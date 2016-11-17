Nov 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 16, 2016.
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd Non-FBL A3 1230 Assigned/
outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 60.00 crore
Ashapura International Ltd Non-FBL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Bharat Iron Syndicate ST, non fund based - A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
LOC
Comstar Automotive ST - FB Fac A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Comstar Automotive ST - Non FB Fac A1+ 170 Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Comstar Automotive ST - Fund / Non-fund A1+ Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd based (sub limit)
Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG A3+ 100 upgraded
from A3
revised from 5.00 CR
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 2 Outstanding
Laxveer Ceramic Llp Non-FBL - BG A4 30 Assigned
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Working Capital TL A3+ 150 Assigned
Jewellers Pvt Ltd
Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd Non FBL- BG A4 4 Assigned
National Cooperative CP Programme A1+ 14750 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
National Cooperative ST Bk Lines A1+ 51140 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 75000 Reaffirmed
Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme A1+ 30000 Reaffirmed
Shapoorji Pallonji CP A1 250 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Sukhmani Cotton Industries ST Fund Based - Gold A4 16 Assigned
Card
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd TL BBB- 440 Assigned/
outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore
Aditya Vidyut Appliances Ltd FBL (CC) BBB- 530 Assigned/
outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 20.00 crore
Ashapura International Ltd FBL BB+ 180 Reaffirmed
Ashapura International Ltd Proposed limits BB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Balajee Infratech And LT: FBL* BBB- 356.2 Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd
reduced from 54.15 cr; * interchangeability of Rs. 0.75 crore with non fund based limits
Balajee Infratech And LT/ST: NFBL BBB- 410 Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd /A3
enhanced from 36.85 cr
Balajee Infratech And LT/ST: Unallocated BBB- 143.8 Reaffirmed
Constructions Pvt Ltd Limits /A3
Bharat Iron Syndicate LT, FBL - CC BB 90 Reaffirmed
Bharat Iron Syndicate LT, FBL - TL BB 20 Reaffirmed
Comstar Automotive LT - FB Fac A+ 50 Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd
Comstar Automotive LT / ST - unallocated A+ 5 Reaffirmed
Technologies Pvt Ltd /A1+
Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Withdrawn
-Seraph Cv Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Esskay Auto Finance Pvt Ltd PTC Series A1 AA- Withdrawn
-Seraph Cv Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BBB+ 1200 Assigned/
(SO) outstanding
enhanced from 40 earlier
Fleur Hotels Pvt Ltd Non-Fund based Bk Fac BBB+ 100 Outstanding
(SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Withdrawn
- Caerus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ Withdrawn
- Caerus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A+ Withdrawn
- Indian Mfi Trust Series Xviii (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 A- Withdrawn
- Plutus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 AA Withdrawn
- Plutus Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A1 A- Withdrawn
- Thrasos Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Grama Vidiyal Microfinance Ltd PTC Series A2 BBB- Withdrawn
- Thrasos Ifmr Capital 2015 (SO)
Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC BBB 447.6 Upgraded
from
BBB-
revised from 14.76 CR
Hotcrete Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits BBB 52.4 Upgraded
/A3+ from
BBB-/A3
revised from 40.24 CR
India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 504.9 Provisional
Ltd -Elite Mortgage Hl Trust (SO)
42614
India Infoline Housing Finance PTC Series A AAA 583.6 Provisional
Ltd -Elite Mortgage Lap Trust (SO)
42614
Inovoa Hotels And Resorts Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BBB+ 350 Assigned
(SO)
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - TL B 45.8 Assigned/
outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 2.58 crore
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - CC B 62.2 Outstanding
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd FBL - Working Capital B 10 Outstanding
Loan
Laxveer Ceramic Llp FBL - CC B 80 Assigned
Laxveer Ceramic Llp FBL - TL B 30 Assigned
Mangal & Mangal LT - FBL BBB 300 Reaffirmed
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' CC BBB 2325 Upgraded
Jewellers Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
enhanced from 194.00 CR
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' TL BBB 48.8 Upgraded
Jewellers Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Manoj Vaibhav Gems 'N' Long- term BBB 815.4 Upgraded
Jewellers Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits from
BBB-
enhanced from 4.61 CR
Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B 78.9 Assigned
Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B 27.5 Assigned
Mutha Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits B/ A4 2.6 Assigned
National Cooperative LT TBs Programme AA 7500 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
National Cooperative CC Bk Lines AA 5735.5 Reaffirmed
Development Corporation
Saija Finance Pvt Ltd NCD BBB- 240 Assigned
Shapoorji Pallonji LT - TL A 2000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji NCD A 1000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji NCD A 1000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Capital Company
Pvt Ltd
Shapoorji Pallonji LT/ST - Non fund A /A1 5000 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Capital Company Based
Pvt Ltd
Sukhmani Cotton Industries LT Fund Based - CC BB- 160 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs. 13.75 crore
