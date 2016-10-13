Oct 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 12, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ishwar Cables Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 10 Assigned Jmt Auto Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 536 Assigned Jmt Auto Ltd Bill Discounting A4 10 Assigned Facility Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd LOC A3+ 48 Reaffirmed Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd BG A3+ - Reaffirmed Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd PSR Limit A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Savan Electronics Off-grid solar SP 2C - Assigned projects LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Captain Tractors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ / 100 Assigned [ ICRA]A4 CMS Info Systems Ltd TL AA 105 Reaffirmed CMS Info Systems Ltd FBL (CC/WCTL) AA 1315 Reaffirmed CMS Info Systems Ltd NFBL (BG/LC) AA / 1380 Reaffirmed A1+ Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A2 BB- 13 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company PTC Series A1 BBB+ 229.4 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ishwar Cables Pvt Ltd FBL-CC B 60 Assigned JMT Auto Ltd TL BB- 918 Assigned JMT Auto Ltd FB Fac BB- 870 Assigned JMT Auto Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 166 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA 1535.9 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd PTC Series A2 AAA 68.2 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Liquidity Facility AAA 24.1 Assigned Magma Fincorp Ltd Second Loss Facility BBB- 116.3 Assigned Motia Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Lines BB- 478.7 Suspended Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd CC BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd TL BBB 178 Reaffirmed Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd Preshipment Credit BBB 80 Reaffirmed Ngl Fine-Chem Ltd Unallocated BBB - Reaffirmed Samdariya Abhushan Pvt. Ltd. Fund based facility B+ 250 Assigned Samdariya Abhushan Pvt. Ltd. Proposed fund based B+ 250 Assigned facility SM Constructions Bk Fac BB- 85 Suspended Sri Srinivasa Rice Mill Non Fund Based Bk Fac B+ / 100 Suspended A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)