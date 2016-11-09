Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
C.P. Arora Non-FBL - BG A4 82.2 Revised from
Engineers-Contractors Pvt Ltd A4+
C.P. Arora Unallocated A4 0.3 Revised from
Engineers-Contractors Pvt Ltd A4+
Choice Solutions Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed
Ecoleaf Energies Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 4D Assigned
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 118.2 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 4.75 crore
Haji Alimohammad Moosa & Co. Non-fund Based - CEL A4 5 Reaffirmed
of PFE
Hikal Ltd ST - Fund based A2 1946.5 Reaffirmed
Hikal Ltd ST- Non fund based A2 550 Reaffirmed
Jm Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Assigned
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)
Jm Financial & Investment CP Programme A1+ 2000 Outstanding
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd
Jm Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Withdrawn
Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)*
* Rating was assigned in September 2016
Jm Financial Asset CP programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd
Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 40 Upgraded
Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 160 Upgraded
Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 80 Assigned
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 53 Suspended
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A1 A1+ 181.8 Provisional
Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A2 A1+ 301.3 Provisional
Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A3 A1+ 227 Provisional
Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO)
Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 15 Suspended
Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 52.5 Reaffirmed
Shri Haridarshan Jewellers ST-fund based A4 20 Assigned
Stag International Non-FBL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Steel And Industrial Forgings Fund based facility A4 12.5 Suspended
Ltd
Steel And Industrial Forgings FB (sub-limit) A4 10 Suspended
Ltd facility
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Adhunik Cement Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Withdrawn
(SO)
Agra Oil & General Industries CC B+ 111 Reaffirmed
Ltd
C.P. Arora LT FB limits - CC BB 37.5 Reaffirmed
Engineers-Contractors Pvt Ltd
Choice Solutions Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Upgraded
Choice Solutions Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 20 Reaffirmed
/A4+
Deify Infrastructures Ltd Non-FBL* D 3000 Downgraded
*Fund based limit as a sub-limit of non-fund based limit to the extent of Rs. 25.00 crore
Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB/ A4 323 Notice for
withdrawal
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B 60 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 19.25 crore
Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated B/A4 91.8 Assigned
Grow Well Mercantile Pvt Ltd NFBL D 2400 Reaffirmed
Gujarat Narmada Valley Bk Fac /CP AA- 36630 Outstanding
Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd /A1+
Haji Alimohammad Moosa & Co. FB - Working Capital B+ 120 Reaffirmed
(CC/ EPC/ FBD/ FBP)*
*CC - Cash Credit, EPC - Export Packing Credit, FBD - Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP - Foreign
Bill Purchase
Haji Alimohammad Moosa & Co. FB - TL B+ 11 Reaffirmed
Hikal Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 2600 Upgraded
from
BBB
Hikal Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 260 Upgraded
from
BBB
Hikal Ltd LT -Bk Lines (CC) BBB+ 1990 Upgraded
from
BBB
J.I. Enterprises FBL- LT B 64.4 Reaffirmed
J.I. Enterprises Unallocated- LT B 25.6 Reaffirmed
Jm Financial Asset LT Bk Lines AA- 6500 Upgraded
Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd from A+
Jm Financial Asset NCD Programme AA- 5250 Upgraded
Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd from A+
Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Upgraded
Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Assigned
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL Fac BB- 528.3 Suspended
Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd FB Fac BB- 149 Suspended
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A4 AAA 835.1 Provisional
Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A5 AAA 94.3 Provisional
Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Liquidity Facility AAA 24.6 Provisional
Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO)
Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Second Loss Facility BBB- 94.3 Provisional
Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO)
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL PTC Series A1 A (SO) Reaffirmed
Securitisation Trust IX
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL PTC Series A2 A (SO) Reaffirmed
Securitisation Trust IX
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Liquidity Facility AAA Reaffirmed
Securitisation Trust IX (SO)
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Second Loss Facility BBB- Reaffirmed
Securitisation Trust IX (SO)
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL PTC Series A1 AA Reaffirmed
Securitisation Trust VIII (SO)
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL PTC Series A2 AA Reaffirmed
Securitisation Trust VIII (SO)
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Liquidity Facility AAA Reaffirmed
Securitisation Trust VIII (SO)
Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Second Loss Facility BBB- Reaffirmed
Securitisation Trust VIII (SO)
Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B- 53 Suspended
Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed
Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd LT unallocated BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Padmashree Inc LT FB limits BB- 250 Upgraded
from B+
Rewa Shiksha Samiti Bk Fac B 65 Suspended
Richwell Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL Facility BB- 147.5 Upgraded
from B+
Richwell Enterprises Pvt Ltd Un-allocated Facility BB- 2.5 Upgraded
from B+
Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 920 Suspended
Shri Haridarshan Jewellers CC BB- 105 Reaffirmed
reduced from Rs. 12.00 crore
Shrishti Technologies Fund based - LT B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd NCDs AAA 26100 Reaffirmed
(SO)
Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd Working Capital AAA 400 Reaffirmed
Limits (SO)
Speedon Network Ltd TL BBB- 1750 Developing
Implications
Stag International FB Limits BBB- 290 Reaffirmed
Steel And Industrial Forgings TL facility C+ 36.5 Suspended
Ltd
Steel And Industrial Forgings Fund based facility C+ 62.5 Suspended
Ltd
Steel And Industrial Forgings Non-FB Fac C+ 82.5 Suspended
Ltd
Steel And Industrial Forgings Unallocated facility C+ /A4 3.5 Suspended
Ltd
Vishwas Buildcon FBL - TL B+ 230 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
