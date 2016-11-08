Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Arambhan Hospitality Services Short - term, non FB A4 10 Revised from Ltd Fac BB+ Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt CCF A4 160 Suspended Ltd Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt NFBF A4 20 Suspended Ltd Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd NFBF D 270 Revised from A4 Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd Unallocated non-FB Fac D 30 Revised from A4 Atlantis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 30 Suspended Fly Ceramic BG A4 9.5 Reaffirmed J. C. Antiques And Crafts Bk facility A4+ 70 Suspended Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd non fund based ST Fac A4+ 7 Suspended Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable A4+ 490 Suspended sub limit Prism Cement Ltd ST FBL A1 800 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd ST NFBL A1 1920 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd CP A1 150 Reaffirmed Ramco Industries Ltd Fund Based / Non-FB A1 2850 Reaffirmed Fac (revised from Rs. 195.12 crore) Ramco Industries Ltd ST Proposed Fac A1 250 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 64.88 crore) Sharda Timbers NFBF D 190 Revised from A4 Sharda Timbers Unallocated non-FB Fac D 1.5 Revised from A4 (reduced from 5.15 CR) Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 370 Reaffirmed Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 35.1 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 2.75 CR) Vacuum Plant And Instruments ST-Non-Fund based A2+ 80.5 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Co. Ltd facility Vikas Gems ST Fund Based A4 55 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd FBF D 50 Revised from B+ Arambhan Hospitality Services LT, FB Fac BB 150 Revised from Ltd A4+ Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt TL C 130 Suspended Ltd Atlantis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 20 Suspended Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 9.8 Revised from BBB-(SO) BB+ (SO) Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 181.4 Revised from BBB+(SO) BBB (SO) B.I. Group Of Industries LT FBF BB 105 Suspended Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III Compliant A 10000 Assigned Additional Tier I (hyb) Bonds Programme Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds AA 11500 Assigned Programme Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 4500 Assigned Programme Bank Of Maharashtra Innovative Perpetual AA- 1000 Assigned Debt Instrument Programme Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III Compliant AA 10000 Assigned Tier II Bonds (hyb) Programme Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 164 Revised from A-(SO) Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 10.9 Revised from (SO) BBB (SO) E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BBB 30 Reaffirmed E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB - Reaffirmed (revised from 3.17 CR) E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Non Fund Based BBB 90 Reaffirmed E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB 82 Reaffirmed (revised from 5.03 CR ) Fly Ceramic TL B 50 Reaffirmed Fly Ceramic CCL B 30 Reaffirmed H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Bk facility BB+ / 157 Suspended A4+ Hari Construction And FBL (CC) BBB 80 Upgraded Associates Pvt Ltd from BBB- Hari Construction And NFBL (BG) BBB / 320 Upgraded Associates Pvt Ltd A3+ from BBB- / A3 Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Bking and PSU AA+mfs - Revised from Debt Fund AAAmfs Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 5 Revised from (SO) BBB -(SO) Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 232.2 Revised from A-(SO) Karpo Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 17.7 Revised from A-(SO) BBB (SO) Karpo Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 AA(SO) 192.5 Revised from A+(SO) Lachesis Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB- 35.1 Revised from (SO) BB (SO) Lachesis Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 254.7 Revised from A-(SO) Magna Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC BBB- 180 Reaffirmed Magna Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Standby BBB- 20 Assigned Line of Credit Magneti Marelli Motherson LT - TL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Shock Absorbers India Pvt Ltd Magneti Marelli Motherson LT/ST - Fund BBB / 150 Reaffirmed Shock Absorbers India Pvt Ltd Based/Non-Fund Based # A3+ # Combined utilization of fund based and non-fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 15.00 crore. Matoshri Laxmi Sugar TL D 614 Downgraded Co-Generation Industries Ltd from B+ Mini Hotels & Projects Unallocated B/ 65 Assigned A4 Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 171.3 Revised from A-(SO) Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 9.7 Revised from (SO) BBB -(SO) Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 350 Suspended Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd LT /ST BB / 3 Assigned A4+ Okuni Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 264.3 Revised from A-(SO) Okuni Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 30 Revised from BBB-(SO) BB+ (SO) Prism Cement Ltd NCD programme A- 5600 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 10805 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd LT FBL A- 2979 Reaffirmed Prism Cement Ltd LT/ ST, FBL* A- / 400 Reaffirmed A1 *The fund based limits rated on long-term and short-term scale are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs. 40.00 crore. Prism Cement Ltd LT/ ST, non-FBL** A- / 1100 Reaffirmed A1 ** The non-fund based limits rated on long-term and short-term scale are interchangeable and as such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs. 110.00 crore. Prism Laminates Pvt Ltd CCF B- 35 Suspended Prism Laminates Pvt Ltd NFBF B- 46.5 Suspended Ramco Industries Ltd FB Fac - - - (revised from Rs. 19.88 crore) Ramco Industries Ltd TL / ECBs A 1331 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 174.55 crore) Ramco Industries Ltd LT Proposed Fac A 569 Reaffirmed (revised from Rs. 45.57 crore) Rp Resorts Pvt Ltd TLF D 100 Suspended Rp Resorts Pvt Ltd proposed TL Fac D 100 Suspended Shalini Publicity & Creative FB & NFBF D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Sharda Timbers FBF D 58.5 Revised from B- Shridhar Industries Katni Pvt Bk facility B+ 55 Suspended Ltd Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL - - - (revised from 82.00) Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL A-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed (enhanced from Rs. 50.00) Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed - - Reaffirmed (revised from 1.47 CR) Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB- 32 Upgraded from B+ (enhanced from 0.86 CR) Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB- 47.5 Upgraded from B+ Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd Bk facility D 1575.8 Suspended Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Bk facility - 1174.1 Suspended Vacuum Plant And Instruments LT-Fund based facility BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Manufacturing Co. Ltd Viraj Projects (India) Pvt Ltd FBF BB 150 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.