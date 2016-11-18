Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Desai Brothers Ltd BG A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt ST Non Fund Based A3 14 Reaffirmed Ltd Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Income Fund AA+ Revised from mfs AAAmfs Celsia Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BBB+ 597.2 Assigned/ (SO) Outstanding MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Desai Brothers Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- 400 Reaffirmed Desai Brothers Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- 600 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long-TL A+ 4000 Placed on rating watch with developing implications Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT /ST - A+/ Placed on Interchangeable * A1 rating watch with developing implications Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 306.6 Assigned Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 13.8 Assigned (SO) Housing Development Finance PTC Series A AAA Assigned Corporation Ltd -Mbs 2016 (SO) Series I Langleigh Tea And Enterprises LOC D 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mahaveer Metal Co. Bk Fac BB+ / 90 Assigned A4+ Nithin Bagamane LT fund based facility BB+ 100 Assigned Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt LT Fund Based BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Ltd Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC AAA 5000 Assigned (SO) The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCDs AA 16000 Reaffirmed Trif Real Estate And TL BBB- 1320 Withdrawn Development Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)