Oct 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 13, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt ST, non- fund based A4 1.9 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Archies Ltd CP A2 150 Revised from
A1
Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd ST FBL A1 20 Reaffirmed
Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd ST Non-FBL A1 200 Reaffirmed
Bharat Seats Ltd ST-Non Fund Based A2 216 Reaffirmed
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Assigned
Programme
Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Withdrawn
Programme
Jayshree Builders ST - Standby LOC A4 38 Upgraded
from D
Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt Non FBL - BG A4 90 outstanding
Ltd
Lubi Industries Llp EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD/EBR* A1 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Lubi Industries Llp BG* A1 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Lubi Industries Llp LOC/Buyers Credit* A1 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Lubi Industries Llp LER* A1 Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Lubi Industries Llp EPC/PCFC/FBP/FBD/EBR* A1 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of cash credit facility
Lubi Industries Llp BG* A1 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of cash credit facility
Lubi Industries Llp LOC/Buyers Credit* A1 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of cash credit facility
Lubi Industries Llp LER* A1 Reaffirmed
* Sublimit of cash credit facility
Master Capital Services Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A2 1000 Reaffirmed
lines
LONG TERM RATINGS:
Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -TL B+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT, FBL -CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Allevard Iai Suspensions Pvt LT/ST Unallocated B+/A4 65.6 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Archies Ltd FBL BBB+ 300 Revised from
A
Archies Ltd NFBL BBB+ 30 Revised from
A
Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd LT FBL A 70 Reaffirmed
Avi Oil India Pvt Ltd LT/ST A 60 Assigned
Limits-Unallocated / A1
Bharat Seats Ltd LT-fund based CC BBB 352 Reaffirmed
Bharat Seats Ltd LT-fund based TL BBB 422 Reaffirmed
Bharat Seats Ltd LT/ST- Unallocated BBB / 126.2 Reaffirmed
A2
Econ Metallic (India) Pvt. Ltd. Bk lines BB / 65 Suspended
A4+
Eulogia Inn Llp LT-Unallocated limits B 150 Suspended
Healthcare Global Enterprises TL Fac BBB+ 3230 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Healthcare Global Enterprises LT FB Fac BBB+ 550 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Healthcare Global Enterprises LT non-FB Fac BBB+ 120 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Healthcare Global Enterprises LT Interchangeable BBB+ Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Healthcare Global Enterprises Proposed limits BBB+ 1334.1 Revised from
Ltd BBB+
Jayshree Builders LT - TL B- 300 Upgraded
from D
Jayshree Builders LT & ST - Unallocated B- / 412 Upgraded
limits A4; from D
/ D
Kulkarni & Sahu Buildcon Pvt FBL - CC BB- 40 outstanding
Ltd /assigned
La Gajjar Machineries Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB 579.4 Suspended
/ A3+
Lubi Industries Llp CC A 650 Reaffirmed
Lubi Industries Llp Working Capital A Reaffirmed
Demand Loan*
*Sublimit of cash credit facility
Lubi Industries Llp CC A 650 Reaffirmed
Lubi Industries Llp Working Capital A Reaffirmed
Demand Loan*
* Sublimit of cash credit facility
Manglam Vardhman Developers Llp Bk Fac BB 250 Withdrawn
Milton Cycle Industries Ltd FB Fac BB+ 100 Upgraded
from BB
Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd LT fund based-TL BB 174.8 Reaffirmed
Patel Inn & Travels Pvt Ltd LT fund based-CC BB 100 Reaffirmed
R E Infra Pvt Ltd Bk limits BBB- 1000 Suspended
/ A3
Realwax Industries TL BB+ 144.1 Withdrawn
Sushma Buildtech Ltd Bk lines BB+ 1500 Suspended
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
