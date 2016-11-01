Nov 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 28, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asian Granito India Ltd ST NFBL A1 608.4 Upgraded from A2+ Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note ST - Non Fund Based A1+ 6350 Assigned Mudran Pvt Ltd Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST FB Facsub limit A2 - Outstanding Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST non-FB Fac- sub A2 - Outstanding limit Dynamatic Technologies Ltd ST non-fund based A2 230 Outstanding Eastern Surgical Company ST FB A4 55 Reaffirmed Eastern Surgical Company ST non-fund based A4 15 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 30000 Assigned Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 35000 Assigned Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Assigned Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 30000 Assigned Ltd Financing) Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd. CP Programme A4+ 150 Revised to D from A2 and reassigned Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Assigned Programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 35000 Withdrawn Programme Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 30000 Assigned / outstanding L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd NFBL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Millennia Infrastructure Pvt ST fund based working A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt ST FBL A1+ 400 Assigned Ltd Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt ST NFBL A1+ 350 Assigned Ltd Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd NFBL-Bills Discounting A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd NFBL-BG A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vitromed Healthcare Non-FBL-BG A4+ 40 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Rice Industries CC B+ 50 Reaffirmed Aditya Rice Industries TL B+ 37.1 Reaffirmed Aditya Rice Industries Unallocated B+ 42.9 Reaffirmed Aryavir Buildcon Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 400 Suspended Asian Granito India Ltd CC A 2000 Upgraded from A- Asian Granito India Ltd TL A 150 Upgraded from A- Asian Granito India Ltd Unallocated Limits A 361.6 Upgraded from A- Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note LT - Fund Based/CC AAA 2300 Assigned Mudran Pvt Ltd Bharatiya Reserve Bank Note LT - Non Fund Based AAA 4000 Assigned Mudran Pvt Ltd Cadillac Granito Pvt Ltd Unallocated limits B/A4 150 Assigned Dynamatic Technologies Ltd TL Fac BBB+ 3690 outlook revised from Stable to positive Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT proposed BBB+ 0.1 outlook revised from Stable to positive Dynamatic Technologies Ltd LT FB Fac BBB+ 1450 outlook revised from Stable to positive Eastern Surgical Company LT FB BB 1 Reaffirmed Eastern Surgical Company LT non-fund based BB 40 Reaffirmed Eastern Surgical Company LT Unallocated BB 9 Reaffirmed Feedback Brisa Highways Omt FBL BB+ 70 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. A- Feedback Brisa Highways Omt Non-FBL BB+ 80 Revised from Pvt. Ltd. A- Feedback Energy Distribution TL BB+ 782.9 Revised from Co. Ltd A- Feedback Energy Distribution FBL BB+ 255 Revised from Co. Ltd A- Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd. FBL and TL BB+ 960 Revised to D from A- and reassigned Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd. Non-FBL BB+ 950 Revised to D from A- and reassigned L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd FBL BBB+ 850 Reaffirmed L.H. Sugar Factories Ltd TL BBB+ 983.3 Reaffirmed Millennia Infrastructure Pvt TL BBB 1630 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennia Infrastructure Pvt LT fund based working BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd capital Millennia Infrastructure Pvt BG BBB 50 Reaffirmed Ltd Millennia Infrastructure Pvt Unallocated BBB 240 Reaffirmed Ltd Patil Rail Infrastructure Pvt NCD BB 1350 Assigned Ltd Prithvi Developers Fund Based-TL D 80 Downgraded from B+ Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt NCDs A 7878.1 Reaffirmed Ltd Pune Solapur Expressways Pvt TL facility A 2000 Reaffirmed Ltd Raghuvesh Agri Foods Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 200 Suspended Raghuvesh Warehousing Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BBB- 200 Suspended Rajamahal International Pvt Ltd Fund Based-CC B 50 Assigned Rajamahal International Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Fund B/A4 70 Reaffirmed based/NonFBL Rajamahal International Pvt Ltd LT/ST-Unallocated B/A4 30 Reaffirmed Rane Trw Steering Systems Pvt LT FBL AA- 500 Upgraded Ltd from A+ Shivprasad Realty Pvt Ltd NCD AAA 540 Withdrawn Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd FBL-CC BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd FBL-TL BB+ 44 Reaffirmed Shree Ram Lime Products Pvt Ltd Unallocated BB+ 36 Reaffirmed Svr Motors LT Fund Based CC B+ 50 Assigned Svr Motors LT TL B+ 5 Assigned Vitromed Healthcare FB limits-CC BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Vitromed Healthcare FB TL BB+ 30.3 Reaffirmed Vitromed Healthcare Unallocated BB+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Wires And Cables (India) Fund Based-CC Limit BB+ 100 Upgraded -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 