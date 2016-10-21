US STOCKS-Wall St tumbles as turmoil in Washington spooks investors
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
Oct 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 20, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd ST FBL A4 310 Reaffirmed Iifl Wealth Management Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 5000 Assigned / Outstanding Marathwada Auto Cluster ST, Non-Fund Based - A4 85 Assigned LOC Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based A3 340 Reaffirmed Working Capital Limits Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Non FB Fac A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Ventures Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure Non FB Fac (sublimit) A4+ Reaffirmed Ventures Multistone Granito (P) Ltd BG A4 40 Assigned / Outstanding Multistone Granito (P) Ltd Credit Exposure Limit A4 4.2 Assigned / Outstanding Sterling Tools Ltd Non FB Fac A1+ 327.5 upgraded from A1 Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- ST A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agra Products Pvt Ltd LT FBL BB 30 Re-affirmed; outlook revised to Stable from Negative Agra Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB 10 Re-affirmed; outlook revised to Stable from Negative Amgoorie India Ltd FBL* A+ 50 Reaffirmed / A1+ * AIL's fund-based facilities are entirely fungible between long-term and short-term facilities Azad Ispat India Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B+ 120 Assigned Bansal Educational Trust Bk Fac BB 99 Suspended Chowhan Enterprises LT - FB Fac BB+ 110 Suspended Chowhan Enterprises LT - Unallocated BB+ 10 Suspended Dhareshwar Ginning Industries CC B+ 60 Suspended Dhareshwar Ginning Industries TL B+ 15.9 Suspended Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A2 A-(SO) Withdrawn Sequana Cv Ifmr Capital 2014 Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd - PTC Series A1 AA(SO) Withdrawn Sequana Cv Ifmr Capital 2014 Goodricke Group Ltd FB Limits* AA- / 750 Reaffirmed A1+ * GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Goodricke Group Ltd Non-FBL* AA- / 80 Reaffirmed A1+ * GGL's bank facilities are entirely fungible between long term and short term facilities Hdfc Capital Protection HDFC Capital AAAmfs Withdrawn Oriented Fund - Series I Plan 1 Protection Oriented Fund - Series I Plan 1. Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) Reaffirmed (Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd ) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) Reaffirmed (Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt Ltd ) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) Reaffirmed (Mpower Micro Finance Pvt Ltd ) Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) Reaffirmed (Saija Finance Pvt Ltd) Jai Krishan-Svp Jv LT FB Bk Fac BB 300 Reaffirmed Jai Krishan-Svp Jv LT unallocated BB 50 Reaffirmed Koomber Tea Company Pvt Ltd FBL* A+ / 41 Reaffirmed A1+ * KTCPL's fund-based facilities are entirely fungible between long-term and short-term facilities Krishna Ginning Pressing And Fund Based-CC B 80 Suspended Oil Industries Krishna Ginning Pressing And Fund Based-TL B 18 Suspended Oil Industries Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 211 Reaffirmed (SO) Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 5 Reaffirmed Capital Limits (SO) Limbavali Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 62.9 Reaffirmed (SO) Madura Microfinance Ltd - PTC Series A2 BB+ Withdrawn Chione Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Madura Microfinance Ltd - PTC Series A1 BBB+ Withdrawn Chione Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Marathwada Auto Cluster LT, Fund Based - TL BB- 28.2 Assigned Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 1383.6 Reaffirmed Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Fund Based Working BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Capital Limits Minera Steel And Power Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 626.4 Reaffirmed / A3; Mohan Charitable Eductional Bk Fac B- 550 Suspended Trust Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure TL Fac BB 2960 reaffirmed / Ventures assigned Mpg Hotels & Infrastructure FB Fac BB 10 Reaffirmed Ventures Multistone Granito (P) Ltd TL B 324 Assigned / Outstanding Multistone Granito (P) Ltd CC B 120 Assigned Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) Withdrawn -Mercury Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 Neogrowth Credit Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- Withdrawn -Mercury Sbl Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Premier Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Premier Alloys & Chemicals Pvt FBL BBB- 340 Reaffirmed Ltd Saravana Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B+ / 188.2 Suspended A4 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A1 A(SO) 422.5 Assigned Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A3 BBB 9.9 Assigned Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Satin Creditcare Network Ltd - PTC Series A2 BBB+ 24.8 Assigned Corus Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Securitrans India Pvt Ltd Fund Based AA(SO)/ A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Securitrans India Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based AA(SO)/ A1+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Second Loss Facility A(SO) Withdrawn Ltd -Sansar Vehicle Trust December 2013 II Shriram Transport Finance Co. PTCs AAA Withdrawn Ltd -Sansar Vehicle Trust (SO) December 2013 II Sterling Tools Ltd TL A+ 486.9 upgraded from A Sterling Tools Ltd CC Fac A+ 650 upgraded from A Sterling Tools Ltd Unallocated Limits A+ 66.6 Assigned Stewart Holl (India) Ltd Non Fund Based- LT A+ 2.7 Reaffirmed Stewart Holl (India) Ltd FBL* A+ 45 Reaffirmed / A1+ SHIL's fund-based facilities are entirely fungible between long-term and short-term facilities Tirupati Cotex CC B 60 upgraded from B- Tirupati Cotex TL B 10 upgraded from B- Veerprabhu Marketing Ltd Proposed Fund Based & BB+ / 150 Reaffirmed Non-FBL A4+ Victor Enterprises LT - FB Fac BB- 50 Suspended Victor Enterprises LT - TL BB- 5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes down: Dow 1.24 pct, S&P 1.12 pct, Nasdaq 1.61 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
NEW DELHI, May 17 India's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to build 10 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 7,000 megawatts (MW), more than the country's entire current capacity, to try fast-track its domestic nuclear power programme.