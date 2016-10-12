Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase A3 450 Reaffirmed
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LOC limits A3 80 Reaffirmed
Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd BG A4 72.5 Reaffirmed
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Capex LOC / A4+ Reaffirmed
Buyer Credit*
* Sublimit within term loan
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Letter of A4 20 Reaffirmed
Guarantee
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Bill A4 Reaffirmed
discount under LC*
* Sublimit cash credit facility
Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - BG A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed
Shankara Sai Rice Industries FBL A4 17.5 Suspended
The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL Limits BBB- 55.9 Reaffirmed
Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 33.7 Reaffirmed
/ A3/
Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd CC B 12.5 (Upgraded
from B-
Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL A+ 2200 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Eftec (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Fund BBB+/ 170 Reaffirmed
Based/Non Fund Based A2
Gemini Aluminium Trading Co. FBL B+ 100 Suspended
Pvt. Ltd
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC BB+ 140 Reaffirmed
Icon Granito Pvt Ltd FB Limit - TL BB+ 100.8 Reaffirmed
Jivandhara Cotton Industries FB -CC Limit B+ 140 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC B 140 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL B 2.8 Reaffirmed
Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 4.7 Assigned
Late Shri Vishnu Waman Thakur FBL rated on a LT BBB- Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust scale
Late Shri Vishnu Waman Thakur TL BBB- 104.1 Reaffirmed
Charitable Trust
Manasa Rice Industry CC B+ 90 Suspended
Manasa Rice Industry TL B+ / 13.7 Suspended
A4
Manasa Rice Industry Unallocated limits B+ / 6.3 Suspended
A4
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC B 40 Reaffirmed
Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limit - TL B 90 Reaffirmed
Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB - TL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed
Shankara Sai Rice Industries CC facility B 17.5 Suspended
Shankara Sai Rice Industries TL Fac B 35 Suspended
Shankara Sai Rice Industries unallocated limits B / 30 Suspended
A4
Siddhi Cotton Industries FB Limit - CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Skn Rice Industries BG B+ / 100 Suspended
A4
Sp Accure Labs Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended
The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd CC BB 520 Reaffirmed
The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd TL Fac BB 222.4 Reaffirmed
The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Unallocated BB 20.8 Reaffirmed
Umesh & Bros. Construction FBL B+ 30 Suspended
Umesh & Bros. Construction NFBL B+ 120 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)