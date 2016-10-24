Oct 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apl Apollo Tubes Ltd CP A1+ 2000* Reassigned / Outstanding *Reassigned from A1 for Rs. 50.0 crore Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 20 Reaffirmed Credit / BG Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 25000 Withdrawn Ltd Financing) Hafele India Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac A1 550 Outstanding Kamakhya India Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 15 Reaffirmed Credit / BG Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 65 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd ST: Non-FB Fac A4 40 Reaffirmed Monica Garments Bk Lines A4 64.1 Withdrawn Mrs. Bector'S Food Non-fund Based A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Specialities Ltd Working Capital Limits Patton International Ltd FBL* A1+ - Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Patton International Ltd Non-FBL (BG)# A1+ 15 Reaffirmed # interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore Patton International Ltd Non - FBL (LOC)# A1+ 250 Reaffirmed # interchangeable between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs. 10.00 crore Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd LOC Limit / Buyer's A3 30 Reaffirmed Credit / BG Saiwin Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Assigned Swastik Marketing Non-FB Fac A4 25 Suspended Veljan Denison Ltd LOC A2 60 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd Fixed Deposit AA 75.9 Withdrawn programme LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bhagirathi Packaging Pvt Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Chennai United Metal LT: FB Fac BB 150 Upgraded Industries Pvt Ltd from BB- Dalmia Cement Bharat Ltd NCD AA 333.3 Withdrawn Diamond Valley Gardens Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB- 155 Suspended Everest Gold Mart Pvt Ltd LT - FB Fac BB 200 Reaffirmed Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT/ST, FB Fac ICRA] A/ 300 Assigned / A1 outstanding Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT/ST, fund ICRA] A/ 595 Assigned based/non-FB Fac A1 Hafele India Pvt Ltd LT/ST, unallocated Bk ICRA] A/ 55 Assigned Fac A1 Hafele India Pvt Ltd Interchangeable Bk ICRA] A/ - Assigned Fac* A1 Hisar Metal Industries Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4 350 Suspended Ibd Universal Pvt Ltd FB Limits D 270 Revised from B Ibd Universal Pvt Ltd Unallocated D 270 Revised from B Kamakhya India Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Kamakhya India Ltd TL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Kamakhya India Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB-/ 20 Reaffirmed A3 Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Term-loan facility BB- 37.5 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd FB facility BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kanishk Metal Recycling Pvt Ltd Unallocated facility BB- / 34.7 Reaffirmed A4 Kartikey Resorts And FBL D 125 Revised from Hospitality Pvt Ltd B Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd FB - CC D 400 Revised from B+ Kavan Cotton Pvt Ltd FB - TL D 15 Revised from B+ Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: TL B- 66.4 Revised from B Kumaragiri Electronics Ltd LT: FB Fac B- 50 Revised from B Mrs. Bector'S Food TL A+ 518.3 Reaffirmed Specialities Ltd Mrs. Bector'S Food Fund Based Working A+ 270 Reaffirmed Specialities Ltd Capital Limits Mrs. Bector'S Food Unallocated Limits A+/A1+ 541.7 Reaffirmed Specialities Ltd Neha Enterprises Bk Fac BB/A4 100 Suspended Patton International Ltd FBL (CC* ) AA 450 Reaffirmed *100% interchangeable Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A1 A- - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Pudhuaaru Financial Services PTC Series A2 B - Withdrawn Pvt Ltd Ramani Hotels Ltd TL B 125 Assigned Rise On Group LT FBL D 276 Revised from B+ Sai Surfactants Pvt Ltd CC / Working Capital BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Saiwin Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 40 Assigned Saiwin Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 72.7 Assigned Saraf Fab Trade Pvt Ltd Bk Lines B+ 100 Withdrawn State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier-II Bond AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Programme State Bank Of Travancore Lower Tier-II Bond AAA 3750 Withdrawn Programme State Bank Of Travancore Tier-II Bonds AAA 6910 Withdrawn Programme-Basel III (hyb) Swastik Marketing CC B+ 25 Suspended Veljan Denison Ltd CC BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Veljan Denison Ltd BG BBB+ 70 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)