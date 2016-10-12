Oct 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill Purchase A3 450 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd LOC limits A3 80 Reaffirmed Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd BG A4 72.5 Reaffirmed Icon Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4+ 21.5 Reaffirmed Icon Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Icon Granito Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Capex LOC / A4+ Reaffirmed Buyer Credit* * Sublimit within term loan Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Letter of A4 20 Reaffirmed Guarantee Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Bill A4 Reaffirmed discount under LC* * Sublimit cash credit facility Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based - BG A4+ 27.5 Reaffirmed Shankara Sai Rice Industries FBL A4 17.5 Suspended The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Non-FB Fac A4+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC Limits BBB- 450 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd TL Limits BBB- 55.9 Reaffirmed Apex Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 33.7 Reaffirmed / A3/ Bds Projects India Pvt Ltd CC B 12.5 (Upgraded from B- Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility TL A+ 2200 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Eftec (India) Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Fund BBB+/ 170 Reaffirmed Based/Non Fund Based A2 Gemini Aluminium Trading Co. FBL B+ 100 Suspended Pvt. Ltd Icon Granito Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC BB+ 140 Reaffirmed Icon Granito Pvt Ltd FB Limit - TL BB+ 100.8 Reaffirmed Jivandhara Cotton Industries FB -CC Limit B+ 140 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - CC B 140 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Scale - FBL - TL B 2.8 Reaffirmed Kaveri Cotex Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 4.7 Assigned Late Shri Vishnu Waman Thakur FBL rated on a LT BBB- Reaffirmed Charitable Trust scale Late Shri Vishnu Waman Thakur TL BBB- 104.1 Reaffirmed Charitable Trust Manasa Rice Industry CC B+ 90 Suspended Manasa Rice Industry TL B+ / 13.7 Suspended A4 Manasa Rice Industry Unallocated limits B+ / 6.3 Suspended A4 Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC B 40 Reaffirmed Orfina Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB Limit - TL B 90 Reaffirmed Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Saimax Ceramic Pvt Ltd FB - TL B+ 40.5 Reaffirmed Shankara Sai Rice Industries CC facility B 17.5 Suspended Shankara Sai Rice Industries TL Fac B 35 Suspended Shankara Sai Rice Industries unallocated limits B / 30 Suspended A4 Siddhi Cotton Industries FB Limit - CC B+ 120 Reaffirmed Skn Rice Industries BG B+ / 100 Suspended A4 Sp Accure Labs Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd CC BB 520 Reaffirmed The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd TL Fac BB 222.4 Reaffirmed The Gowthami Solvent Oils Ltd Unallocated BB 20.8 Reaffirmed Umesh & Bros. Construction FBL B+ 30 Suspended Umesh & Bros. Construction NFBL B+ 120 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.