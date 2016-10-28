US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite hit record-highs
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
Oct 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 27, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance CP Programme A1+ 7500 Assigned/ Ltd Outstanding Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd Non FBL -BG A4+ 50 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 8 crore Bhuruka Gases Ltd ST Non Fund based A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A4 50 Assigned Kec International Ltd CP programme A1+ 2000 Withdrawn (SO) Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd BG A4 2.5 Suspended Shyama Power India Ltd Non fund based LOC A4+ 7580 Suspended and BG Fac Somany Ceramics Ltd CP A1+ 400 Reaffirmed enhanced from 25 CR Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd CP/ST debt Programme A1+ 5000 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST, FB Bk Fac A1+ 2000 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd ST, FB/non-fund based A1+ 2000 Assigned Bk Fac Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd Non FB Fac A2+ 9400 Assigned Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG A4 45.6 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Housing Finance NCD Programme AA+ 5000 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Sub. Debt Programme AA+ 1000 Outstanding Ltd Aditya Birla Housing Finance Bk Lines Programme AA+ 29000 Assigned/ Ltd /A1+ Outstanding Balaji Cellphone Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 170 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 12 crore Bansal Foods (India) CC B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bansal Foods (India) TL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bhuruka Gases Ltd LT Fund based BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Bhuruka Gases Ltd TL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed revised from Rs. 3.33 crore Bhuruka Gases Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 120 Reaffirmed /A4+ Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC BB- 94.2 Assigned Echjay Forgings Pvt Ltd Fund Based-TL BB- 5.8 Assigned Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt Ltd FB Fac BBB 1600 Withdrawn (SO) Global Entropolis Vizag Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac BBB 100 Withdrawn (SO) Kaycee Polymers Pvt. Ltd. Bk Fac B+ /A4 90 Suspended Kec International Ltd NCD programme A+ 2500 Assigned Kec International Ltd LT debt programme A+ 1000 Withdrawn Khedut Decor Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 100 Upgraded from B+ enhanced from 5 CR Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd TL BB- 16.4 Suspended Matrix Meditec Pvt Ltd CC BB- 55 Suspended Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB+ 3950 Assigned Mfar Developers Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB 3950 Provisional (SO) Withdrawn Premium Port Lounge Management Proposed TL BBB- 200 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd Shyama Power India Ltd LT working capital Fac BB+ 1400 Suspended Suryoday Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD A- 200 Assigned Swastik Plastics Bk Fac BB-/ 290 Suspended A4 Swastik Traders Bk Fac B+ /A4 130 Suspended The Government LT Bk Fac BB- 6694.4 Revised from Tele-Communication Employees' BB+ Co-Operative Society Ltd Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd Long-TL AA 2357 Assigned Viacom18 Media Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, FB/ non-fund AA 9750 Assigned based Bk Fac /A1+ Vikram Solar Pvt Ltd CC A- 3100 Assigned Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL BB- 172.1 Upgraded from B+ reduced from Rs. 19.56 Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB- 100 Upgraded from B+ Zed Vitrified Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB-/ 23.5 Assigned A4 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.43 pct, S&P 0.52 pct, Nasdaq 0.50 pct (Adds details, changes comment, updates prices)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)