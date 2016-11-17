Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Non-FBL A3 1230 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore Ashapura International Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Bharat Iron Syndicate ST, non fund based - A4+ 50 Reaffirmed LOC Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive ST - Non FB Fac A1+ 170 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive ST - Fund / Non-fund A1+ Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd based (sub limit) Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 100 upgraded from A3 revised from 5.00 CR Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 2 Outstanding Laxveer Ceramic Llp Non-FBL - BG A4 30 Assigned Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Working Capital TL A3+ 150 Assigned Jewellers Pvt Ltd Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG A4 4 Assigned National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 14750 Reaffirmed Development Corporation National Cooperative ST Bk Lines A1+ 51140 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed Shapoorji Pallonji CP A1 250 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Sukhmani Cotton Industries ST Fund Based - Gold A4 16 Assigned Card LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd TL BBB- 440 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 530 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore Ashapura International Ltd FBL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed Ashapura International Ltd Proposed limits BB+ 300 Reaffirmed Balajee Infratech And LT: FBL* BBB- 356.2 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd reduced from 54.15 cr; * interchangeability of Rs. 0.75 crore with non fund based limits Balajee Infratech And LT/ST: NFBL BBB- 410 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd /A3 enhanced from 36.85 cr Balajee Infratech And LT/ST: Unallocated BBB- 143.8 Reaffirmed Constructions Pvt Ltd Limits /A3 Bharat Iron Syndicate LT, FBL - CC BB 90 Reaffirmed Bharat Iron Syndicate LT, FBL - TL BB 20 Reaffirmed Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac A+ 50 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd Comstar Automotive LT / ST - unallocated A+ 5 Reaffirmed Technologies Pvt Ltd /A1+ Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Withdrawn -Seraph Cv Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn -Seraph Cv Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BBB+ 1200 Assigned/ (SO) outstanding enhanced from 40 earlier Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 100 Outstanding (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Withdrawn - Caerus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ Withdrawn - Caerus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn - Indian Mfi Trust Series Xviii (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Withdrawn - Plutus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA Withdrawn - Plutus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Withdrawn - Thrasos Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- Withdrawn - Thrasos Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO) Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BBB 447.6 Upgraded from BBB- revised from 14.76 CR Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 52.4 Upgraded /A3+ from BBB-/A3 revised from 40.24 CR India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 504.9 Provisional Ltd -Elite Mortgage Hl Trust (SO) 42614 India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 583.6 Provisional Ltd -Elite Mortgage Lap Trust (SO) 42614 Inovoa Hotels And Resorts Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BBB+ 350 Assigned (SO) Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - TL B 45.8 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from Rs. 2.58 crore Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - CC B 62.2 Outstanding Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 10 Outstanding Loan Laxveer Ceramic Llp FBL - CC B 80 Assigned Laxveer Ceramic Llp FBL - TL B 30 Assigned Mangal & Mangal LT - FBL BBB 300 Reaffirmed Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' CC BBB 2325 Upgraded Jewellers Pvt Ltd from BBB- enhanced from 194.00 CR Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' TL BBB 48.8 Upgraded Jewellers Pvt Ltd from BBB- Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Long- term BBB 815.4 Upgraded Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits from BBB- enhanced from 4.61 CR Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 78.9 Assigned Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 27.5 Assigned Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ A4 2.6 Assigned National Cooperative LT TBs Programme AA 7500 Reaffirmed Development Corporation National Cooperative CC Bk Lines AA 5735.5 Reaffirmed Development Corporation Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 240 Assigned Shapoorji Pallonji LT - TL A 2000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji NCD A 1000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji NCD A 1000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Capital Company Pvt Ltd Shapoorji Pallonji LT/ST - Non fund A /A1 5000 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Capital Company Based Pvt Ltd Sukhmani Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs. 13.75 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.