Oct 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd ST- Non- FB Fac A2(SO) 1.9 Reassigned Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd BG A4 45 outstanding Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd LOC A4 Assigned Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 Assigned Farmson Enviro Care solar thermal 'SP 2C Assigned projects. Flourish Paper And Chemicals ST: Non-FBL A4; 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Haldiram Manufacturing Company NFBL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Kandhari Beverages Pvt. Ltd Non-FBL A1 29.5 Reaffirmed Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- EPC/FBD* A4 Reaffirmed Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- BG A4 47 Reaffirmed Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based- A4 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit M/S Taxus Infrastructure And NFBL A4 150 Suspended Power Projects Pvt Ltd Pmp Infratech Pvt Ltd BG A4 50 Assigned Shree Hari Yarns Pvt Ltd ST fund based and NFBL A4+ 80 Suspended State Bank Of Patiala Certificates of A1+ 180000 Reaffirmed deposits programme Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST NFBL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Travancore Cocotuft Pvt Ltd ST unallocated A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Utility Forms Pvt. Ltd. BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT - TL Fac BBB+ 19.2 Reassigned (SO) Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed - LT Fac BBB+ 300 Reassigned (SO) Aachi Spices And Foods Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BBB+ 130 Reassigned (SO) D.G. Cold Storage Pvt Ltd line of credit C 150 Suspended Dhruvtara Agro And Allied FB Fac B 90 Suspended Industries Pvt Ltd Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd TL BB- 770 Assigned / outstanding Falcon Yarns Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Assigned Flourish Paper And Chemicals LT: FB limits B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Flourish Paper And Chemicals TL B+ 13 Reaffirmed Ltd Haldiram Educational Society FBL AA(SO) 300 Upgraded from AA-(SO) Haldiram Manufacturing Company FBL A+ 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A Provisional Assigned Ltd - Elite Mortgage Hl Trust AAA Sept 2016 (SO) Kandhari Beverages Pvt. Ltd FBL A 2970.5 Reaffirmed Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL BB 421.8 upgraded from BB- Lexus Granito India Pvt Ltd Fund Based- CC BB 220 upgraded from BB- M/S Taxus Infrastructure And FBL B+ 60 Suspended Power Projects Pvt Ltd Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre TL B- 15 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mann Mediciti Wellness Centre Working Capital B- 58 Assigned Pvt Ltd Pmp Infratech Pvt Ltd CC Limits B+ 30 Assigned Pooja Exports LT/ST, FB Fac BB+ / 5100 Notice of A4+ Withdrawal Reliance Home Finance Ltd PTC Series A Provisional 804.6 Assigned AAA (SO) Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd CC B; 90 Reaffirmed Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd SLC B; 9 Reaffirmed Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd TL B; 20 Reaffirmed Shraman Strips Pvt Ltd Unallocated B; 41 Reaffirmed Shree Hari Yarns Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 70 Suspended Sonata Finance Pvt Ltd NCD programme BBB 1500 Assigned State Bank Of Patiala Tier II bonds (Basel AAA 14500 Reaffirmed III compliant) (hyb) The Associated Auto Parts Ltd line of credit A+ 60 Withdrawn Tvs Credit Services Ltd Second Loss Facility Provisional 17.8 Assigned A- (SO) Tvs Credit Services Ltd PTCs Provisional 474.9 Assigned AAA (SO) Utility Forms Pvt. Ltd. CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed V.S. Ecoblocks Pvt Ltd TL B+ 136.5 Reaffirmed V.S. Ecoblocks Pvt Ltd CC B+ 30 Reaffirmed V.S. Ecoblocks Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B+ 133.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)