Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 7500 Assigned/ Ltd Outstanding Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG A4+ 50 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 8 crore Bhuruka Gases Ltd ST Non Fund based A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 50 Assigned Kec International Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000 Withdrawn (SO) Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Suspended Shyama Power India Ltd Non fund based LOC A4+ 7580 Suspended and BG Fac Somany Ceramics Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed enhanced from 25 CR Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd CP/ST debt Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST, FB Bk Fac A1+ 2000 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST, FB/non-fund based A1+ 2000 Assigned Bk Fac Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 9400 Assigned Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 45.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk Lines Programme AA+ 29000 Assigned/ Ltd /A1+ Outstanding Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 12 crore Bansal Foods (India) CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bansal Foods (India) TL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bhuruka Gases Ltd LT Fund based BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Bhuruka Gases Ltd TL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 3.33 crore Bhuruka Gases Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed /A4+ Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB- 94.2 Assigned Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL BB- 5.8 Assigned Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 1600 Withdrawn (SO) Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB 100 Withdrawn (SO) Kaycee Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B+ /A4 90 Suspended Kec International Ltd NCD programme A+ 2500 Assigned Kec International Ltd LT debt programme A+ 1000 Withdrawn Khedut Decor Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 100 Upgraded from B+ enhanced from 5 CR Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd TL BB- 16.4 Suspended Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Suspended Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 3950 Assigned Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 3950 Provisional (SO) Withdrawn Premium Port Lounge Management Proposed TL BBB- 200 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Shyama Power India Ltd LT working capital Fac BB+ 1400 Suspended Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A- 200 Assigned Swastik Plastics Bk Fac BB-/ 290 Suspended A4 Swastik Traders Bk Fac B+ /A4 130 Suspended The Government LT Bk Fac BB- 6694.4 Revised from Tele-Communication Employees' BB+ Co-Operative Society Ltd Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Long-TL AA 2357 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB/ non-fund AA 9750 Assigned based Bk Fac /A1+ Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd CC A- 3100 Assigned Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 172.1 Upgraded from B+ reduced from Rs. 19.56 Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 100 Upgraded from B+ Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 23.5 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.