Oct 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 19, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels NFBL A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels CP/ST Debt A1+ 300* Reaffirmed Ltd * The total borrowings under CP/STD programme and fund based working capital limits from banks to be limited Rs. 30 crore. Ginni Filaments Ltd ST non-fund based Bk A4+ 531 Downgraded Fac from A3 (enhanced from 53.10 ) Green Farm Agri Exports Fund Based- Packing A4 40 Reaffirmed Credit Limit (PCL)* *Total Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore with one way interchange ability from PCL to OCC (Cash Credit) Green Farm Agri Exports Non Fund Based- A4 18.7 Reaffirmed Credit Exposure Limit Gruh Finance Ltd ST debt Programme A1+ 44500 Reaffirmed Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 70000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Assigned Programme Jassmine Enterprises ST FB limits A4 60 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Nil) K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 5 Withdrawn Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Fund Based A1+ 566 Reaffirmed Ksb Pumps Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1510 Reaffirmed Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ 580 upgraded from A4+ (enhanced from 51.00) Srei Equipment Finance Ltd ST Debt programme A1+ 45000 Reaffirmed Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd NFBBF A3 9.4 Reaffirmed Yogesh Construction ST - BG A4 50 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels TL A+ 4240.3 Reaffirmed Ltd (enhanced from Rs. 395.98 crore) Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels FBL A+ 300* Reaffirmed Ltd * The total borrowings under CP/STD programme and fund based working capital limits from banks to be limited Rs. 30 crore. Avasarala Technologies Ltd Working Capital D 1380 Suspended Avasarala Technologies Ltd TL D 989.2 Suspended Avasarala Technologies Ltd non-FBL D 1146.9 Suspended Friends Land Developers LT FB Bk Fac BB+ 1000 Assigned / Outstanding *includes proposed term loan (enhanced from Rs. 50.0 crore) Ginni Filaments Ltd LT NCDs BB+ 43 Downgraded from BBB- (reduced from 10.30) Ginni Filaments Ltd LT fund based Bk Fac BB+ 3577 Downgraded from BBB- (reduced from 446.56)includes unallocated amount of Rs. 5.80 crore (reduced from Rs. 83.62 crore) Ginni Filaments Ltd LT non-fund based Bk BB+ 49 Downgraded Fac from BBB- (increased from 3.44) Green Farm Agri Exports Fund Based- CC* B+ 10 Reaffirmed *Total Fund Based Limits of Rs. 5.00 crore with one way interchange ability from PCL to OCC (Cash Credit) Green Farm Agri Exports Fund Based- Warehouse B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Gruh Finance Ltd LT debt programme AAA 18500 Reaffirmed Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AAA 1500 Reaffirmed programme Gruh Finance Ltd Fixed deposits MAAA - Reaffirmed programme Jai Hanuman Rice Industries Nfb and proposed Fac B / 90 Suspended A4 Jassmine Enterprises ST non FB limit-LOC - - - (Reduced from Rs.4.50 crore) Jassmine Enterprises Instrument Amount BB- 100 Reaffirmed Rating Action LT FB limit-CC K. L. Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 37.5 Withdrawn Karthik Roofings LT - TL D 17.3 Assigned Karthik Roofings LT - CC D 55 Assigned Karthik Roofings ST - Non FB Fac D 27.7 Assigned Karthik Roofings And LT - TL D 41.7 Assigned Structurals Pvt. Ltd Karthik Roofings And LT - CC D 20 Assigned Structurals Pvt. Ltd Karthik Roofings And ST - Non FB Fac D 38.3 Assigned Structurals Pvt. Ltd Kranti Cotton And Oil FB - CC Limit B 62.5 Reaffirmed Industries Kranti Cotton And Oil FB -TL Limit B 5.4 Reaffirmed Industries (reduced from 0.77 CR) Kranti Cotton And Oil FB - Unallocated Limit B 2.3 Reaffirmed Industries (enhanced from Nil CR) Ksb Pumps Ltd LT FBL AA 91.5 Reaffirmed Narayan Cotgin Pvt Ltd CC B 70 Suspended Narayan Cotgin Pvt Ltd TL B 4.5 Suspended Ortel Communications Ltd TL BB 366.6 Suspended Ortel Communications Ltd LT fund based Bk BB 150 Suspended limits Ortel Communications Ltd unallocated limits BB 883.4 Suspended Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd FBCC BB 85 Assigned (enhanced from 3.50 ) Rotostat Services Pvt Ltd NFB BB 35 Assigned (enhanced from 1.50 ) Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 104.5 upgraded from BB- (reduced from 13.45) Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 21.1 upgraded from BB- (reduced from 2.94) Sharavathy Conductors Pvt Ltd unallocated limits BB+ / 94.4 upgraded A4+ from BB- (enhanced from Nil) Sri Aurobindo Packagers Pvt Ltd FB Fac B- 110 Suspended Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech LT - Fund Based (CC) B+ 120 Reaffirmed Industries (Enhanced from 9.00) Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Hi-Tech LT - Fund Based TL B+ 37 Reaffirmed Industries (Reduced from 4.20) Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd TL BBB- 96 Reaffirmed Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd FBBF BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Sunstar Precision Forge Ltd unallocated BBB- 195.6 Reaffirmed Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 7000 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 4000 Assigned Ltd Venu Industries CCL B 150 Reaffirmed Yogesh Construction LT - CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)