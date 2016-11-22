Nov 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 21, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Crystal Engineers ST - non fund based A4+ 40 Suspended facility Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based (BD) A2 450 Upgraded from A3+ /Assigned Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Interchangeable A2 - Upgraded (BD) from A3+ /Assigned Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based / Non A2 450 Upgraded Fund Based (LC / BG / from Buyer's Credit) A3+ /Assigned Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd Non FBL - BG A4 1.8 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Non-FBL - LOC* A4+ Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Non-FBL - LOC A4+ 10 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Non-FBL- BG A4+ 5.5 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. Non-FBL - Forward A4+ 5 Assigned Booking Limit Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt. Ltd LOC A4; 85 Reaffirmed Mittal Timber Stores LOC A4 90 Reaffirmed Oswal Cable Products LC A3 90 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Gas Ltd ST Non-FBL A1+ 1615 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd Unallocated Limits A4 200 Suspended Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale - Fund based A4 250 Reaffirmed Stovekraft Pvt Ltd ST scale - Non fund A4 250 Reaffirmed based Tdi International India Pvt Ltd ST Non-Fund Based A4 690 Upgraded - Working Capital Fac from D The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based- ST Fac A1+ 150 Reaffirmed Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Non fund basedST Fac^ A1+ 1470 Reaffirmed Ltd ^ includes Rs 35 crore which is interchangeable with the long term fund based facilities LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alapatt Jewellery (House Of LT - FB Fac BB- 55 Reaffirmed Alapatt) Arya Cotton Industries Fund based - CC B+ 150 Reaffirmed Axis Bank Ltd Perpetual Bonds AA+ 2140 Suspended programme Axis Bank Ltd BASEL III Compliant AAA 20000 Assigned Tier II Bonds (hyb) Programme Crystal Engineers CC facility BB 35 Suspended Dhruv Cotfab Pvt Ltd Bk limits B+ 137.1 Suspended Hindustan Paper Mill LT, FBL - TL D 59 Suspended Hindustan Paper Mill LT, FBL - CC D 10 Suspended Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based (CC) BBB+ 220 Upgraded from BBB /Assigned Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT - / BBB+ - Upgraded Interchangeable (CC) from BBB /Assigned Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd LT / ST - Unallocated BBB+ 400 Assigned / A2 Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B- 88.2 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (OLF) B- 63 Reaffirmed / Assigned Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd FBL - CC (R/E) B- 8 Reaffirmed Jyoti Vincom Pvt Ltd Untied Limit B-/A4 4 Reaffirmed / Assigned Kohinoor Feeds And Fats Ltd LT, FBL - CC BB 315 Suspended Kohinoor Refined Flour Mills LT, FBL - CC BB- 110 Suspended Pvt Ltd Mail Order Solutions (India) TL BB+ 55 revised from Pvt Ltd BBB Mail Order Solutions (India) CC BB+ 220 revised from Pvt Ltd BBB Manglam Cotton Industries Bk limits B 63 Suspended Maverick Properties Pvt Ltd LT, TL BB- 350 revised from (SO BB (SO) Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. FBL - CC BB 225 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. FBL-Working Capital BB Assigned Demand Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. FBL-TL BB 45.8 Assigned Mitsu Chem Plast Ltd. FBL-Working Capital TL BB 22.5 Assigned Mittal Ocean Trade Pvt. Ltd CC B+ 25 Reaffirmed Mittal Timber Stores CC B+; 20 Reaffirmed Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB- 50 outstanding Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill BBB- Assigned Discounting (SBD) -CC Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill BBB- Assigned Discounting (SBD) -Working Capital Demand Loan Origo Commodities India Pvt Ltd Sales Bill CRA] BBB- Assigned Discounting (SBD) -BG (Stable) / A3 Oswal Cable Products CC BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Oswal Cable Products Unallocated BBB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Parvathi Dyeing Bk Fac BB/A4 125 Suspended Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd TL facility BBB 90 Suspended Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd CC facility BBB 130 Suspended Ranq Remedies Pvt Ltd unallocated amount BBB 10 Suspended (stable) / A3 Royalcare Super Speciality Bk Fac B 100 Suspended Hospital Ltd Rv Infrastructure Engineers Bk Fac BBB 350 Withdrawn Pvt Ltd S.K.R. Constructions FBL BB+ 40 upgraded from BB S.K.R. Constructions NFBL BB+ 190 upgraded (Stable) / from A4+ BB/ A4 Sabarmati Gas Ltd TL AA- 830.7 Reaffirmed Sabarmati Gas Ltd LT FBL AA- 135 Reaffirmed Saharanpur Institute Of TL Fac (LT Scale) B- 150 upgraded Medical Sciences from D Sai Deepika Parboiled Rice CC D 30 Suspended Industries Sai Deepika Parboiled Rice TL D 20 Suspended Industries Sai Deepika Parboiled Rice unallocated limits D 50 Suspended Industries Shivganga Drillers Pvt Ltd Bk Fac BB/A4 545 Suspended Shree Krishna Stevedores Pvt LT: FBL BB+ 120 Assigned Ltd Shree Krishna Stevedores Pvt LT: NFBL BB+ 10 Assigned Ltd Shree Krishna Stevedores Pvt LT: Unallocated Limits BB+ 20 Assigned Ltd Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt FBL B+ 26.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt NFBL B+ / 200 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Sri Venkateswara Aerospace Pvt Unallocated Limits B+ / 13.4 Reaffirmed Ltd A4 Srinivasa Edifice Pvt Ltd FBL B- 140 Suspended Stovekraft Pvt Ltd LT scale - Fund based BB-, 547.4 Downgraded from BB Svsvs Projects Pvt. Ltd. CC B+ 25 Suspended Svsvs Projects Pvt. Ltd. non FB limits B+ 530 Suspended Tata Housing Development Co. NCD AA 6000 Assigned Ltd Tdi International India Pvt Ltd TL B- 528.8 Upgraded - from D Tdi International India Pvt Ltd LT FB Working Capital B- 100 Upgraded - Fac from D Tdi International India Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated B- / 97.4 Upgraded Limits A4 from D/ D The Tinplate Company Of India TL AA- 1369.2 Withdrawn Ltd The Tinplate Company Of India Fund based - LT Fac* AA- 1060 Reaffirmed Ltd *includes Rs 60 crore of short term fund based facilities Wittur Elevator Components Bk Fac BB- 100 Suspended India Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)