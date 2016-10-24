Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1+ 2000* Reassigned /
Outstanding
*Reassigned from A1 for Rs. 50.0 crore
Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 20 Reaffirmed
Credit / BG
Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 25000 Withdrawn
Ltd Financing)
Hafele India Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1 550 Outstanding
Kamakhya India Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 15 Reaffirmed
Credit / BG
Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Reaffirmed
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed
Monica Garments Bk Lines A4 64.1 Withdrawn
Mrs. Bector'S Food Non-fund Based A1+ 170 Reaffirmed
Specialities Ltd Working Capital Limits
Patton International Ltd FBL* A1+ - Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeable
Patton International Ltd Non-FBL (BG)# A1+ 15 Reaffirmed
# interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore
Patton International Ltd Non - FBL (LOC)# A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
# interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore
Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 30 Reaffirmed
Credit / BG
Saiwin Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned
Swastik Marketing Non-FB Fac A4 25 Suspended
Veljan Denison Ltd LOC A2 60 Reaffirmed
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd Fixed Deposit AA 75.9 Withdrawn
programme
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Chennai United Metal LT: FB Fac BB 150 Upgraded
Industries Pvt Ltd from
BB-
Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd NCD AA 333.3 Withdrawn
Diamond Valley Gardens Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 155 Suspended
Everest Gold Mart Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 200 Reaffirmed
Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac ICRA] A/ 300 Assigned /
A1 outstanding
Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT/ST, fund ICRA] A/ 595 Assigned
based/non-FB Fac A1
Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT/ST, unallocated Bk ICRA] A/ 55 Assigned
Fac A1
Hafele India Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Bk ICRA] A/ - Assigned
Fac* A1
Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4 350 Suspended
Ibd Universal Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 270 Revised from
B
Ibd Universal Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 270 Revised from
B
Kamakhya India Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Kamakhya India Ltd TL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed
Kamakhya India Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB-/ 20 Reaffirmed
A3
Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Term-loan facility BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd FB facility BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility BB- / 34.7 Reaffirmed
A4
Kartikey Resorts And FBL D 125 Revised from
Hospitality Pvt Ltd B
Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd FB - CC D 400 Revised from
B+
Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd FB - TL D 15 Revised from
B+
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: TL B- 66.4 Revised from
B
Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: FB Fac B- 50 Revised from
B
Mrs. Bector'S Food TL A+ 518.3 Reaffirmed
Specialities Ltd
Mrs. Bector'S Food Fund Based Working A+ 270 Reaffirmed
Specialities Ltd Capital Limits
Mrs. Bector'S Food Unallocated Limits A+/A1+ 541.7 Reaffirmed
Specialities Ltd
Neha Enterprises Bk Fac BB/A4 100 Suspended
Patton International Ltd FBL (CC* ) AA 450 Reaffirmed
*100% interchangeable
Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 A- - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 B - Withdrawn
Pvt Ltd
Ramani Hotels Ltd TL B 125 Assigned
Rise On Group LT FBL D 276 Revised from
B+
Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
Demand Loan
Saiwin Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned
Saiwin Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 72.7 Assigned
Saraf Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B+ 100 Withdrawn
State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier-II Bond AAA 2500 Reaffirmed
Programme
State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier-II Bond AAA 3750 Withdrawn
Programme
State Bank Of Travancore Tier-II Bonds AAA 6910 Withdrawn
Programme-Basel III (hyb)
Swastik Marketing CC B+ 25 Suspended
Veljan Denison Ltd CC BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Veljan Denison Ltd BG BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
