Nov 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 10, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Benson Medical Equipments Pvt BG/LC A4 80 Reaffirmed Ltd Benson Medical Equipments Pvt Forward Contract A4 1 Reaffirmed Ltd Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd Non FB Fac A2 415 Reaffirmed Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd ST: FB limits A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd ST: Non-FB limits A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd Non-FBL A2+ 650 Reaffirmed Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, fund based A3 * Reaffirmed working capital Fac * Interchangeable with the fund based working capital facilities of Rs. 35.00 crore, rated on the long-term scale Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd ST, non-fund based A3 209.8 Reaffirmed working capital Fac Shapoorji Pallonji And Company CP A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Vakrangee Ltd ST, non-fund based Bk A4+ 1109 Reaffirmed Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Foods FB limits B+ 167.7 Reaffirmed Aggarwal Foods Unallocated (Proposed B+ 0.3 Reaffirmed Limits) Al-Ayaan Foods Pvt Ltd FB Fac B 100 Assigned Al-Ayaan Foods Pvt Ltd Unallocated B 200 Assigned Benson Medical Equipments Pvt CC BB- 15 Revised from Ltd BB Benson Medical Equipments Pvt Unallocated BB- 4 Reaffirmed Ltd /A4 Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC Limit BB 35 Reaffirmed Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL BB 88.4 Reaffirmed Deedy Chemicals Pvt Ltd Unallocated limit BB 1.6 Assigned Dhanuka Laboratories Ltd FB Fac BBB+ 390 Reaffirmed / A2 Future Financial Servicess Pvt NCD BBB 55 Withdrawn Ltd G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - CC B 150 Upgraded from B- G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT Fund Based - TL B 50 Upgraded from B- G.D. Metsteel Pvt Ltd LT Unallocated B 30 Upgraded from B- Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: FB limits BBB 45 Reaffirmed Gumpro Drilling Fluids Pvt Ltd LT: TL BBB 86.3 Reaffirmed Hero Motors Ltd Bk Fac A 1070 Rating Watch with Developing Implications Jay Shree Tea & Industries Ltd FB Limits* A- / 2500 Reaffirmed A2+ *JSTIL's fund based facilities are entirely fungible between long-term and short-term facilities. Koppal Green Power Ltd CC BB- 140 Upgraded from B+ Koppal Green Power Ltd TL BB- 25.4 Upgraded from B+ Koppal Green Power Ltd BG BB- 20 Upgraded from B+ Koppal Green Power Ltd Unallocated Limits BB- 4.6 Upgraded from B+ Om Cotex FB - CC B+ 180 Reaffirmed Om Cotex FB - TL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd TL and corporate BBB- 739.7 Reaffirmed loans (existing) Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd TL (fresh) BBB- 150 Assigned Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT, fund based BBB- 350 Reaffirmed working capital Fac Shapoorji Pallonji And Company FB Limits AA+ / 35000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ Shapoorji Pallonji And Company Non-FBL AA+ / 100000 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd A1+ Synmedic Laboratories TL BBB- 280 Assigned Synmedic Laboratories FB Fac BBB- 80 Assigned Vakrangee Ltd LT, fund based Bk Fac BB+ 4000 Reaffirmed Vakrangee Ltd LT, TL BB+ 156 Reaffirmed Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd FB Limits BBB 750 Reaffirmed Zillion Infraprojects Pvt Ltd Non-FB BBB 2750 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.