COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 100 Assigned
Kenzo International Non fund based Bk Fac A2 Suspended
Mondal Cold Storage Working Capital Fac A4 148.2 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 14.69 crore earlier
Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Working Capital Fac A4 92.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
revised from Rs. 9.26 crore earlier
Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 1250 Assigned/
outstanding
enhanced from Rs 80 crore
S. M. Steels NFBL-LOC A4 295 Reaffirmed
Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based - A4 5 Suspended
BG
Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based - A4 4.5 Suspended
LC
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 2.8 Reaffirmed
Zenica Performance Cars Pvt Ltd BG A3 100 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aasra Foundations (Regd.) FB Limits D 1300 Assigned/
outstanding
enhanced from Rs 21.0 crore
Balaji Rail Road Systems Pvt FBL BBB- 40.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
revised from 1.55 CR
Balaji Rail Road Systems Pvt Non-FBL BBB- 77.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Balaji Rail Road Systems Pvt Proposed limits BBB- 82.1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
revised from 10.71 CR
Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd NCD BBB 1774.4 Revised from
BBB+
Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BBB 55 Reaffirmed
Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB 85 Reaffirmed
/A3+
East India Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 300 Assigned
Goverdhan Transport Company LT, Fund based-TL BB 670 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
ICICI Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAAmfs Withdrawn
Management Co. Ltd Blended Plan B
Ihhr Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1350 Assigned
Ihhr Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 100 Assigned
Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTCs AA(SO) Withdrawn
-Innovation Trust Xvii Dec 13
J. A. Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 100 Withdrawn
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 1240.1 Revised from
BB-
enhanced from Rs. 87 crore
K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed BB 9.9 Assigned
Limits)
Kenzo International Fund based Bk Fac BBB 130 Suspended
L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Bking and PSU AAAmfs Assigned
Debt Fund
Mondal Cold Storage BG B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed
Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt TL B+ 1 Reaffirmed
Ltd
revised from Rs. 0.18 crore earlier
Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt BG B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
revised from Rs. 0.05 crore earlier
R.S. Motors Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs 25 crore
Roots Corporation Ltd LT, TL A 1500 Reaffirmed
S. M. Steels FBL- CC BB 160 Reaffirmed
S. M. Steels Unallocated Amount BB /A4 45 Reaffirmed
Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt LT, FBL - TL D 84 Suspended
Ltd
Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt LT, FBL - CC D 12.5 Suspended
Ltd
Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 97.5 Suspended
Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 13 Suspended
TDI International India Pvt Ltd TL D 579.2 Revised from
BB-
TDI International India Pvt Ltd LT FB Working Capital D 100 Revised from
Fac BB-
TDI International India Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based D 690 Revised from
Working Capital Fac A4
TDI International India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated D/D 47 Revised from
Limits BB- /
A4
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 61.4 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 7.14 crore
Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs. 6.50 crore
Zenica Cars India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 1350 Assigned
Zenica Cars India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 150 Assigned
Zenica Performance Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 280 Assigned
Zenica Performance Cars Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 120 Assigned
