US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
Nov 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 9, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altech Infrastructure (India) NFBL- ST A4 34 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Paramount International FBL-Packing Credit A4 50 Reaffirmed Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd NFB LC A1 170 Reaffirmed Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure FBL-CC A4 220 Outstanding Ltd (enhanced from Rs 18.00 CR) Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Non fund based-BG A4 120 Outstanding Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt BG A4 20 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Altech Infrastructure (India) FBL- LT B+ 73.7 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Altech Infrastructure (India) Unallocated Limits- LT B+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Pvt. Ltd. Anahita Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A1 113.5 Revised from AA-(SO) A(SO) Anahita Sbl Ifmr Capital 2014 PTC Series A2 2.5 Revised from BBB+(SO) BB+ (SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 113.3 Revised from AA(SO) A-(SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A3 BBB 3.6 Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Astraea Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BBB 46.7 Revised from +(SO) BBB+ (SO) Gandhi Enterprises LT / ST, FBL BB 509.5 Reaffirmed / A4+ Gulf Ashley Motors Ltd LT - FBL BBB 1025 Reaffirmed (enhanced from 52.50) Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL A- 1291.4 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd FBL A- 2800 Reaffirmed Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd NFBL A1 87.1 Upgraded / A2+ from A2+ Haryana Seeds Development FBL (CC) BB+ 750 Downgraded Corporation Ltd from BBB- Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd Long- Term Fund- B+ 100 Reaffirmed Based Limits Ishaan Metals Pvt Ltd Long- Term B+ 25 Reaffirmed Unallocated Limits Oceanous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A (SO) 281.6 Revised from AA(SO) Oceanous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 A- 20.1 Revised from (SO) BBB- (SO) Oceanous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A1 A+ 227.6 Revised from (SO) BBB+ (SO) Oceanous Sbl Ifmr Capital 2015 PTC Series A2 BB+ 5.1 Revised from (SO) BBB+ (SO) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd FB: TL A+ 415.7 Upgraded from A (increased from Rs. 35 crore earlier) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd FB: CC A+ 480 Upgraded from A Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Non-Fund Based: BG A+ 15 Upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 5 crore earlier) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd Proposed Bk Fac A+ 119.3 Upgraded from A (reduced from Rs. 20 crore earlier) Pioneer Polyleathers Ltd FB/ Non Fund Based A+ / 50 Upgraded A1 from A / Reaffirmed (increased from Nil earlier) Rana Polycot Ltd Bk Facility D 3700 Suspended Shree Chanakya Education TL (Proposed) BBB- 1000 Assigned Society (SO) Solar Semiconductor Power Bk Facility BBB 1500 Suspended Company (India) Pvt Ltd Srs Agri Foods LT FB Limit D 140 Revised from / C B / Reassigned Tinna Rubber & Infrastructure Fund Based-TL BB- 280 Outstanding Ltd (reduced from Rs 32.00 CR) Track Innovations (India) Pvt Working Capital Limits B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt TL B 23.2 Reaffirmed Ltd Track Innovations (India) Pvt Unallocated B 46.8 Reaffirmed Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)