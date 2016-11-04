Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100000 Assigned/
Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 20000 Outstanding
Dinodia Fashion FBF A4 60 Reaffirmed
Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST FB Fac A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST non-FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
(reduced from 5.25 CR)
Indo Count Industries Ltd NFBL limits A1+ 2300 Upgraded
from A1
Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A3 400 Reaffirmed
facility
(Enhanced from Rs 30.00 crore)
Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd BG A4 30 Reaffirmed
Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- BG A4 18 Reaffirmed
Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based- Bill A4 - Reaffirmed
Discounting*
Prj Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 60 Reaffirmed
Sigma Chemicals NFBF A4+ 81 Reaffirmed
Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd NFBF A4+ 20 Assigned
Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - TL A4 15 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 2.50 CR)
Solarinertia Power Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 3C - Assigned
Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt STFB A3 3932.5 Revised from
Ltd A3+
(reduced from Rs. 398.00 crore)
Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt NFB A3 137.5 Revised from
Ltd A3+
(reduced from Rs. 49.85 crore)
Venky'S (India) Ltd FB A3+ 750 Revised from
A2
(reduced from Rs. 215.00 crore)
Venky'S (India) Ltd NFB A3+ 75 Revised from
A2
(reduced from Rs. 12.50 crore)
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 120000 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub Debt Programme AA+ 15000 Outstanding
Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 147950 Assigned/
A1+ Outstanding
Begonia Trust Mar 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 529.8 Revised from
A-(SO)
Chronos Trust Feb 2016 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 485.7 Revised from
BBB(SO)
Devanga Sangha LT-TL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Electronics & Controls Power FBL D 54.7 Suspended
Systems Pvt Ltd
Electronics & Controls Power NFBL limits D 70 Suspended
Systems Pvt Ltd
Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT FB Fac B+ 312.8 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 27.94 CR)
Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT unallocated B+ 14.7 Reaffirmed
Company Pvt Ltd
(enhanced from 0.06 CR)
Fides Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 643.3 Reaffirmed
Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II Bonds Pro - A+ 3000 Assigned
Basel III (hyb)
Indo Count Industries Ltd TL AA- 700 Upgraded
from A
Indo Count Industries Ltd FBL AA- 3850 Upgraded
from A
Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
(Enhanced from Rs 10.00 crore)
Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/STUnallocated BBB- 450 Reaffirmed
/ A3
(Enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore)
Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd TL B+ 62.4 Reaffirmed
Nand Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 240 Suspended
Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed
(reduced from Rs. 3.92 crore)
Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 15 Reaffirmed
Prj Polymers Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 80 Reaffirmed
Proximo Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 28.6 Revised from
(SO) BB+(SO)
Proximo Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 370.3 Revised from
BB+(SO)
Satnaam Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd FBCCL B 75 Reaffirmed
Satnaam Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd FBTLL B 24 Reaffirmed
Satnaam Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 1 Reaffirmed
Sigma Chemicals FBF BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed
Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac- CC BB+ 360 Reaffirmed
(revised from 45.00 CR)
Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 152.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 12.00 CR)
Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BB+ 217.9 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 18.00 CR)
Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - Working Capital BB 110 Reaffirmed
Limits
(enhanced from Rs. 10.00 CR)
Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 40 Reaffirmed
Sophrosyne Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 A- 76.6 Revised from
(SO) BBB(SO)
Sophrosyne Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 AA- 962.9 Revised from
(SO) A-(SO)
Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd NCD Programme AA 2500 Reaffirmed
Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt TL BBB- 1850.2 Revised from
Ltd BBB
(reduced from Rs. 340.63 crore)
Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt CC BBB- 3292.3 Revised from
Ltd BBB
(reduced from Rs. 379.90 crore)
Venky'S (India) Ltd TL BBB 2911 Revised from
BBB+
(reduced from Rs. 318.30 crore)
Venky'S (India) Ltd CC BBB 3900 Revised from
BBB+
(enhanced from rs. 215.00 crore)
Waterline Hotels Pvt Ltd LT-TL B- 270 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
