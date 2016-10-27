Oct 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 26, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd CP A1+ 17500 Assigned rating watch removed Bajaj Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 85000 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs 6500 crore Bhavani Industries ST scale - Fund Based A3 Reaffirmed (Sublimit) revised from 2.6 Cr Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 26 Suspended Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Suspended Polydrug Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST, non fund based A4 90 Assigned Polydrug Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST, Interchangeable* A4 Assigned *Long term and short term interchangeable limits are a sub-limit of the working capital facilities Ratedi Wind Power Pvt Ltd ST: Bill Discounting A2+ 250 Reaffirmed S.K.T. Textile Mills Fund based A4+ Reaffirmed (sub-limit) Fac (ST) S.K.T. Textile Mills Non FB Fac (ST) A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sun Energy Solar Solutions Off-grid solar SP 2D Revised from projects 'SP 3D' Zeco Aircon Ltd BG/LOC A2 150 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from 10 CR LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd FBL AA+ 12500 Assigned rating watch removed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NFBL AA+ 15000 Assigned rating watch removed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd TL AA+ 5000 Assigned rating watch removed Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd NCD AA+ 15000 Assigned rating watch removed Apg Industrial Venture Pvt Ltd Proposed NCD BB+ 875 Provisional (SO) Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd PTC Series A1 AAA Upgraded -IMLRT December 2015 (SO) from AA(SO) Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd PTC Series A1 AA+ Upgraded -IMLRT February 2016 A (SO) from AA(SO) Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd PTC Series A1 AA Upgraded -IMLRT June 2016 (SO) from AA(SO) Bhavani Industries LT scale - CC BBB- 50 Reaffirmed revised from 4 Cr Bhavani Industries LT scale - TL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed revised from 4 Cr Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A1 A- 88 Provisional Ltd (SO) Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt PTC Series A2 BBB- 10.4 Provisional Ltd (SO) Ireo Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BBB- 5586.2 Downgraded from BBB Ireo Pvt Ltd FBL BBB- 1086 Downgraded from BBB Ireo Pvt Ltd Non-FBL BBB- 1500 Downgraded from BBB Ireo Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 1527.8 Downgraded from BBB Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL B+ 41 Suspended Mega Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC B+ 70 Suspended Pannalal Mahesh Chandra Bk Fac B+ /A4 42.5 Suspended Jewellers Polydrug Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT, fund based - CC B+ 460 Assigned Polydrug Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT, Interchangeable* B+ Assigned *Long term and short term interchangeable limits are a sub-limit of the working capital facilities Ponnu Food Products LT: FB Fac B 89 Assigned/ outstanding revised from 8 CR Ponnu Food Products LT: Unallocated funds B 1 Assigned Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based D 1400 Downgraded from B+ Pushpak Bullions Pvt Ltd LT, Unallocated D 100 Downgraded from B+ Ratedi Wind Power Pvt Ltd LT: TL A- 2713 Reaffirmed S.K.T. Textile Mills TL Fac (LT) BB+ 160.8 Reaffirmed revised from 8.67 Cr S.K.T. Textile Mills FB Fac (LT) BB+ 160 Reaffirmed S.K.T. Textile Mills FB Fac - Proposed (LT) BB+ 12.9 Reaffirmed revised from 8.95 Cr Shree Ganesh Cotton Industries CC B 60 Suspended Shree Ganesh Cotton Industries TL B 20 Suspended Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd TL BB 84 Suspended Shree Gopinathji Cars Pvt Ltd CC BB 161.1 Suspended Tadas Wind Energy Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BBB+ 11010 Reaffirmed Zeco Aircon Ltd TL BBB 150 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from 6 CR Zeco Aircon Ltd CC BBB 450 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from 34 CR -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)