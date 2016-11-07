Nov 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 4, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Non-FBL A3 600 Assigned Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt BG facility A4 2 Suspended Ltd Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt LOC facility A4 25 Suspended Ltd Bala Industries And ST Fund Based A3 50 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd (SO) A3+ (SO) Bestech India Pvt Ltd Non-FB Limits A3+ 400 Reaffirmed Betterman Engineers Pvt Ltd NFBL - BG A4 100 Reaffirmed Ecl Finance Ltd CP Programme (IPO A1+ 3000 Withdrawn Financing) Edelweiss Commodities Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 25000 Withdrawn Ltd financing) Edelweiss Finance & CP Programme (IPO A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Investments Ltd financing) Edelweiss Financial Services CP Programme (IPO A1+ 30000 Withdrawn Ltd Financing) Hero Fincorp Ltd ST Bk Limits A1+ 1500 Assigned revised from Rs. 175 crore Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Assigned Programme Iifl Facilities Services Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 12000 Withdrawn Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 7000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Finance Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 7000 Withdrawn Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Assigned Programme India Infoline Ltd IPO Financing A1+ 5000 Withdrawn Programme Kent Ro Systems Ltd ST non-fund based A1+ 50 Assigned Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 5 Assigned Psa Construction Non FBL -BG A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Outstanding Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd FBL - ST A4 40 Reaffirmed Solar Corona Energy Pvt Ltd Off-grid solar SP 2C1 Assigned projects Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A1 1600 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 130.00 crore Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based# A1 Reaffirmed # sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilisation not to exceed Rs. 160.00 crore Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based - BG A4 12.5 Suspended Uttara Impex ST - Non-FB A3 80 Revised from (SO) A3+ (SO) Vinayak International LOC A4 100 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd TL BBB- 200 Assigned Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 200 Assigned Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 17.4 Assigned -Zoltan Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Annapurna Microfinance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 BBB 319.5 Assigned -Zoltan Ifmr Capital 2016 (SO) Ashoka Belgaum Dharwad Tollway LT - TL BBB 4541.3 Assigned Ltd Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt TL B- 51.8 Suspended Ltd Baba Malleshwar Rice Mill Pvt CC facility B- 46.2 Suspended Ltd Bala Industries And CC Limits BBB- 120 Revised from Entertainment Pvt Ltd (SO) BBB (SO) Bestech Hospitalities Pvt Ltd TL BBB 502.8 Reaffirmed Bestech India Pvt Ltd NCDs BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Bestech India Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1000 Reaffirmed Betterman Engineers Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 60 Reaffirmed Hero Fincorp Ltd LT Bk Limits AA+ 48500 Assigned enhanced from Rs. 3825 crore Icici Prudential Asset ICICI Prudential AAA Withdrawn Management Co. Ltd Capital Protection mfs (SO) Oriented Fund I - Series V Ifmr Capital Mosec Enigma 2016 PTC Series A1 A- 1068.3 Provisional (SO) Ifmr Capital Mosec Enigma 2016 PTC Series A2 C+ 56.2 Provisional (SO) Iifl Wealth Finance Ltd Principal Protected PP-MLD 2500 Assigned Market Linked AA Debenture Programme Indian School Finance Company NCDs programme BBB- 160 Upgraded Pvt Ltd from BB+ Indian School Finance Company NCDs programme BBB- 480 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company LT Bk Lines programme BBB- 400 Assigned Pvt Ltd Indian School Finance Company Issuer Rating IrBBB- Assigned Pvt Ltd Jop Hotels Ltd TL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Kent Ro Systems Ltd LT FB limit-CC AA- 100 Assigned Kent Ro Systems Ltd LT non-fund based AA- 5 Assigned M/S Hrm Overseas CC B 250 Assigned/ Outstanding enhanced from 10 CR M/S Hrm Overseas TL B 43.5 Outstanding reduced from 6 CR M/S Hrm Overseas Unallocated FBL B 6.5 Outstanding reduced from 1.77 CR Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 55.8 Assigned Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 100 Assigned Psa Construction FB Limit - CC BB 25 Reaffirmed Psa Construction Unallocated-Fund BB / 70 Assigned Based/NonFund Limit A4+ Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Reaffirmed Robosoft Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac B /A4 50 Reaffirmed Sri Murari Pavan Agrotech CC B+ 90 Assigned Starwood Contracts Pvt Ltd FB Limits BB+ 200 Reaffirmed Synechron Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based# A- Reaffirmed # sublimit within total short term fund based facilities with total utilisation not to exceed Rs. 160.00 crore Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BB- 40 Suspended Toronto Ceramic Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BB- 9.5 Suspended Uttara Impex LT - CC BBB- 90 Revised from (SO) BBB (SO) Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I AA- 7500 Assigned Bonds Programme-Basel (hyb) III Vijaya Bank Additional Tier-I AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme-Basel (hyb) III Vijaya Bank Tier-II Bonds AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Programme-Basel III (hyb) Vinayak International CC B+ 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)