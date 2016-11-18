Nov 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 17, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Desai Brothers Ltd BG A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt ST Non Fund Based A3 14 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Axis Asset Management Co. Ltd Axis Income Fund AA+ Revised from
mfs AAAmfs
Celsia Hotels Pvt Ltd FB Bk Fac: TL BBB+ 597.2 Assigned/
(SO) Outstanding
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Desai Brothers Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- 400 Reaffirmed
Desai Brothers Ltd Fixed Deposit MAA- 600 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd Long-TL A+ 4000 Placed on
rating watch
with
developing
implications
Dish Infra Services Pvt Ltd LT /ST - A+/ Placed on
Interchangeable * A1 rating watch
with
developing
implications
Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A1 A-(SO) 306.6 Assigned
Electronica Finance Ltd PTC Series A2 BB+ 13.8 Assigned
(SO)
Housing Development Finance PTC Series A AAA Assigned
Corporation Ltd -Mbs 2016 (SO)
Series I
Langleigh Tea And Enterprises LOC D 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Mahaveer Metal Co. Bk Fac BB+ / 90 Assigned
A4+
Nithin Bagamane LT fund based facility BB+ 100 Assigned
Sigma Moulds And Stampings Pvt LT Fund Based BBB- 65 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sundaram Finance Ltd PTC AAA 5000 Assigned
(SO)
The Indian Hotels Co. Ltd NCDs AA 16000 Reaffirmed
Trif Real Estate And TL BBB- 1320 Withdrawn
Development Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)