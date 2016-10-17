Oct 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 14, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Medical Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 60 Suspended Bti Payments Pvt Ltd ST FB Fac A1 2800 Assigned / Outstanding Escorts Ltd CP A1 500 Assigned (CP)/shortterm-debt (STD) programme Escorts Ltd Non-FBL A1 6130 Assigned Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 35 Assigned Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 25 Revised from A4 Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd EPC cum FBP/FBD A4+ 140 Revised from A4 Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd FLC * A4+ - Revised from A4 *Sub limit of cash credit Religare Finvest Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 6000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd CP programme A1+ 27000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 10000 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Medical Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Suspended Baratheon Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 BBB+ 208.6 Assigned Baratheon Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 21.8 Assigned Da Toll Road Pvt Ltd TL BBB 18600 Reaffirmed Da Toll Road Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Da Toll Road Pvt Ltd Proposed Limits BBB 545 Reaffirmed Escorts Ltd TL Fac A- 2570 Assigned Escorts Ltd FBL A-/A1 4780 Assigned Escorts Ltd Unallocated A-/A1 730 Assigned Hardik Textiles Pvt Ltd Working Capital Limit B+ 86 Reaffirmed Hardik Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT facility B+ 14 Reaffirmed Icon Infotech Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC B 35 Assigned Ifmr Capital Finance PTC Series A1 Provisional 526.1 Assigned A Ifmr Capital Finance Intrepid Finance and Provisional 200 Assigned Leasing Private BBB+ Limited Ifmr Capital Finance MPower micro Finance Provisional 150 Assigned Private Limited BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance Pahal Financial Provisional 150 Assigned Services Private BBB+ Limited Ifmr Capital Finance Pudhuaaru Financial Provisional 200 Assigned Services Private BBB+ Limited Ifmr Capital Finance Sambandh Financial Provisional 100 Assigned Services Private BBB+ Limited Ifmr Capital Finance Satin Creditcare Provisional 260 Assigned NetworkLimited BBB+ Ifmr Capital Finance PTC Series A2 Provisional 52 Assigned C+ J.D. Cotton Industry FBL B 67 Suspended Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 370.2 Assigned Ltd A Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A1 Provisional 511.3 Assigned Ltd A- Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 11.5 Assigned Ltd BBB Janalakshmi Financial Services PTC Series A2 Provisional 20.6 Assigned Ltd BBB+ Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 125 Revised from BB- Omax Cotspin Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 293.2 Revised from BB- Patel Cotton Industries CC B+ 100 Assigned Religare Finvest Ltd Non-CPS A+ 1250 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd LT Debt programme AA- 34000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd LT Bk Limits AA- 114000 Outstanding Religare Finvest Ltd Nifty Linked pp-MLD- 1000 Outstanding Debenture programme AA- Rufous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 78.6 Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 88.4 Assigned Zen Lefin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 B 10.4 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)