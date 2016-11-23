Nov 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of November 22, 2016. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Chennai Textiles ST: FB Fac A4 120 Reaffirmed Clean Max Enviro Energy NFBL (LOC) A3+ 220 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd from A3 Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd ST non-FBL A3+ 53 Outstanding India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST: FB Fac A3 455 Reaffirmed revised from 47.50 CR India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd ST: Non FB Fac A3 81.5 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Non fund based A4 90 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.5 crore Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd ST - Fund Based A4 5 Reaffirmed Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd ST - Non-fund Based A4 7 Reaffirmed Malti Enterprises Non-fund based Bk A4+ 50 Suspended facility Megha Technical & Engineers LOC/BG A1 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt ST, NFBL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Muthoot Finance Ltd ST fund based Bk A1+ 103180^ Assigned/ limits outstanding enhanced from Rs. 9,392 crore; ^ Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. ST Non-fund based-LOC A4 300 Reaffirmed Saviton Living Concepts Non-FBL A4 22.5 Suspended Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd Non-FBL A4 24.6 Suspended Shadiram & Sons ST Non-fund based - A4 950 Revised from LOC A4+ Star Cement Ltd ST loans A1 1500 Assigned Star Cement Ltd LOC/BG A1 250 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd ST loans A1 200 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd LOC/BG A1 100 Assigned Sunmark Ceramic Non Fund Based - BG A4 10 Suspended Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - BG A4 25 Reaffirmed Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd Non-FBL - LOC A4 190 Reaffirmed United Breweries Ltd Fund based A1+ 6000# Outstanding (inter-changeable) Fac #The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total amount rated by ICRA is Rs.1,380.00 crore United Breweries Ltd CP A1+ 5000 Outstanding LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT FB Fac B+ 60 Reaffirmed Amit Buildwell Pvt Ltd LT/ST B+/ A4 40 Reaffirmed (interchangeable) non-FB Fac Clean Max Enviro Energy FBL (CC) BBB 30 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd from BBB- Clean Max Enviro Energy Proposed Limits BBB 500 Upgraded Solutions Pvt Ltd /A3+ from BBB- /A3 enhanced from Rs 25.00 crore Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd LT FBL BBB 400 Outstanding Emmennar Pharma Pvt Ltd Unallocated BBB/ 239.5 Outstanding A3+ India Shoes Exports Pvt Ltd LT: FB Fac BBB- 44.1 Reaffirmed revised from 1.83 CR Jagdambay Cotspin Ltd LT FB Fac B 200 Reaffirmed Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd TL Fac D 30867 Assigned Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd LT FB limits D 6530.4 Assigned Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd ST Non-FBL D 4352.6 Assigned Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd CC B+ 118 Reaffirmed enhanced from Rs.8.80 crore Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd TL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Kandukuri Industries Pvt Ltd Unallocated B+ 27 Reaffirmed revised from Rs.4.70 crore Karun Rice & General Mills CC B 65 Suspension Revoked Karun Rice & General Mills Unallocated B 5 Suspension Revoked Ktc Threads Llp Limits B /A4 145.5 Suspended Lakshmanan Isola Pvt Ltd LT scale - CC B- 77.5 Reaffirmed Maithan Ispat Ltd PS C 3576.6 Assigned Malti Enterprises Untied limit BB/ 30 Suspended A4+ Malti Enterprises CC facility BB+ 10 Suspended Megha Technical & Engineers CC A+ 150 Assigned Pvt Ltd Meghalaya Power Ltd CC 280 Assigned Meghalaya Power Ltd TL 1053.9 Assigned Meghalaya Power Ltd LOC/BG 70 Assigned Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt LT, FBL - TL BB 25 Assigned Ltd Miter And Miter Engineers Pvt LT, FBL - CC BB 65 Assigned Ltd Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD programme AA 13000 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinated debt AA 1000 Assigned programme Muthoot Finance Ltd TL AA 500^ Outstanding Muthoot Finance Ltd LT fund based Bk AA 86620^ Assigned/ limits outstanding enhanced from Rs. 8,286 crore; ^ Term loans and long-term fund based bank limits include interchangeable limit of Rs. 35 crore. The total rated bank facilities stands at Rs. 12,060 crore Oshina Expo Pvt Ltd CC B 50 Reaffirmed Oshina Expo Pvt Ltd TL B 40 Reaffirmed Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL - CC BB 2500 Assigned Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe LT, FBL - TL BB 1100 Assigned Patil Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - Corporate Loan D 8.1 Downgraded reduced from Rs. 1.35 crore Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - CC D 110 Downgraded revised from Rs. 9.00 crore Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd FBL - Standby Line of D 7.2 Downgraded Credit reduced from Rs. 1.35 crore Patwari Steels Pvt Ltd Untied limits D 11.7 Assigned Polyplastics Industries India LT - TL BBB+ 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Polyplastics Industries India LT - CC BBB+ 420 Assigned Pvt Ltd Polyplastics Industries India LT - Unallocated BBB+ 300 Assigned Pvt Ltd Proline India Ltd LT-Fund Based-CC BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Rachana Television Pvt Ltd CC limits BB+ 115 Assigned Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries Fund Based - TL B+ 11 Suspended Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries Fund Based - CC B+ 49 Suspended Ramky Pharma City (India) Ltd Bk Fac C+ 150 Withdrawn S.R.S. LT Fund based-CC* B+ Reaffirmed *Sublimit of Letter of Credit Samarth Devcon Pvt Ltd FBL B 150 Suspended Saviton Living Concepts FBL B+ 107.5 Suspended Saviton Metplast Pvt Ltd FBL B+ 77.4 Suspended Shanku'S Biosciences Pvt Ltd Limits B+ /A4 81.1 Suspended Shanku'S Foundation Limits BB 88.3 Suspended Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt LT FB CC limit B 135 Revised from Ltd B+ Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt LT fund- based TL B 434.6 Revised from Ltd B+ Shree Geeta Textile Mills Pvt LT/ST non-fund based B /A4 17.5 Revised from Ltd BG B+ /A4 Star Cement Ltd CC A+ 1990 Assigned Star Cement Ltd TL A+ 1394.5 Assigned Star Cement Ltd Corporate Loans A+ 800 Assigned Star Cement Ltd Unallocated A+ 400 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd CC A+ 1100 Assigned Star Cement Meghalaya Ltd TL A+ 1941.2 Assigned Sukritha Buildmann Pvt Ltd LT - Fund Based- TL B+ 300 Assigned/ outstanding enhanced from 20 CR Sunmark Ceramic Fund Based - TL B 55.8 Suspended Sunmark Ceramic Fund Based - CC B 30 Suspended Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers LT FB limits (TL) B+ 5.8 Reaffirmed Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers LT FB limits (CC) B+ 180 Reaffirmed Suvarna Lakshmi Jewellers LT Unallocated B+ 86.2 Reaffirmed revised from 9.20 CR Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - TL B+ 17.4 Reaffirmed Tarini Motors Pvt Ltd FBL - CC B+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Umiya Wood Works Pvt Ltd FBL - CC BB- 20 Reaffirmed United Breweries Ltd TL AA- 1300 Assigned United Breweries Ltd Fund based AA- 6000# Outstanding (inter-changeable) Fac #The Rs.600.00 crore fund based facilities and the Rs.150.00 crore non-fund based facilities may be utilized either as long-term or as short-term facilities. Total a Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund based Bk A- 850 Upgraded Fac /A2+ from BBB+ /A2 revised from Rs 44.00 crore Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT/ST Fund based Bk A- 640 Upgraded Fac /A2+ from BBB+ /A2 revised from Rs 10 crore Western Refrigeration Pvt Ltd LT/ST Unallocated A- 10 Upgraded limits /A2+ from BBB+ /A2 revised from Rs 61 crore -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected ICRA may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)