ST Debt Programme A1+ 750000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Idfc Ltd CP Programme A1+ 15000 Assigned Inca Hammock Manufacturing & Bk Fac A4 215 Suspended Export Pvt Ltd Kushal Bagh Marbles Pvt. Ltd. non FB Bk Fac A4 6.8 Suspended New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd non FB Bk Fac A4 16 Suspended Pashupati Capital Services Pvt ST non fund based Bk A3 600 Suspended Ltd lines Sanchita Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd ST FB Limit - A4+ 100 Assigned Packaging Credit/ Post Shipment Credit Shilpa Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd ST non fund based Bk A4 137.5 Suspended lines Shreepati Holdings & Finance ST non fund based Bk A4+ 120 Suspended Pvt Ltd lines Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd LC(Import/Inland), A4 130 Reaffirmed FCL/Buyer's Credit Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A3 upgraded (sub-limit) from A4+ Welcome Mineral Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based - BG A4 11 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance Fixed Deposit MAAA Outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accutest Research Laboratories Long-TL BBB- 395.7 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories LT, fund--based limits BBB- 168.5 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Accutest Research Laboratories Unallocated Limits BBB-/ 19.6 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd A3 Ashoka Concessions Ltd LT - TL (Proposed) A 2000 Assigned Ashoka Sambalpur Baragarh LT - TL A (SO) 8079.7 Assigned Tollway Ltd Auto Hitech Pvt Ltd TL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Auto Hitech Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 175 Reaffirmed Clara Swain Hospital J.V. FB Bk Fac D 75 Suspended Dindayal Jalan Retails Pvt. FB Bk Fac BB- 67.2 Suspended Ltd. Forbes & Co. Ltd LT-TL AA- 894.9 Reaffirmed Forbes & Co. Ltd NCDs AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Galaxy Cotton & Textiles Pvt Bk Limits D/D 161 Suspended Ltd Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd TL A+ 2291 upgraded (SO) from BBB+(SO) Gmr Aerospace Engineering Ltd Unallocated A+ 29 upgraded (SO) from BBB+(SO) Gmr Hotels And Resorts Ltd TL A+(SO) 1247.9 Upgraded from A-(SO) Gmr Hyderabad Aviation Sez Ltd TL A+(SO 552 Upgraded from A-(SO) Gmr Hyderabad International TL A+ 14994.9 Upgraded Airport Ltd from A- Gmr Hyderabad International FBL A+ 5550 Upgraded Airport Ltd from A- Gmr Hyderabad International Unallocated limits A+ 491.1 Upgraded Airport Ltd from A- Hi-Tech Engineering Industries FB Bk Fac B 50.5 Suspended Hk Toll Road Pvt Ltd FBL BBB+ 5550 Reaffirmed Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Assigned Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 759218 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs1 AAA 50000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt AAA 59750 Outstanding Corporation Ltd Programme Housing Development Finance Bk Lines AAA 350000 Outstanding Corporation Ltd / A1+ Housing Development Finance Issuer Rating IrAAA Outstanding Corporation Ltd Hyderabad Airport Security TL BB+ 122.8 Reaffirmed Services Ltd (SO) Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd FBL A 61 Upgraded from BBB+ Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Unallocated limits A 109 Upgraded from BBB+ Hyderabad Duty Free Retail Ltd Non-FBL A / 150 Upgraded A1 from BBB+/ A2 Ifmr Capital Mosec Epoch 2016 PTC Series A2 B-(SO) 58.8 Assigned Ifmr Capital Mosec Epoch 2016 PTC Series A1 BBB+ 361.1 Assigned (SO) Jain Steel Industries CC B 60 Assigned Jain Steel Industries Unallocated B / 40 Assigned A4 Kushal Bagh Marbles Pvt. Ltd. FB Bk Fac B- 63.2 Suspended New Horizon Knits Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac B+ 74 Suspended Pashupati Capital Services Pvt LT fund based Bk lines BBB- 200 Suspended Ltd Rd T.M.T Steels (India) Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B+ 70 Assigned Rd T.M.T Steels (India) Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B+ 30 Assigned Revathi Modern Rice Mill Long - term, TL B+ 3 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill Long -term, FB Fac B+ 120 Reaffirmed Revathi Modern Rice Mill LT proposed FB Fac B+ 7 Reaffirmed Satish Sugars Ltd TL BB 1102 Reaffirmed Satish Sugars Ltd CC BB 698 Reaffirmed Seven-11 Industries Fund Based - TL B+ 1.8 Suspended Seven-11 Industries Fund Based - CC B+ 55 Suspended Shakeel Haider Engineers And fundbased Bk Fac D 10 Suspended Contractors Shakeel Haider Engineers And non FB Bk Fac D 90 Suspended Contractors Shilpa Stock Brokers Pvt Ltd LT fund based Bk lines BB 87.5 Suspended Shreepati Holdings & Finance LT fund based Bk lines BB+ 130 Suspended Pvt Ltd Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd CC Limit B+ 20 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Rice Industries FBL B+ 120.5 assigned / outstanding Srinivasa Rice Industries NFBL B+ / assigned / A4 outstanding Srinivasa Rice Industries Unallocated limits B+ / 4.3 Assigned A4 Sungrace Energy Solutions Pvt CC B+ 43 Assigned Ltd Sungrace Energy Solutions Pvt BG B+ 25 Assigned Ltd Sungrace Energy Solutions Pvt Unallocated Limits B+ / 32 Assigned Ltd A4 Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB- 1220 upgraded from BB+ Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd LT/ST - Proposed Fac BBB- 480 upgraded / A3; from BB+ Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 450 upgraded Programme from MB+ Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd Fixed Deposit MA- 30 Assigned Programme The Lifestile Realty LT, FBL - TL B 130 Assigned Tungnath Educational Society working capital Fac B- 16 Withdrawn Welcome Mineral Pvt Ltd FB -CC Limit B+ 18.5 Upgraded from B Welcome Mineral Pvt Ltd FB - TL B+ 60 Upgraded from B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.