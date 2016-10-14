Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt ST, non- fund based A4 1.9 Reaffirmed Ltd Archies Ltd CP A2 150 Revised from A1 Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A1 20 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A2 216 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Assigned Programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Withdrawn Programme Jayshree Builders ST - Standby LOC A4 38 Upgraded from D Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt Non FBL - BG A4 90 outstanding Ltd Lubi Industries Llp EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD/EBR* A1 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit facility Lubi Industries Llp BG* A1 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit facility Lubi Industries Llp LOC/Buyers Credit* A1 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit facility Lubi Industries Llp LER* A1 Reaffirmed *Sublimit of cash credit facility Lubi Industries Llp EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD/EBR* A1 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of cash credit facility Lubi Industries Llp BG* A1 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of cash credit facility Lubi Industries Llp LOC/Buyers Credit* A1 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of cash credit facility Lubi Industries Llp LER* A1 Reaffirmed * Sublimit of cash credit facility Master Capital Services Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A2 1000 Reaffirmed lines LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -TL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Ltd Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT/ST Unallocated B+/A4 65.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Archies Ltd FBL BBB+ 300 Revised from A Archies Ltd NFBL BBB+ 30 Revised from A Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A 70 Reaffirmed Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd LT/ST A 60 Assigned Limits-Unallocated / A1 Bharat Seats Ltd LT-fund based CC BBB 352 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd LT-fund based TL BBB 422 Reaffirmed Bharat Seats Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated BBB / 126.2 Reaffirmed A2 Econ Metallic (India) Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines BB / 65 Suspended A4+ Eulogia Inn Llp LT-Unallocated limits B 150 Suspended Healthcare Global Enterprises TL Fac BBB+ 3230 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Healthcare Global Enterprises LT FB Fac BBB+ 550 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Healthcare Global Enterprises LT non-FB Fac BBB+ 120 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Healthcare Global Enterprises LT Interchangeable BBB+ Revised from Ltd BBB+ Healthcare Global Enterprises Proposed limits BBB+ 1334.1 Revised from Ltd BBB+ Jayshree Builders LT - TL B- 300 Upgraded from D Jayshree Builders LT & ST - Unallocated B- / 412 Upgraded limits A4; from D / D Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt FBL - CC BB- 40 outstanding Ltd /assigned La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 579.4 Suspended / A3+ Lubi Industries Llp CC A 650 Reaffirmed Lubi Industries Llp Working Capital A Reaffirmed Demand Loan* *Sublimit of cash credit facility Lubi Industries Llp CC A 650 Reaffirmed Lubi Industries Llp Working Capital A Reaffirmed Demand Loan* * Sublimit of cash credit facility Manglam Vardhman Developers Llp Bk Fac BB 250 Withdrawn Milton Cycle Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 100 Upgraded from BB Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL BB 174.8 Reaffirmed Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC BB 100 Reaffirmed R E Infra Pvt Ltd Bk limits BBB- 1000 Suspended / A3 Realwax Industries TL BB+ 144.1 Withdrawn Sushma Buildtech Ltd Bk lines BB+ 1500 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.