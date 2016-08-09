Aug 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alliance Filaments Ltd ST non fund based - D Suspended LOC* *sub-limit of working capital Alliance Filaments Ltd ST non fund based - D Suspended Project LOC** ** sublimit of term loan Alliance Filaments Ltd ST Non fund based - D 8 Suspended Forward Cover Alliance Filaments Ltd ST Non fund based - BG D 7.5 Suspended Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd Inland LOC A4 5 Reaffirmed Arjandass & Sons ST Non-FBL (LC) A4 60 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International ST fund based - A1 100 outstanding Ltd standby line of credit Bharat Biotech International ST non fund based - A1 900 outstanding Ltd LOC Bharat Biotech International ST Non fund based - BG A1 200 outstanding Ltd Bharat Industrial Enterprises SLC A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Desai Electronics Pvt Ltd non fund based A2+ 5 Suspended facility ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Financing) ECL Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 ASsigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 20000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Ester Industries Ltd ST FB Limits A3+ 900 Reaffirmed Ester Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL A3+ 1260 Reaffirmed IIFL Wealth Finacne Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 25000 Assigned Programme IIFL Wealth Finacne Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 15000 Withdrawn Programme J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Non fund based - ST A3 160 Reaffirmed / Ltd Assigned (enhanced from 13 Cr) K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills Short- term - LC A4 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Sub-limits of CC) K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills ST - BG A4 4.3 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4+ 60 Reaffirmed facility KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based A4+ Reaffirmed facility (sub-limit Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A4 1250 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd ST, FB Fac A1+ 9500 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 3600 Reaffirmed Magnolia Martinique Clothing ST - FB Limits A4 190 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Magnolia Martinique Clothing ST - Unallocated A4 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MP Power Management Co. Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 4400 Suspended National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 14750 Assigned Development Corporation (enhanced from Rs. 1,300 crore) Planetcast Media Services Ltd ST NFBL (BG/LC) A1 260 Reaffirmed (earlier Rs. 33.00 crore) Planetcast Technologies Ltd NFBL A1 386 Upgraded S Kant Healthcare Ltd. FBL A3+ 110 Suspended S Kant Healthcare Ltd. NFBL A3+ 60 Suspended Shankar Mahadev And Company NFBL Rated on ST Scale A4 30 Upgraded Shankar Mahadev And Company BG A4 60 Reaffirmed SK Age Exports FBL A3 75 Suspended SK Age Exports NFBL A3 15 Reaffirmed Standard Retail Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 4150 Reaffirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A4+ 23 Reaffirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd ST, Unallocated A4+ 94.3 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ald Automotive Pvt Ltd LT Bk Lines AAA 6500 Upgraded (SO) from AA+(SO) Alliance Filaments Ltd LT fund based - CC D 190 Suspended Alliance Filaments Ltd LT fund based - TL D 270.3 Suspended Alliance Filaments Ltd LT fund D Suspended based-sublimit of CC* *sub-limit of working capital Anoop Forgings Pvt Ltd CC B- 60 Reaffirmed Arjandass & Sons LT FB Limits (CC) B+ 15 Reaffirmed Balaji Cotton Industries Fund Based-Working D 70 Suspended Capital Balaji Cotton Industries Total FBL D 70 Suspended Bhagwati Rice Mill (P) Ltd FB Fac B+ 284 Reaffirmed Bharat Biotech International LT fund based - CC A 1200 assigned/ Ltd outstanding Bharat Biotech International LT fund based - TL A 434.2 outstanding Ltd Bharat Biotech International LT/ST Fund based and A/A1 250 outstanding Ltd NFBL Bharat Biotech International Unallocated Limits A/A1 37.8 Assigned Ltd Bharat Industrial Enterprises Export Packing Credit BB 600 Reaffirmed Ltd Bharat Industrial Enterprises Corporate Loan BB 40 Reaffirmed Ltd Bmm Cements Ltd TL Fac D 1838.8 Suspended Bmm Cements Ltd fund based facility D 160 Suspended Cholamandalam Investment And LT Bk Loans AA 58000 Assigned / Finance Co. Ltd Outstanding (Enhanced from 4,960 Cr) Cholamandalam Investment And NCDs AA 20000 Assigned / Finance Co. Ltd Outstanding Desai Electronics Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 196 Suspended DSP Blackrock Investment DSP Blackrock AAA Assigned Managers Pvt Ltd Liquidity Fund mfs DSP Blackrock Investment DSP Blackrock Bking & AAA Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd PSU Debt Fund mfs DSP Blackrock Investment DSP Blackrock AAA Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Strategic Bond Fund mfs DSP Blackrock Investment DSP Blackrock Money AAA Reaffirmed Managers Pvt Ltd Manager Fund mfs Ester Industries Ltd TL BBB 1273.2 Reaffirmed Ester Industries Ltd LT FBL BBB 600 Reaffirmed Ester Industries Ltd LT/ ST unallocated ICRA]BBB / 66.8 Reaffirmed Limits A3+ Grameen Koota Financial LT Bk Fac A- 20132.7 Assigned / Services Pvt Ltd Outstanding (enhanced from 1,013.27 Cr) Grameen Koota Financial NCDs A- 4000 Assigned Services Pvt Ltd Grameen Koota Financial NCDs A- 77.5 Withdrawn Services Pvt Ltd Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd Bk lines AAA / 15000 Suspended A1+ J Pan Tubular Components Pvt Fund based - LT BBB- 218 Reaffirmed / Ltd Assigned (enhanced from 12 Cr) Jindal Drilling & Industries Bk Fac A- / 1700 Suspended Ltd A1 K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills LT - TL B+ 77.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd (Reduced from Rs. 10.19 crore) K. C. Ferro & Rerolling Mills LT - CCs B+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BB+ 97 Reaffirmed KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB+ 85 Reaffirmed KGI Clothing Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BB+/ 12 Reaffirmed Limits A4+ Leela Ship Recycling Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 250 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd NCD programme AAA 1000 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd LT, FB Fac AAA 1500 Reaffirmed Lupin Ltd LT, non-FB Fac AAA 400 Reaffirmed M/S Balaji Motors FBL BBB- 60 Suspended M/S Mrpc Expo Pvt Ltd FBL BB- 86 Suspended Magnolia Martinique Clothing LT - FB limit BB 90 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd MP Power Management Co. Ltd FBL BB+ 600 Suspended New Faizan Foods TL limits B 50 Withdrawn Planetcast Media Services Ltd FBL A+ 100 Upgraded from A Planetcast Media Services Ltd LT NFBL (FG/SBLC) A+ 180 Upgraded from A (earlier Rs. 11.0 crore) Planetcast Technologies Ltd FBL A+ 70 Upgraded from A Radhe Cotton & Oil Industries LT fund based - CC D 50 Suspended Radhe Cotton & Oil Industries LT fund based- TL D 13 Suspended Rockland Ceramic Llp Proposed Unallocated B/ 150 Assigned Limits A4 S Kant Healthcare Ltd. CC limits (the CC BBB 30 Suspended limit is a sub limit within the FBL of Rs. 11.00 crore) Sagar Drugs And CC Limits BB- 60 Revised from Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BB Sarv India Home Furnishing LT FB-CC Limit BB- 21 Upgraded from B+ Sarv India Home Furnishing LT FB-TL BB- 65 Upgraded from B+ Sarv India Home Furnishing LT Unallocated BB- 14 Upgraded from B+ Shankar Mahadev And Company FBL Rated on LT Scale BB- Reaffirmed Shankar Mahadev And Company Cash Credi BB- 30 Reaffirmed Shiv Shanker Rice Mills CC BB- 365 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 25 Cr) Shiv Shanker Rice Mills TL BB- 40 Reaffirmed (reduced from 7.50 Cr) Shree Balaji Ice And Cold CC B 39 Reaffirmed Storage Shree Balaji Ice And Cold TL B 19.5 Reaffirmed Storage Shri Mohan Singh Shiksha FB Fac B 400 Suspended Sansthan Standard Retail Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Subhash Polytex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 140 Suspended (Stable)/ A4+ Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - CC BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Trans Tyres (India) Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL BB+ 42.7 Reaffirmed Union Kbc Asset Management Co. Union KBC Capital AAA Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series 3 Varun Agro Processing Foods LT - TL B+ 110 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Varun Agro Processing Foods LT - CC B+ 80 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Wianxx Impex Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B- 490 Suspended Yellowstone Nirmiti Llp Yellowstone Nirmiti Pune - - LLP- project Five-Star" (Phase I) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.