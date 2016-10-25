Oct 25 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 24, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd ST, FB limits A4+ 490 Downgraded from A3+ Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd ST, non-FBL A4+ 30 Downgraded from A3+ Cloud Zone Digital Services Weak Performance SP4D - Assigned Pvt Ltd Capability and Weak Financial Strength Gic Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac A1+ 5000 Assigned / Outstanding Gic Housing Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 10000 Assigned / Outstanding Kent Chemicals Pvt. Ltd LC A4 80 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 5.0 crore) Limitorque India Ltd NFBL- ST A4 21 Reaffirmed Mastek Ltd NFBL A1+ 90 Reaffirmed National Industrial LC/BG A4 8.7 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Non-FB Limits A3 9000 Placed on watch with negative implications P.C. Chandra Juels Non FB Limit* A2+ 50 International Pvt Ltd *sub-limit of cash credit facilities Shree Bhagwati Agrotech Pvt Ltd Non-fund based - BG A4 1.7 Assigned Shree Pushkar Chemicals And ST Non-FBL A1 368.2 Upgraded Fertilisers Ltd from A2+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- 7 Star Company Bk Fac BB- 230 Suspended Bajaj Capital Ltd LT Bk limits BBB 250 Reaffirmed Barani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LT - fund based (CC) B- 36.5 Assigned Barani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LT - TL B- 57.2 Assigned Barani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated B- 46.3 Assigned Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd Long-TL BB+ 630 Downgraded from BBB Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd LT, FB limits BB+ 200 Downgraded from BBB Gic Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac AA+ 85000 Outstanding Gic Housing Finance Ltd NCDs AA+ 5500 Outstanding Global Dent Aids Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 72.3 Revised from BBB- Global Dent Aids Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated BBB 7.7 Revised from BBB- Gr Construction LT - Fund Based- TL D 26 Downgraded from BB- Grc Infra Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL D 460 Downgraded from B H.R. Educational Foundation LT - Fund Based/TL D 100 Revised from Trust B+ Harita Fehrer Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 150 Revised from BBB Ifmr Capital Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A(SO) - Withdrawn Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd LT/ ST, fundbased/ AA / 5500 Revised from non-FB Fac A1+ AA+ / Reaffirmed Kent Chemicals Pvt. Ltd CC BB- 50 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs 3.0 crore) Kent Chemicals Pvt. Ltd SLC BB- 19.5 Assigned Kent Chemicals Pvt. Ltd TL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Limitorque India Ltd FBL- LT B 289 Revised from B+ Mastek Ltd FBL A+ 40 Reaffirmed Mastek Ltd FB /NFBL A+ 60 Reaffirmed / A1+ (revised from Rs. 10.00 crore) My Car Nexa Pvt Ltd CC B 100 Assigned National Industrial CC BB 230 Revised from Corporation Ltd BB- Nkg Infrastructure Ltd FB Limits BBB 2300 Placed on watch with negative implications Nkg Infrastructure Ltd TL (including BBB 700 Placed on External Commercial watch with Borrowing) negative implications Nkg Infrastructure Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 1000 Placed on watch with negative implications P.C. Chandra Juels FB Limit - CC Fac A- 120 Assigned International Pvt Ltd P.C.Chandra Jewellery Apex Pvt Fund based facility - A- 150 Assigned Ltd CC Raipur Bottling Co. cc B+ 100 Reaffirmed Religare Finvest Ltd PTC'S A(SO) 2259.3 Assigned S.K. Rice Industries LT fund based facility B+ 100 Suspended Sheetal Manufacturing Company FBL A 9314.8 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company TL A 120 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company Non-FBL A 1859 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sheetal Manufacturing Company Proposed Limits A 506.2 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Shree Bhagwati Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC B 40 Assigned Shree Bhagwati Agrotech Pvt Ltd Fund based - TL B 78.3 Assigned Shree Pushkar Chemicals And LT FBL A 435 Upgraded Fertilisers Ltd from A- (Reduced from Rs. 44.13 Cr.) Shree Pushkar Chemicals And TL A 0.2 Upgraded Fertilisers Ltd from A- (Reduced from Rs. 12.62 Cr.) Siesta Laminates Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 79.3 Suspended Sreevasa Spinners Ltd LT FBL D 499.3 Revised from B Sreevasa Spinners Ltd LT Unallocated Limits D 0.7 Revised from B U Motors Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, Fund based B/A4 100 Suspended Utkarsh Micro Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 ICRA]A+ - Withdrawn -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.