US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street ends week lower as data, retailers weigh
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crystal Engineers ST - non fund based A4+ 40 Suspended facility Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based (BD) A2 450 Upgraded from A3+ /Assigned Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Interchangeable A2 - Upgraded (BD) from A3+ /Assigned Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based / Non A2 450 Upgraded Fund Based (LC / BG / from Buyer's Credit) A3+ /Assigned Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 1.8 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Non-FBL - LOC* A4+ Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 10 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Non-FBL- BG A4+ 5.5 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Non-FBL - Forward A4+ 5 Assigned Booking Limit Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt. Ltd LOC A4; 85 Reaffirmed Mittal Timber Stores LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed Oswal Cable Products LC A3 90 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Gas Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1615 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 200 Suspended Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale - Fund based A4 250 Reaffirmed Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale - Non fund A4 250 Reaffirmed based Tdi International India Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 690 Upgraded - Working Capital Fac from D The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based- ST Fac A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Non fund basedST Fac^ A1+ 1470 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alapatt Jewellery (House Of LT - FB Fac BB- 55 Reaffirmed Alapatt) Arya Cotton Industries Fund based - CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds AA+ 2140 Suspended programme Axis Bank Ltd BASEL III Compliant AAA 20000 Assigned Tier II Bonds (hyb) Programme Crystal Engineers CC facility BB 35 Suspended Dhruv Cotfab Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 137.1 Suspended Hindustan Paper Mill LT, FBL - TL D 59 Suspended Hindustan Paper Mill LT, FBL - CC D 10 Suspended Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB+ 220 Upgraded from BBB /Assigned Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - / BBB+ - Upgraded Interchangeable (CC) from BBB /Assigned Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BBB+ 400 Assigned / A2 Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 88.2 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (OLF) B- 63 Reaffirmed / Assigned Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (R/E) B- 8 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd Untied Limit B-/A4 4 Reaffirmed / Assigned Kohinoor Feeds And Fats Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 315 Suspended Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC BB- 110 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mail Order Solutions (India) TL BB+ 55 revised from Pvt Ltd BBB Mail Order Solutions (India) CC BB+ 220 revised from Pvt Ltd BBB Manglam Cotton Industries Bk limits B 63 Suspended Maverick Properties Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 350 revised from (SO BB (SO) Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. FBL - CC BB 225 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. FBL-Working Capital BB Assigned Demand Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. FBL-TL BB 45.8 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. FBL-Working Capital TL BB 22.5 Assigned Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Mittal Timber Stores CC B+; 20 Reaffirmed Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 50 outstanding Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill BBB- Assigned Discounting (SBD) -CC Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill BBB- Assigned Discounting (SBD) -Working Capital Demand Loan Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRA] BBB- Assigned Discounting (SBD) -BG (Stable) / A3 Oswal Cable Products CC BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Cable Products Unallocated BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Parvathi Dyeing Bk Fac BB/A4 125 Suspended Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 90 Suspended Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd CC facility BBB 130 Suspended Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd unallocated amount BBB 10 Suspended (stable) / A3 Royalcare Super Speciality Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Hospital Ltd Rv Infrastructure Engineers Bk Fac BBB 350 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd S.K.R. Constructions FBL BB+ 40 upgraded from BB S.K.R. Constructions NFBL BB+ 190 upgraded (Stable) / from A4+ BB/ A4 Sabarmati Gas Ltd TL AA- 830.7 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Gas Ltd LT FBL AA- 135 Reaffirmed Saharanpur Institute Of TL Fac (LT Scale) B- 150 upgraded Medical Sciences from D Sai Deepika Parboiled Rice CC D 30 Suspended Industries Sai Deepika Parboiled Rice TL D 20 Suspended Industries Sai Deepika Parboiled Rice unallocated limits D 50 Suspended Industries Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4 545 Suspended Shree Krishna Stevedores Pvt LT: FBL BB+ 120 Assigned Ltd Shree Krishna Stevedores Pvt LT: NFBL BB+ 10 Assigned Ltd Shree Krishna Stevedores Pvt LT: Unallocated Limits BB+ 20 Assigned Ltd Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt FBL B+ 26.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt NFBL B+ / 200 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt Unallocated Limits B+ / 13.4 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd FBL B- 140 Suspended Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT scale - Fund based BB-, 547.4 Downgraded from BB Svsvs Projects Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 25 Suspended Svsvs Projects Pvt. Ltd. non FB limits B+ 530 Suspended Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 6000 Assigned Ltd Tdi International India Pvt Ltd TL B- 528.8 Upgraded - from D Tdi International India Pvt Ltd LT FB Working Capital B- 100 Upgraded - Fac from D Tdi International India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B- / 97.4 Upgraded Limits A4 from D/ D The Tinplate Company Of India TL AA- 1369.2 Withdrawn Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based - LT Fac* AA- 1060 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes Rs 60 crore of short term fund based facilities Wittur Elevator Components Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended India Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)
May 12 The S&P 500 and the Dow slipped on Friday as tepid economic data weighed on banks and worries deepened over Nordstrom and other department stores.
* Indexes: Dow -0.20 pct, S&P -0.23 pct, Nasdaq +0.03 pct (Updates to afternoon)