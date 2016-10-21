Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 310 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Assigned / Outstanding Marathwada Auto Cluster ST, Non-Fund Based - A4 85 Assigned LOC Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based A3 340 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Non FB Fac A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ventures Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Non FB Fac (sublimit) A4+ Reaffirmed Ventures Multistone Granito (P) Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned / Outstanding Multistone Granito (P) Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4.2 Assigned / Outstanding Sterling Tools Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 327.5 upgraded from A1 Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- ST A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Re-affirmed; outlook revised to Stable from Negative Agra Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 10 Re-affirmed; outlook revised to Stable from Negative Amgoorie India Ltd FBL* A+ 50 Reaffirmed / A1+ * AIL's fund-based facilities are entirely fungible between long-term and short-term facilities Azad Ispat India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B+ 120 Assigned Bansal Educational Trust Bk Fac BB 99 Suspended Chowhan Enterprises LT - FB Fac BB+ 110 Suspended Chowhan Enterprises LT - Unallocated BB+ 10 Suspended Dhareshwar Ginning Industries CC B+ 60 Suspended Dhareshwar Ginning Industries TL B+ 15.9 Suspended Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 A-(SO) Withdrawn Sequana Cv Ifmr Capital 2014 Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 AA(SO) Withdrawn Sequana Cv Ifmr Capital 2014 Goodricke Group Ltd FB Limits* AA- / 750 Reaffirmed A1+ * GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Goodricke Group Ltd Non-FBL* AA- / 80 Reaffirmed A1+ * GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Hdfc Capital Protection HDFC Capital AAAmfs Withdrawn Oriented Fund - Series I Plan 1 Protection Oriented Fund - Series I Plan 1. Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) Reaffirmed (Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd ) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) Reaffirmed (Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd ) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) Reaffirmed (Mpower Micro Finance Pvt Ltd ) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) Reaffirmed (Saija Finance Pvt Ltd) Jai Krishan-Svp Jv LT FB Bk Fac BB 300 Reaffirmed Jai Krishan-Svp Jv LT unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed Koomber Tea Company Pvt Ltd FBL* A+ / 41 Reaffirmed A1+ * KTCPL's fund-based facilities are entirely fungible between long-term and short-term facilities Krishna Ginning Pressing And Fund Based-CC B 80 Suspended Oil Industries Krishna Ginning Pressing And Fund Based-TL B 18 Suspended Oil Industries Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 211 Reaffirmed (SO) Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Capital Limits (SO) Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 62.9 Reaffirmed (SO) Madura Microfinance Ltd - PTC Series A2 BB+ Withdrawn Chione Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Madura Microfinance Ltd - PTC Series A1 BBB+ Withdrawn Chione Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Marathwada Auto Cluster LT, Fund Based - TL BB- 28.2 Assigned Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1383.6 Reaffirmed Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 626.4 Reaffirmed / A3; Mohan Charitable Eductional Bk Fac B- 550 Suspended Trust Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure TL Fac BB 2960 reaffirmed / Ventures assigned Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure FB Fac BB 10 Reaffirmed Ventures Multistone Granito (P) Ltd TL B 324 Assigned / Outstanding Multistone Granito (P) Ltd CC B 120 Assigned Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) Withdrawn -Mercury Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- Withdrawn -Mercury Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Premier Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 188.2 Suspended A4 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A(SO) 422.5 Assigned Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A3 BBB 9.9 Assigned Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB+ 24.8 Assigned Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Securitrans India Pvt Ltd Fund Based AA(SO)/ A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Securitrans India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based AA(SO)/ A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility A(SO) Withdrawn Ltd -Sansar Vehicle Trust December 2013 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs AAA Withdrawn Ltd -Sansar Vehicle Trust (SO) December 2013 II Sterling Tools Ltd TL A+ 486.9 upgraded from A Sterling Tools Ltd CC Fac A+ 650 upgraded from A Sterling Tools Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ 66.6 Assigned Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- LT A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Stewart Holl (India) Ltd FBL* A+ 45 Reaffirmed / A1+ SHIL's fund-based facilities are entirely fungible between long-term and short-term facilities Tirupati Cotex CC B 60 upgraded from B- Tirupati Cotex TL B 10 upgraded from B- Veerprabhu Marketing Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BB+ / 150 Reaffirmed Non-FBL A4+ Victor Enterprises LT - FB Fac BB- 50 Suspended Victor Enterprises LT - TL BB- 5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.