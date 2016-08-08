Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adino Telecom Ltd LOC A4 10 Suspension
revoked
Anglo-French Drugs & ST non-FB Fac A3 60 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd FB facility A4 Reaffirmed
(Sub-limit of CC)
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 60 Suspended
facility
Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd ST -Fund Based A4+ 27.5 Assigned
Indsur Gears Ltd Non-FBL A3 45.5 Suspended
Krishna Maruti Ltd FB Fac A1+ 110 Assigned
Krishna Maruti Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 200 Assigned
Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt Non FBL BG A4 90 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Leonard Exports Non FBL Packing A4 10 Upgraded
Credit/FBP/FBD from D
Leonard Exports Non FBL BG A4 2 Upgraded
from D
National Highways Authority Of CP A1+ 50000 Assigned
India
Phillip Finance & Investment CP Programme A1 500 Reaffirmed
Services India Pvt Ltd
Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed
Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 685 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
4S Spintex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 210 Suspended
Adino Telecom Ltd FBL B+ 40 Suspension
revoked
Adino Telecom Ltd BG B+ 40 Suspension
revoked
Adino Telecom Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 30 Suspension
revoked
reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore
Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage TL B 68 Assigned
Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage CC Limits B 2.5 Assigned
Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage Unallocated Limits B /A4 9.5 Assigned
Anglo-French Drugs & TL Fac BBB- 10 Assigned
Industries Ltd
Anglo-French Drugs & LT FB Fac BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Industries Ltd
revised from 14.00 crore
Anmol Cold Storage TL B 69 Assigned
Anmol Cold Storage CC Limits B /A4 2.5 Assigned
Anmol Cold Storage Unallocated Limits BB- 8.5 Assigned
Atm Global Corporation Fund Based- CC cum B 90 Suspended
PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD*
*Sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs. 2.00 crore and PC cum FBP/FBD of Rs. 8.50 crore
B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd CC B+ 125 Reaffirmed
B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Untied Limit B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Proposed CC
Cairo International LT FBL B 92.7 Reaffirmed
Cairo International Long/ST Fund Bases B 120.8 Reaffirmed
Limits^
^ Long-term limits are interchangeable with short-term limits to the extent of Rs. 12.00 crore
such that total rated amount shall not exceed Rs. 21.35 crore
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC facility B 85 Suspended
Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 6.8 Suspended
Dsp Rice Industries Bk Fac D 80 Suspended
Family Health Care Hospital TL B+ 173.8 Withdrawn
Family Health Care Hospital Working capital Fac B+ 5 Withdrawn
High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit B+ 29.7 Reassigned
enhanced from Rs. 1.14 crore
High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd FB Bk limits BB 473.6 Reassigned
(SO)
reduced from Rs. 49.19 crore
Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 40 Assigned
Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 29.3 Assigned
Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd LT unallocated BB 13.2 Assigned
Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA 20000 Assigned
Tier II Bond Programme(hyd)
Il&Fs Rail Ltd Non-FB Fac A (SO) 500 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 100.0 crore
Indsur Gears Ltd CC limits BBB- 55 Suspended
Indsur Gears Ltd TL limits BBB- 109.2 Suspended
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, FB Fac A- 600 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, non-FB Fac A- 900 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Kamarajar Port Ltd LT, TFBs AA 5000 Reaffirmed
Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Bk Fac BB 110 Suspended
Ltd /A4+
Krishna Maruti Ltd TL A+ 525 Reaffirmed
reduced from 77.5 CR
Krishna Maruti Ltd CC Facility A+ 150 Assigned
Krishna Maruti Ltd FB Fac A+ 440 Assigned
/A1+
Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt FBL CC BB- 30 Assigned
Ltd
increased from Rs. 2.50 crore rated earlier
Leonard Exports FBL CC B+ 37.5 Upgraded
from D
Leonard Exports FBL Untied limits B+ 20.5 Upgraded
from D
Madhavi Edible Bran Oils FB Fac BB- 80 Assigned
(Raichur) Pvt Ltd
Mirza International Ltd TL A 750 Reaffirmed
Mirza International Ltd FB Fac A 2950 Reaffirmed
National Highways Authority Of TFBs 2015-16 AAA 190000 Assigned
India
revised from 24,000 CR
National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds AAA 40000 Assigned
India 2014-15
National Highways Authority Of LT Borrowing AAA 550000 Assigned
India Programme 2016-17
R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd. Fund based CC limit D 100 Suspended
R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based BG D 50 Suspended
sublimit
Ravi Iron Ltd FBL BB- 400 Assigned
Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB 45.4 Reaffirmed
Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 110 Reaffirmed
Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated BB 2.1 Reaffirmed
Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt FB Limit TL D 19 Assigned
Ltd
Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt FB Limit CC D 38 Assigned
Ltd
Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt FB Limit Untied D 1.2 Assigned
Ltd limits
Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Non-FBL BG D 1.8 Assigned
Ltd
Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended
Rice Mill
Superhouse Ltd FB Fac A- 2083.3 Reaffirmed
Reduced from Rs. 237.03 crore
Wall Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 51.1 Assigned
Wall Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned
Wall Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ A4 18.9 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)