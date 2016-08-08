Aug 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 5, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adino Telecom Ltd LOC A4 10 Suspension revoked Anglo-French Drugs & ST non-FB Fac A3 60 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd FB facility A4 Reaffirmed (Sub-limit of CC) Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 60 Suspended facility Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd ST -Fund Based A4+ 27.5 Assigned Indsur Gears Ltd Non-FBL A3 45.5 Suspended Krishna Maruti Ltd FB Fac A1+ 110 Assigned Krishna Maruti Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 200 Assigned Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt Non FBL BG A4 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Leonard Exports Non FBL Packing A4 10 Upgraded Credit/FBP/FBD from D Leonard Exports Non FBL BG A4 2 Upgraded from D National Highways Authority Of CP A1+ 50000 Assigned India Phillip Finance & Investment CP Programme A1 500 Reaffirmed Services India Pvt Ltd Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG A4 12.5 Reaffirmed Superhouse Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 685 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 4S Spintex India Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B /A4 210 Suspended Adino Telecom Ltd FBL B+ 40 Suspension revoked Adino Telecom Ltd BG B+ 40 Suspension revoked Adino Telecom Ltd Proposed Limits B+ 30 Suspension revoked reduced from Rs. 11.00 crore Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage TL B 68 Assigned Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage CC Limits B 2.5 Assigned Aditya Hi-Tech Cold Storage Unallocated Limits B /A4 9.5 Assigned Anglo-French Drugs & TL Fac BBB- 10 Assigned Industries Ltd Anglo-French Drugs & LT FB Fac BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd revised from 14.00 crore Anmol Cold Storage TL B 69 Assigned Anmol Cold Storage CC Limits B /A4 2.5 Assigned Anmol Cold Storage Unallocated Limits BB- 8.5 Assigned Atm Global Corporation Fund Based- CC cum B 90 Suspended PC/PCFC/FBP/FBD* *Sublimit for Cash Credit of Rs. 2.00 crore and PC cum FBP/FBD of Rs. 8.50 crore B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd CC B+ 125 Reaffirmed B. R. Sponge & Power Ltd Untied Limit B+ 25 Reaffirmed Proposed CC Cairo International LT FBL B 92.7 Reaffirmed Cairo International Long/ST Fund Bases B 120.8 Reaffirmed Limits^ ^ Long-term limits are interchangeable with short-term limits to the extent of Rs. 12.00 crore such that total rated amount shall not exceed Rs. 21.35 crore Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd CC facility B 85 Suspended Chhabi Electricals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B 6.8 Suspended Dsp Rice Industries Bk Fac D 80 Suspended Family Health Care Hospital TL B+ 173.8 Withdrawn Family Health Care Hospital Working capital Fac B+ 5 Withdrawn High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit B+ 29.7 Reassigned enhanced from Rs. 1.14 crore High Tech Knitwear Pvt Ltd FB Bk limits BB 473.6 Reassigned (SO) reduced from Rs. 49.19 crore Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC BB 40 Assigned Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL BB 29.3 Assigned Ibex Engineering Pvt Ltd LT unallocated BB 13.2 Assigned Idbi Bank Ltd Basel III Compliant AA 20000 Assigned Tier II Bond Programme(hyd) Il&Fs Rail Ltd Non-FB Fac A (SO) 500 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 100.0 crore Indsur Gears Ltd CC limits BBB- 55 Suspended Indsur Gears Ltd TL limits BBB- 109.2 Suspended Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, FB Fac A- 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Kalyani Global Engineering Pvt LT, non-FB Fac A- 900 Reaffirmed Ltd Kamarajar Port Ltd LT, TFBs AA 5000 Reaffirmed Kothari Fermentation & Biochem Bk Fac BB 110 Suspended Ltd /A4+ Krishna Maruti Ltd TL A+ 525 Reaffirmed reduced from 77.5 CR Krishna Maruti Ltd CC Facility A+ 150 Assigned Krishna Maruti Ltd FB Fac A+ 440 Assigned /A1+ Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt FBL CC BB- 30 Assigned Ltd increased from Rs. 2.50 crore rated earlier Leonard Exports FBL CC B+ 37.5 Upgraded from D Leonard Exports FBL Untied limits B+ 20.5 Upgraded from D Madhavi Edible Bran Oils FB Fac BB- 80 Assigned (Raichur) Pvt Ltd Mirza International Ltd TL A 750 Reaffirmed Mirza International Ltd FB Fac A 2950 Reaffirmed National Highways Authority Of TFBs 2015-16 AAA 190000 Assigned India revised from 24,000 CR National Highways Authority Of LT 54EC bonds AAA 40000 Assigned India 2014-15 National Highways Authority Of LT Borrowing AAA 550000 Assigned India Programme 2016-17 R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd. Fund based CC limit D 100 Suspended R K Shah Projects Pvt. Ltd. Non-fund based BG D 50 Suspended sublimit Ravi Iron Ltd FBL BB- 400 Assigned Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL -TL BB 45.4 Reaffirmed Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB 110 Reaffirmed Rlj Woven Sacks Pvt Ltd FBL - Unallocated BB 2.1 Reaffirmed Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt FB Limit TL D 19 Assigned Ltd Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt FB Limit CC D 38 Assigned Ltd Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt FB Limit Untied D 1.2 Assigned Ltd limits Sarbamangala Agro Products Pvt Non-FBL BG D 1.8 Assigned Ltd Sri Sai Krishna Raw & Boiled Bk Fac B+ 200 Suspended Rice Mill Superhouse Ltd FB Fac A- 2083.3 Reaffirmed Reduced from Rs. 237.03 crore Wall Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd TL B+ 51.1 Assigned Wall Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Assigned Wall Cera Tiles Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+/ A4 18.9 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)