Nov 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 2, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A4 20 Suspended A.A. Snack ST - FB Fac D 52.5 Revised from A4 Advance Steel And Tube Mills ST non-fund based Bk A4 40 Suspended Fac Amazoone Ceramic Ltd LOC / BG A3 55 Assigned Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga ST - FB Fac A4 130 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga ST - Non-FB Fac A4 18.4 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd B. Sorabji Union Bk of India - A4 70 Reaffirmed Packing Credit facility B. Sorabji Union Bk of India - A4 70 Reaffirmed Post Shipment (FDBP/FUDP/AFDBC) Fac Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd ST Non-fund based - A4 500 Reaffirmed LOC Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST FBL A2 100 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A2 900 Reaffirmed Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt LOC / BG A1 110 Assigned Ltd D. K. Electrical Industries solar projects SP3D - Assigned Dinesh Enterprises solar projects SP3D' Assigned Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd MFI Grading M1 - Assigned Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG A4 10 Reaffirmed Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd ST: Non Fund Based A4 60 Reaffirmed Growmore International Ltd ST - NFBL A4 70 Reaffirmed Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac- Pre A4+ 52.7 revised from Shipment Export A3 credit* *Sub limits: Includes Fund based- Post Shipment credit of Rs. 5.27 crore and Overdraft of Rs. 5.27 crore which are fully interchangeable and Non-fund based- Bank Guarantee of Rs. 1.25 crore. Hind Rectifiers Ltd NFBL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Itc Ltd CP Programme A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Kerala Nut Food Company ST FB Fac* A3 396 Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeability between fund based working capital limits Kerala Nut Food Company ST FB Fac - sub limit* A3 - Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeability between fund based working capital limits Kerala Nut Food Company ST non-FB Fac - sub A3 - Reaffirmed limit^ ^ Letter of credit as a sub-limit of Fund Based Limits Kerala Nut Food Company ST non FB Fac - A3 12 Assigned Proposed Fac Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB- A3 Reaffirmed PCL/FDBD/FDBN/FDBP* *Sub-limit of Cash Credit facility Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Non-fund Based- A3 25 Reaffirmed Forward Cover Contract M/S. Sadanand Gupta BG A4 60 Suspended Midas Touch Exports Pvt Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A4 195 Suspended Midas Touch Exports Pvt Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 12 Suspended Midas Touch Exports Pvt Ltd Unallocated A4 3 Suspended Piramal Glass Ltd *FBL A2 3150 Reaffirmed *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315 crore. Piramal Glass Ltd NFBL A2 1500 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd ST Loans A2 5000 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Non-fund based Bk Fac A2+ 2400 Reaffirmed Sadananda Rice Mill Non-fund based Bk A4 1.9 Suspended facility Sakthi Accumulators Pvt Ltd non FB Fac A4 36 Suspended Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt ST - Non fund based A4 440 Assigned Ltd Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd Non Fund based A3+ 250 Reaffirmed Tirupati Conductors Pvt Ltd NFBL A4+ Suspended United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST FBL - IBP* A3+ 20 upgraded *Inland Bills Purchased from A3 United Office Systems Pvt Ltd ST NFBL - BG A3+ 20 upgraded from A3 United Office Systems Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount A3+ 10.2 upgraded from A3 Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST - Fund based - A4 - Reaffirmed PC/FBP/FBD (Sublimit of CC) Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund based - A4 10 Reaffirmed Bk LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.A. Snack LT - FB Fac (CC) D 2.5 Revised from B+ A.A. Snack LT / ST Unallocated D 45 Revised from B+/A4 A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 350 Suspended A.S. Transport Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB 50 Suspended Advance Steel And Tube Mills LT Working Capital B- 60 Suspended Amazoone Ceramic Ltd CC BBB- 105 Assigned Amazoone Ceramic Ltd TL BBB- 38 Assigned Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT - TL B 48.6 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT - FB Fac B 200 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Aruppukottai Shri Ramalinga LT - Unallocated B 1.1 Reaffirmed Spinners Pvt Ltd Baraka Overseas Traders Packing Credit Loan B+ 100 Reaffirmed Baraka Overseas Traders Foreign Documentary B+ 80 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase Bava Mines And Minerals FB Fac D 80 Suspended Bava Mines And Minerals Non-FB Fac D 20 Suspended Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd LT FB sub-limit - CC* BB- - Reaffirmed *sub-limit within Rs. 50 crore non-fund based facility Bavtawala Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Unallocated Amount BB-/A4 100 Reaffirmed Bevcon Wayors Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BB+ 260 Assigned / A4+ Bhadra International (India) TL D 3045.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Bhadra International (India) LT FB Working Capital D 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Fac Bhadra International (India) ST Non-Fund Based D 780 Assigned Pvt Ltd Working Capital Fac Cholamandalam Investment And NCD AA 50000 Assigned Finance Co. Ltd Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB+ 2195.9 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd LT non-FBL BBB+ 30 Reaffirmed Covalent Laboratories Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB+ 104.7 Assigned Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt CC A 700 Assigned Ltd Crystal Ceramic Industries Pvt TL A 500 Assigned Ltd Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B 30.6 Upgraded from B- Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B 30 Upgraded from B- Doll Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 29.4 Upgraded from B- Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT: Fund Based CC BB- 430 Reaffirmed Elite Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT: Unallocated BB- 10 Reaffirmed Elitecore Technologies Pvt Ltd Bk Fac A 575 Withdrawn / A1 Eye-Q Vision Pvt Ltd NCD Programme B+ 30^ Reaffirmed ^ Rs. 19.50 crore as per the exchange rate prevailing at the time of initial rating in November 2015 Eye-Q Vision Pvt Ltd NCD Programme B+ 10 Assigned Ganga Diagnostic And Medical TL B+ 139.9 Upgraded Research Centre Pvt Ltd from B Growmore International Ltd LT - FBL BB 100 Reaffirmed Growmore International Ltd LT - Unallocated BB 26.9 Reaffirmed Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd LT, FB FacTL BB+ 45.3 revised from BBB- Guarniflon India Pvt Ltd LT- Unallocated BB+ 4.3 revised from BBB- Hind Rectifiers Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 215 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) B+ 52.5 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (TL) B+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Hunsur Plywood Works Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based B+ 95 Reaffirmed (LC) Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 497 Downgraded from B Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd FBL - TL D 4.2 Downgraded from B Indera Ethnic & Designs Pvt Ltd FBL - Untied Limit D 3.5 Downgraded from B Kerala Nut Food Company LT FB Fac - sub limit* BBB- - Reaffirmed * 100% interchangeability between fund based working capital limits Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd FB- CC BBB- 66 Reaffirmed Kishan Autoparts Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB- 7.4 Reaffirmed / A3 M/S. Sadanand Gupta overdraft facility B 20 Suspended Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Long- FB facility - CC C 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Long- FB facility - TL C 70 Assigned Pvt Ltd Mahakali Chandrapur Polytex Unallocated Amount C 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Moraj Building Concepts Pvt Ltd TL* B+ / 110 Assigned A4 *Rated on both Long-term & Short-term scale Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft - Dropline BB/A4 120 Assigned facility Moraj Infratech Pvt Ltd Overdraft - Dropline BB/A4 30 Assigned facility Murugan Textiles FB Fac B 70 Suspended Murugan Textiles Proposed Fac B 30 Suspended Muthulaxmi Spinning Mills Pvt Bk Fac B / 86.1 Suspended Ltd A4 N S Vaishno Devi Developers TL BB- 75 assigned India Pvt Ltd N S Vaishno Devi Developers Unallocated BB- 25 assigned India Pvt Ltd Neelkanth Properties LT FBL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Nooli Jewellers FBL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Parcon (India) Pvt. Ltd. CC BBB+ 150 Reaffirmed Parcon (India) Pvt. Ltd. TL BBB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd TL BBB+ 500 Reaffirmed Piramal Glass Ltd *FBL BBB+ 3150 Reaffirmed *Fund based limits are completely interchangeable between long term & short term exposures and hence total fund based limits utilisation should not exceed Rs 315 crore. Premier Cables And Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 70 Suspended Premier Cables And Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 5 Suspended Quick Builders CC BB- 30 Reaffirmed Quick Builders BG BB- 180 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd TL A- 3800 Assigned Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd Fund based Bk Fac A- 4000 Reaffirmed Rsv Rice Industries FBL - CC B 75 Reaffirmed Rsv Rice Industries FBL - TL B 150 Reaffirmed Rsv Rice Industries Unallocated Limits B 90 Reaffirmed Sadananda Rice Mill TL BB- 25.6 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill CC BB- 30 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill Untied Limit BB- 22.5 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill Non-fund based Bk BB- 1.9 Suspended facility Sadananda Rice Mill TL BB- 25.6 Suspended Sadananda Rice Mill CC BB- 30 Suspended Sakthi Accumulators Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 70 Suspended Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd TL BB- 450 Assigned Sathya Shanmukha Traders LT FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Singhania Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL B- 217.2 Suspended Singhania Buildcon Pvt Ltd unallocated limit B- 200.8 Suspended Sobha Projects And Trade Pvt LT - FB BB- 560 Assigned Ltd Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund based - CC BBB 450 Reaffirmed Steer Engineering Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB 360 Reaffirmed Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd CC B- 55 Reaffirmed Svs Food Processors Pvt Ltd TL B- 15 Reaffirmed Tirupati Conductors Pvt Ltd CC Fac BB+ 100 Suspended Tota Utpannagala Marata FB Fac BB+ 750 Suspended Sahakara Sangha United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT FBL -CC BBB 100 upgraded BBB- United Office Systems Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based -TLs BBB 50 upgraded BBB- United Office Systems Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - LOC BBB 20 upgraded BBB- Vadivel Pyrotechs Pvt Ltd CC B+ 150 Downgraded from BB- Vaishnodevi Realty Pvt. Ltd State Bk of India -FB BB- 590 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Vaishnodevi Realty Pvt. Ltd Untied Limits BB- 310 Reaffirmed Vardhman Polytex Ltd LT FB D 4640 Reaffirmed Vardhman Polytex Ltd ST non FB D 500 Reaffirmed Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based - CCs BB- 128 Reaffirmed Vineet Polyfab Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based - TL BB- 49 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. 