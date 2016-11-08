Nov 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 7, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Arambhan Hospitality Services Short - term, non FB A4 10 Revised from
Ltd Fac BB+
Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt CCF A4 160 Suspended
Ltd
Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt NFBF A4 20 Suspended
Ltd
Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd NFBF D 270 Revised from
A4
Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd Unallocated non-FB Fac D 30 Revised from
A4
Atlantis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd NFBF A4 30 Suspended
Fly Ceramic BG A4 9.5 Reaffirmed
J. C. Antiques And Crafts Bk facility A4+ 70 Suspended
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd non fund based ST Fac A4+ 7 Suspended
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd ST interchangeable A4+ 490 Suspended
sub limit
Prism Cement Ltd ST FBL A1 800 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd ST NFBL A1 1920 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd CP A1 150 Reaffirmed
Ramco Industries Ltd Fund Based / Non-FB A1 2850 Reaffirmed
Fac
(revised from Rs. 195.12 crore)
Ramco Industries Ltd ST Proposed Fac A1 250 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 64.88 crore)
Sharda Timbers NFBF D 190 Revised from
A4
Sharda Timbers Unallocated non-FB Fac D 1.5 Revised from
A4
(reduced from 5.15 CR)
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd ST, non-FBL A3 370 Reaffirmed
Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd ST - Non Fund Based A4 35.1 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from 2.75 CR)
Vacuum Plant And Instruments ST-Non-Fund based A2+ 80.5 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Co. Ltd facility
Vikas Gems ST Fund Based A4 55 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambica Timbertrade Pvt Ltd FBF D 50 Revised from
B+
Arambhan Hospitality Services LT, FB Fac BB 150 Revised from
Ltd A4+
Arjuna Solvent Extraction Pvt TL C 130 Suspended
Ltd
Atlantis Lifesciences Pvt Ltd FBF B+ 20 Suspended
Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 9.8 Revised from
BBB-(SO) BB+
(SO)
Augustus Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 181.4 Revised from
BBB+(SO) BBB
(SO)
B.I. Group Of Industries LT FBF BB 105 Suspended
Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III Compliant A 10000 Assigned
Additional Tier I (hyb)
Bonds Programme
Bank Of Maharashtra Lower Tier II Bonds AA 11500 Assigned
Programme
Bank Of Maharashtra Upper Tier II Bonds AA- 4500 Assigned
Programme
Bank Of Maharashtra Innovative Perpetual AA- 1000 Assigned
Debt Instrument
Programme
Bank Of Maharashtra Basel III Compliant AA 10000 Assigned
Tier II Bonds (hyb)
Programme
Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 164 Revised from
A-(SO)
Claudius Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 10.9 Revised from
(SO) BBB
(SO)
E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund based BBB 30 Reaffirmed
E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - TL BBB - Reaffirmed
(revised from 3.17 CR)
E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Non Fund Based BBB 90 Reaffirmed
E I Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Unallocated BBB 82 Reaffirmed
(revised from 5.03 CR )
Fly Ceramic TL B 50 Reaffirmed
Fly Ceramic CCL B 30 Reaffirmed
H.P. Cotton Textile Mills Ltd Bk facility BB+ / 157 Suspended
A4+
Hari Construction And FBL (CC) BBB 80 Upgraded
Associates Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Hari Construction And NFBL (BG) BBB / 320 Upgraded
Associates Pvt Ltd A3+ from
BBB- /
A3
Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Bking and PSU AA+mfs - Revised from
Debt Fund AAAmfs
Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB+ 5 Revised from
(SO) BBB
-(SO)
Hysminai Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 232.2 Revised from
A-(SO)
Karpo Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 17.7 Revised from
A-(SO) BBB
(SO)
Karpo Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 AA(SO) 192.5 Revised from
A+(SO)
Lachesis Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB- 35.1 Revised from
(SO) BB (SO)
Lachesis Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+(SO) 254.7 Revised from
A-(SO)
Magna Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC BBB- 180 Reaffirmed
Magna Projects Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Standby BBB- 20 Assigned
Line of Credit
Magneti Marelli Motherson LT - TL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Shock Absorbers India Pvt Ltd
Magneti Marelli Motherson LT/ST - Fund BBB / 150 Reaffirmed
Shock Absorbers India Pvt Ltd Based/Non-Fund Based # A3+
# Combined utilization of fund based and non-fund based facilities should not exceed Rs. 15.00
crore.
Matoshri Laxmi Sugar TL D 614 Downgraded
Co-Generation Industries Ltd from B+
Mini Hotels & Projects Unallocated B/ 65 Assigned
A4
Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 171.3 Revised from
A-(SO)
Mori Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 BBB 9.7 Revised from
(SO) BBB
-(SO)
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB 350 Suspended
Nakoda Unique Gold Pvt Ltd LT /ST BB / 3 Assigned
A4+
Okuni Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A1 A(SO) 264.3 Revised from
A-(SO)
Okuni Ifmr Capital 2016 PTC Series A2 30 Revised from
BBB-(SO) BB+
(SO)
Prism Cement Ltd NCD programme A- 5600 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd TL A- 10805 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd LT FBL A- 2979 Reaffirmed
Prism Cement Ltd LT/ ST, FBL* A- / 400 Reaffirmed
A1
*The fund based limits rated on long-term and short-term scale are interchangeable and as such
the combined utilization should not exceed Rs. 40.00 crore.
Prism Cement Ltd LT/ ST, non-FBL** A- / 1100 Reaffirmed
A1
** The non-fund based limits rated on long-term and short-term scale are interchangeable and as
such the combined utilization should not exceed Rs. 110.00 crore.
Prism Laminates Pvt Ltd CCF B- 35 Suspended
Prism Laminates Pvt Ltd NFBF B- 46.5 Suspended
Ramco Industries Ltd FB Fac - - -
(revised from Rs. 19.88 crore)
Ramco Industries Ltd TL / ECBs A 1331 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 174.55 crore)
Ramco Industries Ltd LT Proposed Fac A 569 Reaffirmed
(revised from Rs. 45.57 crore)
Rp Resorts Pvt Ltd TLF D 100 Suspended
Rp Resorts Pvt Ltd proposed TL Fac D 100 Suspended
Shalini Publicity & Creative FB & NFBF D 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Sharda Timbers FBF D 58.5 Revised from
B-
Shridhar Industries Katni Pvt Bk facility B+ 55 Suspended
Ltd
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL - - -
(revised from 82.00)
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd TL A-(SO) 1500 Reaffirmed
(enhanced from Rs. 50.00)
Silica Ceramica Pvt Ltd LT, FBL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Proposed - - Reaffirmed
(revised from 1.47 CR)
Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - TL BB- 32 Upgraded
from B+
(enhanced from 0.86 CR)
Solid State Systems Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based BB- 47.5 Upgraded
from B+
Sri Lakshmikantha Spinners Ltd Bk facility D 1575.8 Suspended
Suryavanshi Spinning Mills Ltd Bk facility - 1174.1 Suspended
Vacuum Plant And Instruments LT-Fund based facility BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed
Manufacturing Co. Ltd
Viraj Projects (India) Pvt Ltd FBF BB 150 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)