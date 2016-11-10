Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altech Infrastructure (India) NFBL- ST A4 34 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Paramount International FBL-Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd NFB LC A1 170 Reaffirmed Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure FBL-CC A4 220 Outstanding Ltd (enhanced from Rs 18.00 CR) Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Non fund based-BG A4 120 Outstanding Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altech Infrastructure (India) FBL- LT B+ 73.7 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Altech Infrastructure (India) Unallocated Limits- LT B+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Anahita Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 113.5 Revised from AA-(SO) A(SO) Anahita Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 2.5 Revised from BBB+(SO) BB+ (SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 113.3 Revised from AA(SO) A-(SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 BBB 3.6 Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB 46.7 Revised from +(SO) BBB+ (SO) Gandhi Enterprises LT / ST, FBL BB 509.5 Reaffirmed / A4+ Gulf Ashley Motors Ltd LT - FBL BBB 1025 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 52.50) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 1291.4 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2800 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd NFBL A1 87.1 Upgraded / A2+ from A2+ Haryana Seeds Development FBL (CC) BB+ 750 Downgraded Corporation Ltd from BBB- Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd Long- Term Fund- B+ 100 Reaffirmed Based Limits Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd Long- Term B+ 25 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limits Oceanous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 281.6 Revised from AA(SO) Oceanous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 A- 20.1 Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Oceanous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+ 227.6 Revised from (SO) BBB+ (SO) Oceanous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ 5.1 Revised from (SO) BBB+ (SO) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd FB: TL A+ 415.7 Upgraded from A (increased from Rs. 35 crore earlier) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd FB: CC A+ 480 Upgraded from A Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Non-Fund Based: BG A+ 15 Upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 5 crore earlier) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Proposed Bk Fac A+ 119.3 Upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 20 crore earlier) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd FB/ Non Fund Based A+ / 50 Upgraded A1 from A / Reaffirmed (increased from Nil earlier) Rana Polycot Ltd Bk Facility D 3700 Suspended Shree Chanakya Education TL (Proposed) BBB- 1000 Assigned Society (SO) Solar Semiconductor Power Bk Facility BBB 1500 Suspended Company (India) Pvt Ltd Srs Agri Foods LT FB Limit D 140 Revised from / C B / Reassigned Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Fund Based-TL BB- 280 Outstanding Ltd (reduced from Rs 32.00 CR) Track Innovations (India) Pvt Working Capital Limits B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt TL B 23.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt Unallocated B 46.8 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 