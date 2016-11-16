Nov 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 15, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ankur Udyog Ltd Non-fund Based, ST Fac A2 7 Reaffirmed Aov Exports Pvt Ltd Working Capital A2+ 954.1 Reaffirmed Aov Exports Pvt Ltd Non Fund Based A2+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd. Punjab National Bk: D 50* Revised from Fund Based Packing A4 Credit Limits *Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd. Punjab National Bk: D 90* Revised from Fund Based Post A4 Shipment Credit Limits *Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore Fine Facets India Pvt. Ltd. Punjab National Bk: D 50* Revised from Non-Fund Based A4 Foreign LOC Limits *Working capital limit ceiling and total limit rated is Rs. 14.00 crore Hind Rectifiers Ltd NFBL A4+ 200 Assigned / Outstanding Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd CP Programme A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd CP Programme A1+ 3000 Withdrawn K. Rajagopalan & Co. Non-FB Fac A4 100 Suspended Kaprisa International Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based Packing D 30* Revised from Credit Limits A4 *: Fund based limit (PC and PSC) ceiling and total amount rated is Rs. 6.00 crore Kaprisa International Pvt. Ltd. Fund Based Post D 50* Revised from Shipment Credit Limits A4 *: Fund based limit (PC and PSC) ceiling and total amount rated is Rs. 6.00 crore Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd BG Limit A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting Limit A3+ 110 Reaffirmed Payoda Technologies Pvt Ltd Non-Fund Based A4 50 Suspended Facility Payoda Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Fac A4 90 Suspended Pricol Ltd Non-FB Fac A2+ 610 Withdrawn Pricol Pune Ltd ST non-FB Fac A2+ 100 Reassigned Pricol Pune Ltd ST non-FB Fac - A2+ - Reassigned sub-limit Rajasthan International NFBL A4 30 Reaffirmed Realwax Industries FBL A4+ 145 Withdrawn Renom Energy Services Llp On grid solar projectsSP 2C - Assigned Sahara Engineering (P) Ltd optionally A4 35 Suspended convertible debentureBD Satyam Enterprises ST FB Limits A4+ 400 Withdrawn Satyam Enterprises ST Non-FBL A4+ 18.5 Withdrawn Satyam Enterprises ST Unallocated Limits A4+ 1.5 Withdrawn Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd LOC A3+ 40 Upgraded from A3 Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 2.5 Upgraded from A3 Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd LOC A4 15 Reaffirmed Theruvath Builders Non-FB Fac A4 120 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alapatt Jewels LT - FB Fac B 55 Reaffirmed Ankur Udyog Ltd FB, LT Fac BBB+ 143 Reaffirmed Aov Exports Pvt Ltd TL BBB+ 33.4 Reaffirmed Bliss Gvs Pharma Ltd Bk Fac BB+ / 1350 Suspended A4+ Clean Wind Power (Ratlam) Pvt. TL BBB+ 5728 Assigned Ltd Clean Wind Power (Ratlam) Pvt. Working capital - BBB+ 300 Assigned Ltd fund based Dlf Emporio Ltd NCXD AA 525 Reaffirmed Dlf Promenade Ltd NCD AA 3750 Reaffirmed Hind Rectifiers Ltd FBL - CC BB+ 305 Assigned / Outstanding Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme AA 1020 Upgraded from AA- Hpcl-Mittal Energy Ltd LT Bond Programme AA- 5000 Withdrawn Hpcl-Mittal Pipelines Ltd LT Bond Programme AA 8510 Upgraded from AA K. Rajagopalan & Co. Over Draft Facility B+ 50 Suspended Kamlesh Greencrete Pvt Lmited TL D 150 Suspended M/S R.K. Steels FBL BB 550 Reaffirmed Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd CC Limit BBB 240.6 Reaffirmed Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd TL BBB 1.1 Reaffirmed Mahakoshal Refractories Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limit BBB 18.3 Reaffirmed Pricol Ltd LT FB Fac A- 1300 Withdrawn Pricol Ltd TL A- 475 Withdrawn Pricol Ltd Non-FB Fac A-/ 2240 Withdrawn A2+ Pricol Ltd Proposed Fac A-/ 363.9 Withdrawn A2+ Pricol Pune Ltd TL Fac A- 20 Reassigned Pricol Pune Ltd LT FB Fac A- 100 Reassigned Rajasthan International FBL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Realwax Industries CC BB+ 145 Withdrawn Sahara Engineering (P) Ltd CC facility B+ 23.5 Suspended Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd CC BBB 75 Upgraded from BBB- Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd PC cum FBP / FBD BBB / - Upgraded A3+ from BBB-/A3 Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Inland bill purchase BBB / - Upgraded / Discount A3+ from BBB-/A3 Sodium Metal Pvt Ltd Inland / Foreign LC BBB / - Upgraded A3+ from BBB-/A3 Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller FBL B+ 69.5 Reaffirmed Flour Mill Sri Laxmi Srinivasa Roller Unallocated Limits B+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Flour Mill Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd CC BB- 100 Revised from B+ Sruti Filatex Pvt Ltd TL BB- 594 Revised from B+ Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds A- 26335 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds A- 5518 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program Tamil Nadu Generation & Non Convertible Bonds Provisional 8147 Reaffirmed Distribution Corporation Ltd Program A- Tata Teleservices TL A- 3590 Revised from (Maharashtra) Ltd A Tata Teleservices Fund Based/Non-FBL A- 4650 Revised from (Maharashtra) Ltd A Tata Teleservices Unallocated A- 1880 Revised from (Maharashtra) Ltd A Theruvath Builders CC Facility BB- 200 Suspended Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd NCD A+ 2250 Assigned Vibhaas Polymers Pvt Ltd FB Fac BB- 110.4 Upgraded from B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)