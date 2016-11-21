Nov 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 18, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bafna Enterprises ST FB Fac A2 47.5 Rating revised from A2+ Bagga Link Service Ltd Inventory Funding A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Barclays Investments And Loans CP Programme A1+ 20000 Assigned/ (India) Ltd Outstanding Gruh Finance Ltd ST debt programme A1+ 55000 Assigned/ Outstanding J.R.Foods Ltd ST - Non-FB Fac A4 357.5 assigned Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed (SO)# # The structured Obligation (SO) rating is backed by a stand-by facility from Indusind Bank Karvy Stock Broking Ltd ST Debt A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed (SO)* *The structured Obligation (SO) rating is backed by a stand-by facility from HDFC Bank Kishan Agro Product non-fund based Bk A4 2.3 Suspended limit Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A3 350 assigned /outstanding Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC* A3 outstanding * Sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - Derivative A3 10 outstanding Metal Engineering And LOC A4+ 64.5 Suspended Treatment Company Pvt Ltd Metal Engineering And bill discounting A4+ 10 Suspended Treatment Company Pvt Ltd facility Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST borrowing A1+ 250000* outstanding programme FY2017 *Short- term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2017 not exceeding Rs. 70,000 crore Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) ST non FB Fac A4 10 Suspended Pvt Ltd Snj Sugars And Products Ltd ST, Non Fund Based A2 300 Assigned Facility Snj Sugars And Products Ltd ST, Proposed Fac A2 38.4 Upgraded from A3+ Sterlite Technologies Ltd CP A1+ 3500 outstanding Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd ST, FB/ non-fund A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed based Bk Fac Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd Fresh CP Programme A1+ 3000 Assigned (carved out of earlier rated Rs. 2,800.0 crore longterm/ST borrowing progamme) Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd CP programme (carved A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed out of earlier rated Rs. 2,800.0 crore longterm/ST borrowing progamme) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries CP programme A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd Sun Pharmaceutical Industries ST fund A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd based/non-fund based Bk Fac Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, non-FB Fac A1+ 100 outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aarvee Associates Architects FBL A+ 206 Reaffirmed Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd Aarvee Associates Architects NFBL A+ 634 Reaffirmed Engineers & Consultants Pvt Ltd / A1 Bafna Enterprises LT FB Fac BBB 70 Rating revised from BBB+ Bagga Link Service Ltd CC BB+ 20 Reaffirmed Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd TL A+ 979 Upgraded from A Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd LT Unallocated A+ 21 Upgraded from A Infinity Fab Engineering LT FB Fac B- 56.9 Suspended Company Pvt Ltd J.R.Foods Ltd LT - FB Fac BB- 105 Assigned/ Outstanding J.R.Foods Ltd LT/ST - Unallocated BB- 77.5 assigned /A4 Karvy Stock Broking Ltd LT Bk Lines A+ 2500 Reaffirmed Kishan Agro Product TL BB- 12.7 Suspended Kishan Agro Product CC Fac BB- 65 Suspended L&T Infrastructure Development NCD AA 2500 assigned Projects Ltd Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FB Limit - CC BBB- 190 outstanding Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd FB Limit - Working BBB- outstanding Capital Demand Loan# # Sub-limit of Cash Credit Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd Untied limit BBB- 100 Assigned / A3 Metal Engineering And CC facility BB+ 48 Suspended Treatment Company Pvt Ltd Metal Engineering And letter of guarantee BB+ 190 Suspended Treatment Company Pvt Ltd facility Nirankar Cottex LT fund based [ICRAB+ 60 Assigned facility - CC Nirankar Cottex LT fund based [ICRAB+ 50 Assigned facility - TL North Malabar Educational & Bk lines D 79.3 Suspended Charitable Trust Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT borrowing AAA 450000* outstanding programme FY2017 *Short- term borrowings are interchangeable with long-term borrowings, subject to the total borrowings in FY2017 not exceeding Rs. 70,000 crore Reia Fashions Bk Fac BB- 75 Suspended Sandeep Lead Alloys (India) term FB Fac B+ 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Snj Sugars And Products Ltd LT, TL BBB+ 431.6 Upgraded from BBB Snj Sugars And Products Ltd LT, FB Fac BBB+ 380 Upgraded from BBB Snj Sugars And Products Ltd LT, Proposed Fac BBB+ 120 Upgraded from BBB Sree Narayana Gurukulam TL and FB Fac 90 Suspended Charitable Trust Sterlite Technologies Ltd NCD AA- 1500 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd TL AA- 5000 Assigned Sterlite Technologies Ltd CC AA- 8050 outstanding Sterlite Technologies Ltd LT / ST NFBL AA- / 31950 outstanding A1+ Sun Pharma Laboratories Ltd NCD programme (carved AAA 10000 Reaffirmed out of earlier rated Rs. 2,800.0 crore LT/ST borrowing progamme) Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Proposed LT/ST AAA 20000 Reaffirmed Ltd borrowing programme / A1+ Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd Long-TL AA 2686.2 Assigned/ Outstanding Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd ST, FB Fac AA 1100 outstanding Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt Ltd LT/ ST, unallocated AA 4.8 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)