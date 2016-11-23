Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating
Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2016.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Chennai Textiles ST: FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed
Clean Max Enviro Energy NFBL (LOC) A3+ 220 Upgraded
Solutions Pvt Ltd from A3
Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 53 Outstanding
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A3 455 Reaffirmed
revised from 47.50 CR
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A3 81.5 Reaffirmed
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 90 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.5 crore
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund Based A4 7 Reaffirmed
Malti Enterprises Non-fund based Bk A4+ 50 Suspended
facility
Megha Technical & Engineers LOC/BG A1 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned
Ltd
Muthoot Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk A1+ 103180^ Assigned/
limits outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 9,392 crore; ^ Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include
interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. Also, long-term and short-term fund based bank limits
include interchangeable limit of Rs. 6,935 crore. The total rated bank facilities stands at Rs.
12,060 crore
Oshina Expo Pvt Ltd LOC A4 10 Reaffirmed
Polyplastics Industries India ST - Non-fund based A3+ 80 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Proline India Ltd ST-Non-Fund Based-LC A3 30 Reaffirmed
S.R.S. Exports Pvt. Ltd. ST Non-fund based-LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed
Saviton Living Concepts Non-FBL A4 22.5 Suspended
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 24.6 Suspended
Shadiram & Sons ST Non-fund based - A4 950 Revised from
LOC A4+
Star Cement Ltd ST loans A1 1500 Assigned
Star Cement Ltd LOC/BG A1 250 Assigned
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd ST loans A1 200 Assigned
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC/BG A1 100 Assigned
Sunmark Ceramic Non Fund Based - BG A4 10 Suspended
Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed
Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 190 Reaffirmed
United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1+ 6000# Outstanding
(inter-changeable) Fac
#The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may
be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is
Rs.1,380.00 crore
United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based A1+ 1500# Outstanding
(inter-changeable) Fac
#The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may
be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is
Rs.1,380.00 crore
United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Outstanding
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT/ST B+/ A4 40 Reaffirmed
(interchangeable)
non-FB Fac
Clean Max Enviro Energy FBL (CC) BBB 30 Upgraded
Solutions Pvt Ltd from
BBB-
Clean Max Enviro Energy Proposed Limits BBB 500 Upgraded
Solutions Pvt Ltd /A3+ from
BBB-
/A3
enhanced from Rs 25.00 crore
Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 400 Outstanding
Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB/ 239.5 Outstanding
A3+
India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB- 44.1 Reaffirmed
revised from 1.83 CR
Jagdambay Cotspin Ltd LT FB Fac B 200 Reaffirmed
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL Fac D 30867 Assigned
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd LT FB limits D 6530.4 Assigned
Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL D 4352.6 Assigned
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC B+ 118 Reaffirmed
enhanced from Rs.8.80 crore
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 27 Reaffirmed
revised from Rs.4.70 crore
Karun Rice & General Mills CC B 65 Suspension
Revoked
Karun Rice & General Mills Unallocated B 5 Suspension
Revoked
Ktc Threads Llp Limits B /A4 145.5 Suspended
Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd LT scale - CC B- 77.5 Reaffirmed
Maithan Ispat Ltd PS C 3576.6 Assigned
Malti Enterprises Untied limit BB/ 30 Suspended
A4+
Malti Enterprises CC facility BB+ 10 Suspended
Megha Technical & Engineers CC A+ 150 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Meghalaya Power Ltd CC 280 Assigned
Meghalaya Power Ltd TL 1053.9 Assigned
Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC/BG 70 Assigned
Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt LT, FBL - TL BB 25 Assigned
Ltd
Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt LT, FBL - CC BB 65 Assigned
Ltd
Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme AA 13000 Assigned
Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA 1000 Assigned
programme
Muthoot Finance Ltd TL AA 500^ Outstanding
Muthoot Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk AA 86620^ Assigned/
limits outstanding
enhanced from Rs. 8,286 crore; ^ Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include
interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. Also, long-term and short-term fund based bank limits
include interchangeable limit of Rs. 6,935 crore. The total rated bank facilities stands at Rs.
12,060 crore
Oshina Expo Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed
Oshina Expo Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Reaffirmed
Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL - CC BB 2500 Assigned
Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana
Ltd
Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL - TL BB 1100 Assigned
Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana
Ltd
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - Corporate Loan D 8.1 Downgraded
reduced from Rs. 1.35 crore
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 110 Downgraded
revised from Rs. 9.00 crore
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of D 7.2 Downgraded
Credit
reduced from Rs. 1.35 crore
Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Untied limits D 11.7 Assigned
Polyplastics Industries India LT - TL BBB+ 200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Polyplastics Industries India LT - CC BBB+ 420 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Polyplastics Industries India LT - Unallocated BBB+ 300 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Proline India Ltd LT-Fund Based-CC BBB- 170 Reaffirmed
Rachana Television Pvt Ltd CC limits BB+ 115 Assigned
Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries Fund Based - TL B+ 11 Suspended
Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries Fund Based - CC B+ 49 Suspended
Ramky Pharma City (India) Ltd Bk Fac C+ 150 Withdrawn
S.R.S. Exports Pvt. Ltd. LT Fund based-CC* B+ Reaffirmed
*Sublimit of Letter of Credit
Samarth Devcon Pvt Ltd FBL B 150 Suspended
Saviton Living Concepts FBL B+ 107.5 Suspended
Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 77.4 Suspended
Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt Ltd Limits B+ /A4 81.1 Suspended
Shanku'S Foundation Limits BB 88.3 Suspended
Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt LT FB CC limit B 135 Revised from
Ltd B+
Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt LT fund- based TL B 434.6 Revised from
Ltd B+
Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt LT/ST non-fund based B /A4 17.5 Revised from
Ltd BG B+ /A4
Star Cement Ltd CC A+ 1990 Assigned
Star Cement Ltd TL A+ 1394.5 Assigned
Star Cement Ltd Corporate Loans A+ 800 Assigned
Star Cement Ltd Unallocated A+ 400 Assigned
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC A+ 1100 Assigned
Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL A+ 1941.2 Assigned
Sukritha Buildmann Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL B+ 300 Assigned/
outstanding
enhanced from 20 CR
Sunmark Ceramic Fund Based - TL B 55.8 Suspended
Sunmark Ceramic Fund Based - CC B 30 Suspended
Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers LT FB limits (TL) B+ 5.8 Reaffirmed
Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers LT FB limits (CC) B+ 180 Reaffirmed
Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers LT Unallocated B+ 86.2 Reaffirmed
revised from 9.20 CR
Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 17.4 Reaffirmed
Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed
United Breweries Ltd TL AA- 1300 Assigned
United Breweries Ltd Fund based AA- 6000# Outstanding
(inter-changeable) Fac
#The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may
be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total a
United Breweries Ltd Non-fund based AA- 1500# Outstanding
(inter-changeable) Fac
#The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may
be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total a
Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund based Bk A- 850 Upgraded
Fac /A2+ from
BBB+
/A2
revised from Rs 44.00 crore
Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund based Bk A- 640 Upgraded
Fac /A2+ from
BBB+
/A2
revised from Rs 10 crore
Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A- 10 Upgraded
limits /A2+ from
BBB+
/A2
revised from Rs 61 crore
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)