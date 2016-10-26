Oct 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 25, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A3+ 60 Reaffirmed East India Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 100 Assigned Kenzo International Non fund based Bk Fac A2 Suspended Mondal Cold Storage Working Capital Fac A4 148.2 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 14.69 crore earlier Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt Working Capital Fac A4 92.4 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from Rs. 9.26 crore earlier Pvr Ltd CP A1+ 1250 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs 80 crore S. M. Steels NFBL-LOC A4 295 Reaffirmed Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based - A4 5 Suspended BG Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based - A4 4.5 Suspended LC Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A3 2.8 Reaffirmed Zenica Performance Cars Pvt Ltd BG A3 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aasra Foundations (Regd.) FB Limits D 1300 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs 21.0 crore Balaji Rail Road Systems Pvt FBL BBB- 40.5 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from 1.55 CR Balaji Rail Road Systems Pvt Non-FBL BBB- 77.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Balaji Rail Road Systems Pvt Proposed limits BBB- 82.1 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from 10.71 CR Bhilwara Green Energy Ltd NCD BBB 1774.4 Revised from BBB+ Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BBB 55 Reaffirmed Crescent Petrochem Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB 85 Reaffirmed /A3+ East India Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL BBB 300 Assigned Goverdhan Transport Company LT, Fund based-TL BB 670 Assigned Pvt Ltd ICICI Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAAmfs Withdrawn Management Co. Ltd Blended Plan B Ihhr Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 1350 Assigned Ihhr Hospitality Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB+ 100 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd PTCs AA(SO) Withdrawn -Innovation Trust Xvii Dec 13 J. A. Textiles Pvt Ltd Bk lines BB 100 Withdrawn K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd FB limits BB 1240.1 Revised from BB- enhanced from Rs. 87 crore K.T.C Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated (Proposed BB 9.9 Assigned Limits) Kenzo International Fund based Bk Fac BBB 130 Suspended L&T Investment Management Ltd L&T Bking and PSU AAAmfs Assigned Debt Fund Mondal Cold Storage BG B+ 3.5 Reaffirmed Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt TL B+ 1 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from Rs. 0.18 crore earlier Mondal Ice & Cold Storage Pvt BG B+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Ltd revised from Rs. 0.05 crore earlier R.S. Motors Pvt. Ltd. FBL BB 350 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs 25 crore Roots Corporation Ltd LT, TL A 1500 Reaffirmed S. M. Steels FBL- CC BB 160 Reaffirmed S. M. Steels Unallocated Amount BB /A4 45 Reaffirmed Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt LT, FBL - TL D 84 Suspended Ltd Spectrum Renewable Energy Pvt LT, FBL - CC D 12.5 Suspended Ltd Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - CC B 97.5 Suspended Suvarna Fibrotech Pvt Ltd LT, FBL - TL B 13 Suspended TDI International India Pvt Ltd TL D 579.2 Revised from BB- TDI International India Pvt Ltd LT FB Working Capital D 100 Revised from Fac BB- TDI International India Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based D 690 Revised from Working Capital Fac A4 TDI International India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated D/D 47 Revised from Limits BB- / A4 Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL Fac BBB- 61.4 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 7.14 crore Vindhya Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BBB- 75 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 6.50 crore Zenica Cars India Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 1350 Assigned Zenica Cars India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 150 Assigned Zenica Performance Cars Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB- 280 Assigned Zenica Performance Cars Pvt Ltd TL BBB- 120 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.