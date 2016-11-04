Nov 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 3, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 100000 Assigned/ Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd CP Programme A1+ 20000 Outstanding Dinodia Fashion FBF A4 60 Reaffirmed Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST FB Fac A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering ST non-FB Fac A4 5 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (reduced from 5.25 CR) Indo Count Industries Ltd NFBL limits A1+ 2300 Upgraded from A1 Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based A3 400 Reaffirmed facility (Enhanced from Rs 30.00 crore) Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd BG A4 30 Reaffirmed Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non-fund based- BG A4 18 Reaffirmed Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund based- Bill A4 - Reaffirmed Discounting* Prj Polymers Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 60 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemicals NFBF A4+ 81 Reaffirmed Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd NFBF A4+ 20 Assigned Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - TL A4 15 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 2.50 CR) Solarinertia Power Pvt Ltd solar projects SP 3C - Assigned Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Trapti Trading & Investment ST Debt Programme A1+ 8000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt STFB A3 3932.5 Revised from Ltd A3+ (reduced from Rs. 398.00 crore) Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt NFB A3 137.5 Revised from Ltd A3+ (reduced from Rs. 49.85 crore) Venky'S (India) Ltd FB A3+ 750 Revised from A2 (reduced from Rs. 215.00 crore) Venky'S (India) Ltd NFB A3+ 75 Revised from A2 (reduced from Rs. 12.50 crore) LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Birla Finance Ltd LT Debt Programme AA+ 120000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Sub Debt Programme AA+ 15000 Outstanding Aditya Birla Finance Ltd Bk Lines AA+ / 147950 Assigned/ A1+ Outstanding Begonia Trust Mar 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 529.8 Revised from A-(SO) Chronos Trust Feb 2016 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 485.7 Revised from BBB(SO) Devanga Sangha LT-TL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Electronics & Controls Power FBL D 54.7 Suspended Systems Pvt Ltd Electronics & Controls Power NFBL limits D 70 Suspended Systems Pvt Ltd Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT FB Fac B+ 312.8 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 27.94 CR) Ess Ess Kay Engineering LT unallocated B+ 14.7 Reaffirmed Company Pvt Ltd (enhanced from 0.06 CR) Fides Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 643.3 Reaffirmed Indian Overseas Bank Tier-II Bonds Pro - A+ 3000 Assigned Basel III (hyb) Indo Count Industries Ltd TL AA- 700 Upgraded from A Indo Count Industries Ltd FBL AA- 3850 Upgraded from A Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Fund based facility BBB- 150 Reaffirmed (Enhanced from Rs 10.00 crore) Krishnae Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LT/STUnallocated BBB- 450 Reaffirmed / A3 (Enhanced from Rs 5.00 crore) Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd CC B+ 40 Reaffirmed Lasa Cera Pvt Ltd TL B+ 62.4 Reaffirmed Nand Estate Developers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac B 240 Suspended Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd TL B+ 33.6 Reaffirmed (reduced from Rs. 3.92 crore) Oyo Ceramic Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B+ 15 Reaffirmed Prj Polymers Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 80 Reaffirmed Proximo Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 28.6 Revised from (SO) BB+(SO) Proximo Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 370.3 Revised from BB+(SO) Satnaam Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd FBCCL B 75 Reaffirmed Satnaam Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd FBTLL B 24 Reaffirmed Satnaam Stone Crushers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B 1 Reaffirmed Sigma Chemicals FBF BB+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd FB Fac- CC BB+ 360 Reaffirmed (revised from 45.00 CR) Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd TL BB+ 152.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 12.00 CR) Sindhu Cargo Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Fac BB+ 217.9 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 18.00 CR) Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - Working Capital BB 110 Reaffirmed Limits (enhanced from Rs. 10.00 CR) Singla Forging Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB 40 Reaffirmed Sophrosyne Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 A- 76.6 Revised from (SO) BBB(SO) Sophrosyne Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 AA- 962.9 Revised from (SO) A-(SO) Tgs Investment & Trade Pvt Ltd NCD Programme AA 2500 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt TL BBB- 1850.2 Revised from Ltd BBB (reduced from Rs. 340.63 crore) Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt CC BBB- 3292.3 Revised from Ltd BBB (reduced from Rs. 379.90 crore) Venky'S (India) Ltd TL BBB 2911 Revised from BBB+ (reduced from Rs. 318.30 crore) Venky'S (India) Ltd CC BBB 3900 Revised from BBB+ (enhanced from rs. 215.00 crore) Waterline Hotels Pvt Ltd LT-TL B- 270 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.