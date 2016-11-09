Nov 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 8, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- C.P. Arora Non-FBL - BG A4 82.2 Revised from Engineers-Contractors Pvt Ltd A4+ C.P. Arora Unallocated A4 0.3 Revised from Engineers-Contractors Pvt Ltd A4+ Choice Solutions Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ecoleaf Energies Pvt Ltd Solar projects SP 4D Assigned Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd ST, Non-Fund Based A4 118.2 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 4.75 crore Haji Alimohammad Moosa & Co. Non-fund Based - CEL A4 5 Reaffirmed of PFE Hikal Ltd ST - Fund based A2 1946.5 Reaffirmed Hikal Ltd ST- Non fund based A2 550 Reaffirmed Jm Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Assigned Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing) Jm Financial & Investment CP Programme A1+ 2000 Outstanding Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Jm Financial & Investment CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 8000 Withdrawn Consultancy Services Pvt Ltd Financing)* * Rating was assigned in September 2016 Jm Financial Asset CP programme A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd LOC A4+ 40 Upgraded Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 160 Upgraded Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd BG A4+ 80 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd Non-FB Fac A4 53 Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A1 A1+ 181.8 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A2 A1+ 301.3 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A3 A1+ 227 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO) Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac A4 15 Suspended Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd ST non-FB Fac A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Shri Haridarshan Jewellers ST-fund based A4 20 Assigned Stag International Non-FBL A3 50 Reaffirmed Steel And Industrial Forgings Fund based facility A4 12.5 Suspended Ltd Steel And Industrial Forgings FB (sub-limit) A4 10 Suspended Ltd facility LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adhunik Cement Ltd NCD A+ 3000 Withdrawn (SO) Agra Oil & General Industries CC B+ 111 Reaffirmed Ltd C.P. Arora LT FB limits - CC BB 37.5 Reaffirmed Engineers-Contractors Pvt Ltd Choice Solutions Ltd FBL BB+ 100 Upgraded Choice Solutions Ltd Unallocated limits BB+ 20 Reaffirmed /A4+ Deify Infrastructures Ltd Non-FBL* D 3000 Downgraded *Fund based limit as a sub-limit of non-fund based limit to the extent of Rs. 25.00 crore Dynamic Ship Recyclers Pvt Ltd Bk limits BB/ A4 323 Notice for withdrawal Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd LT, Fund Based - TL B 60 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 19.25 crore Ever Electronics Pvt Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated B/A4 91.8 Assigned Grow Well Mercantile Pvt Ltd NFBL D 2400 Reaffirmed Gujarat Narmada Valley Bk Fac /CP AA- 36630 Outstanding Fertilizers And Chemicals Ltd /A1+ Haji Alimohammad Moosa & Co. FB - Working Capital B+ 120 Reaffirmed (CC/ EPC/ FBD/ FBP)* *CC - Cash Credit, EPC - Export Packing Credit, FBD - Foreign Bill Discounting, FBP - Foreign Bill Purchase Haji Alimohammad Moosa & Co. FB - TL B+ 11 Reaffirmed Hikal Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 2600 Upgraded from BBB Hikal Ltd LT - TL BBB+ 260 Upgraded from BBB Hikal Ltd LT -Bk Lines (CC) BBB+ 1990 Upgraded from BBB J.I. Enterprises FBL- LT B 64.4 Reaffirmed J.I. Enterprises Unallocated- LT B 25.6 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Asset LT Bk Lines AA- 6500 Upgraded Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd from A+ Jm Financial Asset NCD Programme AA- 5250 Upgraded Reconstruction Company Pvt Ltd from A+ Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Upgraded Kailash Devbuild India Pvt Ltd CC BB+ 50 Assigned Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd TL Fac BB- 528.3 Suspended Lucky Yarn Tex India Ltd FB Fac BB- 149 Suspended Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A4 AAA 835.1 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL PTC Series A5 AAA 94.3 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Liquidity Facility AAA 24.6 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO) Magma Fincorp Ltd - MFL Second Loss Facility BBB- 94.3 Provisional Securitisation Trust XXXVIII (SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL PTC Series A1 A (SO) Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust IX Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL PTC Series A2 A (SO) Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust IX Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Liquidity Facility AAA Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust IX (SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Second Loss Facility BBB- Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust IX (SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL PTC Series A1 AA Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VIII (SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL PTC Series A2 AA Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VIII (SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Liquidity Facility AAA Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VIII (SO) Magma Itl Finance Ltd - MIFL Second Loss Facility BBB- Reaffirmed Securitisation Trust VIII (SO) Megamiles Bearing Cups Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac B- 53 Suspended Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac BB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Milestones Switchgears Pvt Ltd LT unallocated BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Padmashree Inc LT FB limits BB- 250 Upgraded from B+ Rewa Shiksha Samiti Bk Fac B 65 Suspended Richwell Enterprises Pvt Ltd TL Facility BB- 147.5 Upgraded from B+ Richwell Enterprises Pvt Ltd Un-allocated Facility BB- 2.5 Upgraded from B+ Sharma Kalypso Pvt Ltd Bk Fac D 920 Suspended Shri Haridarshan Jewellers CC BB- 105 Reaffirmed reduced from Rs. 12.00 crore Shrishti Technologies Fund based - LT B+ 60 Reaffirmed Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd NCDs AAA 26100 Reaffirmed (SO) Sp Jammu Udhampur Highway Ltd Working Capital AAA 400 Reaffirmed Limits (SO) Speedon Network Ltd TL BBB- 1750 Developing Implications Stag International FB Limits BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Steel And Industrial Forgings TL facility C+ 36.5 Suspended Ltd Steel And Industrial Forgings Fund based facility C+ 62.5 Suspended Ltd Steel And Industrial Forgings Non-FB Fac C+ 82.5 Suspended Ltd Steel And Industrial Forgings Unallocated facility C+ /A4 3.5 Suspended Ltd Vishwas Buildcon FBL - TL B+ 230 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 