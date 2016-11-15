(Repeating to add additional ratings) Nov 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 11, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A3+ 155.5 Reaffirmed (SO) Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd CP/ST debt A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL A1+ Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd Non-FBL-Forward Cover A1+ 4.37 Reaffirmed Dcb Bank Ltd ST Fixed Deposits A1+ Reaffirmed Programme Indian Construction Company Non FB -BG Limit A4 32.5 Reaffirmed Jm Financial Credit Solutions CP Programme (for IPO A1+ 30000 Withdrawn Ltd Financing) Jm Financial Products Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 35000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 31000 Withdrawn (IPO Financing) Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 5 Outstanding S.S Timber Traders Non-FBL A4 80 Reaffirmed Sanghamithra Rural Financial MFI Grading M2 Assigned Services Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt ST NFBL A4 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Security And Intelligence Non-FBL A1 740 Developing Services India Ltd implication from 42 cr earlier LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ahalia Money Exchange And Bk Fac BB 100 Upgraded Financial Services Pvt Ltd from BB- Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - CC BBB 50 Reaffirmed Facility (SO) reduced from Rs. 7.00 crore Asap Fluids Pvt Ltd Fund Based - TL BBB 6.5 Reaffirmed Facility (SO) reduced from Rs. 1.16 crore Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme A 1500 Assigned Au Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Lines A 10480 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd NCD Programme A 2000 Reaffirmed Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd TL AA- 5242.5 Revised Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd FB limits AA- 1500 Revised Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt NCD BBB- 210 Assigned Ltd Dcb Bank Ltd Basel III Tier II A+ 1000 Assigned Bonds Programme Dcb Bank Ltd Basel III Tier II A+ 3000 Reaffirmed Bonds Programme Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 A- 689.3 Provisional (SO) Disha Microfin Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 95.6 Provisional (SO) Hdfc Asset Management Co. Ltd HDFC Capital AAA Withdrawn Ltd Protection Oriented mfs (SO) Fund - Series I - 36M September 2013 Indian Construction Company FB -CC/Overdraft B+ 25 Reaffirmed Limit Jm Financial Products Ltd LT debt programme AA 7000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Bk lines AA 5000 Outstanding Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked PP- MLD 1250 Assigned Debenture Programme AA (Principal Protected) Jm Financial Products Ltd LT Equity Linked PP- MLD 1000 Outstanding Debentures (Principal AA Protected) Logix Soft-Tel Pvt Ltd NCD programme B 4000 Revised from B+ Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 215 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 5.58 crore Maa Kali Alloys Udyog Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 230 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 10.00 crore Motil Devi Organic Food TL B 50 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Motil Devi Organic Food CC B 20 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Motil Devi Organic Food Unallocated B 30 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Orient Green Power Co. Ltd CC D 100 Assigned Orient Green Power Co. Ltd TL D 1055 Assigned Paramshakti Steels Ltd TL D 22.2 Revised from BB- Paramshakti Steels Ltd FB Fac - CC D 400 Revised from BB- Paramshakti Steels Ltd Proposed unallocated D 750 Revised from FBL BB- Paramshakti Steels Ltd Non-fund based ST Fac D 950 Revised from A4 Paramshakti Steels Ltd Proposed unallocated D 1650 Revised from non-FBL A4 R.K.Transport Co. BG BBB- 400 Reaffirmed /A3 Sanghamithra Rural Financial Bk Fac BBB- 1600 Reaffirmed Services Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt LT - TL BB- 232 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Revised from 19.70 cr Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt LT FB limits BB- 50 Upgraded Ltd from B+ Savla Foods & Cold Storage Pvt Unallocated LT/ST BB- / 113 Upgraded / Ltd A4 Re-affirmed Reduced from Rs. 20 cr Security And Intelligence TL A- 200 Developing Services India Ltd implication from 12.00 cr earlier Security And Intelligence FBL A- 2100 Developing Services India Ltd implication from 115 cr earlier -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.