Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ishwar Cables Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 10 Assigned
Jmt Auto Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 536 Assigned
Jmt Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A4 10 Assigned
Facility
Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd LOC A3+ 48 Reaffirmed
Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd BG A3+ - Reaffirmed
Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd PSR Limit A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Savan Electronics Off-grid solar SP 2C - Assigned
projects
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 100 Assigned
[ ICRA]A4
CMS Info Systems Ltd TL AA 105 Reaffirmed
CMS Info Systems Ltd FBL (CC/WCTL) AA 1315 Reaffirmed
CMS Info Systems Ltd NFBL (BG/LC) AA / 1380 Reaffirmed
A1+
Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 BB- 13 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 BBB+ 229.4 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ishwar Cables Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B 60 Assigned
JMT Auto Ltd TL BB- 918 Assigned
JMT Auto Ltd FB Fac BB- 870 Assigned
JMT Auto Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 166 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA 1535.9 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA 68.2 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 24.1 Assigned
Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 116.3 Assigned
Motia Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Lines BB- 478.7 Suspended
Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd CC BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd TL BBB 178 Reaffirmed
Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd Preshipment Credit BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd Unallocated BBB - Reaffirmed
Samdariya Abhushan Pvt. Ltd. Fund based facility B+ 250 Assigned
Samdariya Abhushan Pvt. Ltd. Proposed fund based B+ 250 Assigned
facility
SM Constructions Bk Fac BB- 85 Suspended
Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Non Fund Based Bk Fac B+ / 100 Suspended
A4
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)